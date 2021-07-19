US to relocate Afghan visa seekers to army base in Virginia

Former Afghan interpreters hold placards during a June 2021 demonstration in front of the US Embassy in Kabul, Afghanistan. AP

Washington on Monday said it would bring about 2,500 Afghans who worked for the US government and their families to a military base in Virginia pending approval of their visas.

President Joe Biden's administration informed Congress that the Afghans will be housed at Fort Lee, a sprawling Army base south of Richmond starting next week, a Defence Department notice sent to members of Congress said.

The administration announced this month that it would soon begin relocating Afghan visa seekers under an initiative known as “Operation Allies Refuge".

“These initial relocation flights, the first under Operation Allies Refuge led by the State Department, will place America’s commitment to those who have helped us into action-providing transportation to secure locations at which the requirements of the [visa] process can be safely and thoroughly completed,” the notice said.

The announcement, a copy of which was obtained by The Associated Press, came amid growing concerns for the safety of Afghans who served as translators and in other support roles for American troops and diplomats as the administration rapidly moves to complete the withdrawal of US forces from Afghanistan.

Members of Congress have expressed rising alarm about the fate of Afghans who worked for the US over the past 20 years, particularly as the Taliban have stepped up military operations against the Afghan government in recent weeks, seizing control of major portions of the country as US troops withdraw.

The group to be housed at Fort Lee is only a small portion of the number of Afghans seeking refuge in the US. Roughly 20,000 have expressed interest in applying for so-called Special Immigrant Visas (SIVs) to move to the US, but only about half of them are far enough along in the vetting process to be considered for relocation.

“In line with a formal request for assistance from inter-agency partners, the [Defence] Department has recommended Fort Lee, Virginia, as the temporary host installation for the first group of SIV applicants embarking on relocation movements,” the notice to Congress said.

“Here, this initial group of approximately 2,500, who have completed the SIV security vetting process, will be able to safely complete the final steps of the SIV process such as a medical screening and final administrative requirements,” it said.

