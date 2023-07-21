Looking back at Sheikh Rashid's 1969 Buckingham Palace lunch with Queen Elizabeth

On this week in 1969, Sheikh Rashid, father of Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid, Vice President and Ruler of Dubai, met Britain's Queen Elizabeth II for lunch at Buckingham Palace, London.

At the time Sheikh Rashid had ruled Dubai for almost 11 years and the queen was 17 years into what would go on to be a 70-year reign. Sheikh Rashid ruled until his death in 1990.

The palace visit took place two years before the seven emirates of the UAE united and became independent from the UK, in December 1971.

A month before Sheikh Rashid's visit, UAE Founding Father, the late Sheikh Zayed bin Sultan Al Nahyan, also visited Queen Elizabeth at Buckingham Palace.

"Before the union, in 1969 the late Sheikh Zayed bin Sultan Al Nahyan visited the UK and met with her majesty Queen Elizabeth II in London," according to the Arabian Gulf Digital Archives in a post commemorating Queen Elizabeth after her death in September.

"Similarly, in the same year the late Sheikh Rashid bin Saeed Al Maktoum, the former Ruler of Dubai, also visited her majesty.

"Soon after the Union was formed on December 2, 1971, her majesty visited the UAE on a state visit, spending time in Abu Dhabi, Dubai, Al Ain and Jebel Dhanna – always taking a close interest in the astonishing developments and wishing to maintain close ties with the new country."

From left, Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid, Sheikh Rashid, former British prime minister Harold Wilson, Sheikh Maktoum bin Rashid and adviser Mahdi Al Tajir at 10 Downing Street, London, on July 22, 1969. Getty

On Sheikh Rashid's visit to London, he also met the British prime minister at the time, Harold Wilson, at 10 Downing Street.

Also in attendance were Sheikh Mohammed, then aged 20 and the Chief of Police, and his elder brother, Sheikh Maktoum bin Rashid, the Crown Prince of Dubai at the time.

Sheikh Maktoum assumed the role of Ruler of Dubai on October 7, 1990, after the death of Sheikh Rashid.

He ruled until his death on January 4, 2006, and was succeeded by Sheikh Mohammed.

Sheikh Mohammed wrote about the visit in his 2019 autobiography My Story, recalling a humorous interaction between his father and Mr Wilson.

My Story: 50 Memories from 50 Years of Service by Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid. Photo: Explorer Publishing

"As our meeting started, I found it amusing to hear the conversation go back and forth between Wilson's broad Yorkshire accent and my father's Bedouin accent. I sat and listened to them talk about many important matters, my father clearly expressing our need to have total autonomy over our decisions.

"Wilson took out his trademark pipe and filled it with tobacco while he was thinking. I saw the relief in my father's face as he also lit his own pipe. He must have previously assumed that it was inappropriate to smoke as long as his host did not smoke or invite him to do so.

"The Arabic pipe is a far smaller version of the English model. However, the quality of tobacco used by the Arabs is so strong that a single puff is plenty. The two men relaxed as they smoked and talked about the region. My father finished his first puff of the pipe and gently rested it on the ashtray.

"Wilson looked at his pipe then smiled. He nodded towards his pipe and said, 'Look, my pipe is much bigger than yours.'

"My father smiled, then looked at me and said, 'Tell Wilson that I agree with him – his pipe is bigger than mine. But even though my pipe is small, the tobacco I use is very strong and powerful.'

"Clearly, the two men were not talking about their pipes. This was the subtle language of politicians, conveying unspoken messages. Wilson's words reflected the United Kingdom's great size compared to our nation, as well as its almost unchallenged ability to act as it wished.

"My father’s message was very clear: do not underestimate us because of our size, for we are strong and have a determination that may not be visible to you – we are more than capable of protecting ourselves."