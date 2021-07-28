Disaster in paradise: how Mauritius cleaned up a catastrophic oil spill

MAURITIUS-ENVIRONMENT-DISASTER-OIL A man scoops leaked oil from the vessel MV Wakashio that ran aground near Blue Bay Marine Park off the coast of south-east. AFP (AFP)

At first glance, it is hard to imagine that the white sands and radiant blue sea near the village of Pointe d’Esny in Mauritius was the site of an environmental catastrophe.

There are fewer people on the shores because of the unusually cool winter and Covid-19 restrictions.

The sound of the waves sweeping up on to the sand still calms the soul.

Quote As tourism was impacted, many people in the south-east turned to the sea to make ends meet. They couldn’t do so when the oil spill happened Josheena Naggea, Stanford University

But only a year ago, the sea here was black and the waves brought sorrow, anger and desperation.

On July 25, a Japanese-owned, Panamanian-flagged 300-metre long bulk carrier crashed into coral reefs mere kilometres from Pointe d’Esny, a village on the south-east coast.

Less than two weeks later, the MV Wakashio spilt 1,000 tonnes of oil into this pristine lagoon. Mauritius declared a “state of environmental emergency”.

The oil spill triggered one of the largest citizen mobilisations in Mauritius’s history.

People from all over the country helped build makeshift booms to slow the oil’s spread, and joined clean-up groups.

Within a month, about 2,000 tonnes of oil mixed with sea water or sand and soil had been carted away.

Conservationists, meanwhile, rushed to rescue some of the country’s, and the world’s, most endangered animals.

Nature defies the oil slick

A year later, the initial signs are that this mammoth show of solidarity may have prevented some of the worst immediate effects of the oil spill.

Just three months after the spill, a spectacular mass spawning of corals occurred.

Once a year, at full moon, the sea turns into a glittering canvas of eggs and sperm, released by corals, in one of nature’s incredible underwater shows.

This is the time when coral fertilisation happens and new corals are born. The mass spawning happened right on cue at the end of October, seemingly unperturbed by the oil spill.

“Mass spawning happened correctly and as expected, and I anticipate the same later this year,” said Dr Pramod Kumar Chumun, an environmental scientist at Eco-Sud, a local nongovernment conservation organisation.

The oil spill did not just affect the sea. Within hours of the spill, Ile aux Aigrettes, a coraline islet, had been surrounded by oil.

The islet is a nature reserve, home to some of the world’s most endangered birds.

Fearing that the spill could lead to a collapse of avian populations, conservationists battled oil fumes to evacuate nearly two dozen birds.

Mauritius olive white-eyes were among them, a small olive-grey bird recognisable by white rims around their eyes.

Only 73 of them were in the wild on Ile aux Aigrettes before the rescue operation.

To the delight of conservationists, those left on the islet were not visibility affected by the oil spill after all. Less than two months later, the rescued birds were released back on Ile aux Aigrettes.

While conservationists were relieved that the immediate effect on the birds appeared to be minimal, they feared the worst for a recently identified endemic cricket.

The cricket, possibly one of the rarest in the world, is found only on the Ile aux Aigrettes coast. But once oil washed over the vegetation there, they seemed to disappear – thankfully, not for ever.

“We found the crickets again in February,” said Dr Vikash Tatayah, conservation director at the Mauritian Wildlife Foundation, an independent NGO.

“We’ll do a survey of their population soon to see how their numbers compare to before the spill.”

Despite those initial positive signs, things are certainly not back to normal. Some oil is still trapped in mangroves or embedded in the sea bed.

Fishermen reported seeing traces of oil when they dislodged oysters and shellfish as late as March this year.

Scientific studies from past oil spills show that oil compounds tend to accumulate more in shellfish and to a lesser extent in the muscles of fish.

But to many people from local communities of the region, this is irrelevant: consuming their catch is a matter of survival.

The livelihoods of those communities have been hit hard by the Covid-19 pandemic. Mauritius’s turquoise lagoons and sandy beaches welcome more than a million tourists every year. But as the country effectively closed its borders because of the pandemic, incomes have plummeted sharply.

The oil spill has only compounded the distress.

“As tourism was impacted, many people in the south-east turned to the sea to make ends meet. They couldn’t do so when the oil spill happened,” said Josheena Naggea, a Mauritian PhD candidate at Stanford University, who has been interviewing people in the region.

But perhaps there are brighter days ahead.

Mauritius is gradually reopening its borders and will be open to vaccinated tourists from October. Projects and other endeavours to support the local community are being funded in part by the money raised from the Mauritian public during the oil spill. For example, local inhabitants can now earn stipends as they retrain to become eco-guides.

It is still too early to say what the long-term effects of the oil spill will be on the south-east coast of Mauritius and its inhabitants.

But if the past year is anything to go by, there is at least hope that things will get better.

