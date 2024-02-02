Quiz of the week

Read more:
- Musk start-up claims it successfully implanted brain chip in a human
- Mercedes driver Lewis Hamilton agrees deal to join rival F1 team
- Morocco suffers shock exit from Africa Cup of Nations
- Migration to significantly boost UK population by 2036
- Tourists will soon have to pay a fee to visit Mount Fuji
- Delaware judge rules that Elon Musk’s Tesla pay package is unfair to shareholders
- India conducts first national survey of snow leopards
- Scottish village records UK’s hottest January day
- Messi's Barcelona contract memento expected to fetch £300,000 at auction
- Meta CEO Zuckerberg to pocket hundreds of millions from company’s new dividend policy
Updated: February 02, 2024, 6:00 PM