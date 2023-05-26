Hawk-Eye: A closer look at the game-changing firm behind VAR

Imagine you are sitting at home watching your favourite sport and you think the manager or referee has made a bad decision. But, instead of shouting at the television, you simply rewind and watch a virtual replay of what would have happened had the call been different.

Or seeing, via bodycam, what an umpire sees before deciding on their decision on whether a batsman is in or out.

Well, in the not-too-distant future, you might be able to do just that, thanks to Hawk-Eye.

In a world where sport and technology are rapidly converging, the British-born company, now Japanese-owned, stands out.

Read more Goal-line technology introduced in 2013

For 20 years the brainchild of Paul Hawkins, a computer and artificial intelligence expert, has led the way in revolutionising the manner in which cricket, tennis and football are covered.

What started out as an aid for fans on television has become an integral part of the officiating systems for many sports around the world.

It ensures fair play and the right decisions are made by eliminating human error, as far as is possible,

Video Assistant Referees (VAR), Semi Automated Offside (SAO), Goal Line Technology (GLT) and the Decision Review System (DRS), acronyms that trip off the tongue, were all developed by Hawk-Eye.

When Andre Agassi, the former tennis great, said 15 years ago that Hawk-Eye had made a bigger contribution to the game than most sportsmen, he was not wrong. That can now be said to be true for most sports in the world.

The effect of Hawk Eye has literally been game-changing.

It works with 23 of the top 25 sports leagues and federations in the world. Fifa uses its GLT, and its semi-automated offside tech was rolled out at the World Cup last year. This has speeded up decision making from about 75 seconds to 15 seconds. The company is looking into fully automated opportunities as well.

Developing Hawk-Eye's decision review system for cricket. Photo: ICC

With a summer of sport in England coming up that includes the Wimbledon tennis championships, and the much-anticipated Ashes cricket series against Australia, Hawk-Eye, which Hawkins launched in 2001 after graduating from Durham University, will be at the forefront of coverage.

Tennis has benefited from the use of the technology by determining whether the ball is in or out to an accuracy of a few millimetres, so-called electronic ball tracking.

It uses several camera angles from on high to trace the ball’s trajectory, via six or more computer-linked television cameras situated around the court.

It has replaced line judges in many tournaments and last month the ATP, the men’s tour, decided it would become a permanent feature from 2025.

The majors, such as Wimbledon, sit outside that and make their own decisions. But with the US Open and its counterpart in Australia having already phased out line judges, the pressure will mount on Wimbledon and the French Open, where traditions runs deep, to follow suit.

Quote All of the AI machine learning we do is based on real-life moments and data. We work with what's happening in real life in real time Hawk Eye spokesman

In cricket DRS technology is used primarily to assist the umpire in leg-before-wicket decisions. Computers read and track the trajectory of the ball in real time. These numerous views are then combined to produce an accurate 3D representation of the ball’s flight.

Innovation and the pushing of boundaries never stops at the company, which in 2011 was taken over by Sony and is now part of the Japanese company’s sports entertainment business unit, including Pulselive (websites & apps), and Beyond Sports (virtual recreations of live sports).

Hawkins has stepped back to become chief innovations officer and to focus on research and development. It is a business which now employs more than 550 people and is valued at more than £250 million ($309 million).

Rufus Hack is now the chief executive.

Its most important recent development is SkeleTRACK, an optical tracking system developed with advanced image processing and machine-learning techniques.

It can track 29 skeletal points on every athlete as well as the ball; so can instantly and accurately track the players and the ball across the full pitch or the court.

In cricket the umpire body cam tracks the ball and does not need an onsite operator. It is already in development and testing has started in the UK.

Testing is fundamental in getting a product to market.

“We never release anything without extensive testing,” a company representative said.

“And we do that alongside governing bodies and partners until they are satisfied with the level that we are producing of accuracy and consistency. Our guarantee is that we are trusted and reliable. And if we can't live up to that we can't stand on anything.

“Assessment is a continuous conversation we have with our clients to ensure that we are continually innovating and staying on top of our game, and making sure that we are addressing the current and future needs of every client no matter what.”

As Hawkins has said, credibility is absolutely essential because it takes an awfully long time to establish and a very short time to lose.

And while sports evolve and move forward there will always be a market for Hawk-Eye.

“As far as we've seen, sports have haven't stopped evolving in themselves. So as the sport evolves, the rulebook evolves, which means how you officiate and the tools that you need have to continue to evolve with that.”

Is artificial intelligence seen as a potential threat? The company says not.

“At the end of the day, we're working with facts,” the representative continued. “All of the AI machine learning we do is based on real-life moments and data. We work with what's happening in real life in real time. Our data is processed in under half a second. It's usable in less than half a second. So that's the idea behind bringing timescales down on our officiating products.”

The Hawk-Eye system during a Masters tennis tournament at the Royal Albert Hall in London in 2005 in London, England. Getty Images

At the Rugby World Cup coming up in the autumn, Hawk-Eye will be there providing services. But another company, Sportable, has developed the Smartball, where a computer chip is placed inside the ball to provide a range of data.

Hawk-Eye sees this as a complementary product rather than a rival.

“We are an optical tracking technology company. We use cameras, versus they use chips. And sometimes with occlusion sports, cameras can't capture everything if they're in the ruck, or whatever. So sometimes customers will use both of us together to create a 360 view of what's happening.

Hawk-Eye technicians check their ball-detection systems at the All England Lawn Tennis and Croquet Club before the Wimbledon Lawn Tennis Championships in 2011. Getty Images

“We don't pretend to be almighty in the sense that we can do everything; if we know that's not an area of focus for us, or we know we're not as good, we encourage working with partners. At the end of the day, ultimately our objective is to make sure that we are supporting fair and accurate decision making.”