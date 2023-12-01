Quiz of the week

Read more:
- UN climate summit opens in Dubai
- Taylor Swift named as Spotify's most-streamed artist of 2023
- Aircraft powered by sustainable fuel flies from London to US city
- Indian workers rescued from collapsed tunnel after being trapped for 17 days
- Max Verstappen wins Abu Dhabi Grand Prix
- US statesman Henry Kissinger dies aged 100
- Nasa asks public to submit names for engraving on spacecraft
- Irish writer Paul Lynch wins this year's Booker Prize
- Two locations ranked equally as world’s most expensive cities to live in 2023
- New report reveals this year had 'hottest month' in last 120,000 years
Updated: December 01, 2023, 6:28 PM