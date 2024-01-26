Quiz of the week

Read more:
- Christopher Nolan's Oppenheimer leads Oscar nominations
- Storm Isha forces Dublin-bound flight to divert 800km to another European capital
- Rory McIlroy creates history with victory in Dubai Desert Classic
- New test can detect a disease years before symptoms develop
- Apple Mac computer marks milestone anniversary
- Palestine reach knockout rounds of Asian Cup for first time
- Boeing 757 loses body part as it line up for take-off in Atlanta
- Scientists keep Doomsday Clock unchanged
- Trump and remaining rival to battle it out in Republican presidential contest
- New image reveals that Japan's Moon spacecraft landed upside down on lunar surface
Updated: January 26, 2024, 6:00 PM