How to help Send “thenational” to the following numbers or call the hotline on: 0502955999

Results 2pm: Maiden (PA) Dh 40,000 (Dirt) 1,200m, Winner: AF Thayer, Tadhg O’Shea (jockey), Ernst Oertel (trainer). 2.30pm: Maiden (PA) Dh 40,000 (D) 1,200m, Winner: AF Sahwa, Nathan Crosse, Mohamed Ramadan. 3pm: Handicap (PA) Dh 40,000 (D) 1,000m, Winner: AF Thobor, Szczepan Mazur, Ernst Oertel. 3.30pm: Handicap (PA) Dh 40,000 (D) 2,000m, Winner: AF Mezmar, Szczepan Mazur, Ernst Oertel. 4pm: Sheikh Hamdan bin Rashid Al Maktoum Cup presented by Longines (TB) Dh 200,000 (D) 1,700m, Winner: Galvanize, Nathan Cross, Doug Watson. 4.30pm: Handicap (PA) Dh 40,000 (D) 1,700m, Winner: Ajaj, Bernardo Pinheiro, Mohamed Daggash.

Top New Zealand cop on policing the virtual world New Zealand police began closer scrutiny of social media and online communities after the attacks on two mosques in March, the country's top officer said. The killing of 51 people in Christchurch and wounding of more than 40 others shocked the world. Brenton Tarrant, a suspected white supremacist, was accused of the killings. His trial is ongoing and he denies the charges. Mike Bush, commissioner of New Zealand Police, said officers looked closely at how they monitored social media in the wake of the tragedy to see if lessons could be learned. “We decided that it was fit for purpose but we need to deepen it in terms of community relationships, extending them not only with the traditional community but the virtual one as well," he told The National. "We want to get ahead of attacks like we suffered in New Zealand so we have to challenge ourselves to be better."

Profile of Bitex UAE Date of launch: November 2018 Founder: Monark Modi Based: Business Bay, Dubai Sector: Financial services Size: Eight employees Investors: Self-funded to date with $1m of personal savings

EMERGENCY PHONE NUMBERS Estijaba – 8001717 – number to call to request coronavirus testing Ministry of Health and Prevention – 80011111 Dubai Health Authority – 800342 – The number to book a free video or voice consultation with a doctor or connect to a local health centre Emirates airline – 600555555 Etihad Airways – 600555666 Ambulance – 998 Knowledge and Human Development Authority – 8005432 ext. 4 for Covid-19 queries

If you go The flights

Emirates and Etihad fly direct to Nairobi, with fares starting from Dh1,695. The resort can be reached from Nairobi via a 35-minute flight from Wilson Airport or Jomo Kenyatta International Airport, or by road, which takes at least three hours. The rooms

Rooms at Fairmont Mount Kenya range from Dh1,870 per night for a deluxe room to Dh11,000 per night for the William Holden Cottage.

Tips from the expert Dobromir Radichkov, chief data officer at dubizzle and Bayut, offers a few tips for UAE residents looking to earn some cash from pre-loved items. Sellers should focus on providing high-quality used goods at attractive prices to buyers. It’s important to use clear and appealing photos, with catchy titles and detailed descriptions to capture the attention of prospective buyers. Try to advertise a realistic price to attract buyers looking for good deals, especially in the current environment where consumers are significantly more price-sensitive. Be creative and look around your home for valuable items that you no longer need but might be useful to others.

Is it worth it? We put cheesecake frap to the test. The verdict from the nutritionists is damning. But does a cheesecake frappuccino taste good enough to merit the indulgence? My advice is to only go there if you have unusually sweet tooth. I like my puddings, but this was a bit much even for me. The first hit is a winner, but it's downhill, slowly, from there. Each sip is a little less satisfying than the last, and maybe it was just all that sugar, but it isn't long before the rush is replaced by a creeping remorse. And half of the thing is still left. The caramel version is far superior to the blueberry, too. If someone put a full caramel cheesecake through a liquidiser and scooped out the contents, it would probably taste something like this. Blueberry, on the other hand, has more of an artificial taste. It's like someone has tried to invent this drink in a lab, and while early results were promising, they're still in the testing phase. It isn't terrible, but something isn't quite right either. So if you want an experience, go for a small, and opt for the caramel. But if you want a cheesecake, it's probably more satisfying, and not quite as unhealthy, to just order the real thing.

Company profile Date started: 2015 Founder: John Tsioris and Ioanna Angelidaki Based: Dubai Sector: Online grocery delivery Staff: 200 Funding: Undisclosed, but investors include the Jabbar Internet Group and Venture Friends

The specs Engine: 3.0-litre six-cylinder MHEV Power: 360bhp Torque: 500Nm Transmission: eight-speed automatic Price: from Dh282,870 On sale: now

