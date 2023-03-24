Best Ramadan 2023 playlists and podcasts from Anghami, Spotify, Deezer and Apple Music

Television and online broadcasters are not the only ones vying for your attention during Ramadan.

Music streaming platforms have steadily built their content over the past few years to deliver a strong selection of content tailor-made for the holy month.

Some have gone as far as creating their own Ramadan channels or pages, packed with thematic playlists.

Here is what you can expect from major platforms throughout the month.

Anghami

Anghami, an Abu Dhabi company, is the only streaming platform launched and developed in the region, so it is expected to pull out all the stops when it comes to Ramadan.

Once again, they deliver a pleasing selection of themed playlists and podcasts.

Music and television fans should check out the Titrat Ramadan playlist to listen to some of the theme songs of this season’s biggest dramas.

Meanwhile, the Minajat collection contains spiritually inspired instrumental and vocal songs by the likes of British singer Sami Yusuf and Yemeni artist Abdulqader Qawza.

A useful selection of podcasts are also available, covering practical tips on how to safeguard your health while fasting during Ramadan and cooking up healthy iftar meals.

Spotify

Spotify has also impressed by revamping its offerings with a keen focus on personalised and dynamic content.

A Your Ramadan 2023 playlist will be updated regularly, based on the user's selections throughout the month, and will feature highlights — through quotes and clips — from Ramadan-themed podcasts each day.

These include Hkayat Ramadan, a series of short stories and character studies inspired by Arab and Islamic history.

Others include the Arabic short story anthology Juha, Sinbad and 1001 Nights from Dubai production house Finyal Media.

Popular playlists Ramadaniat and Welcome Ramadan are also back, with more soulful Islamic nasheeds by Maher Zain and Ahmed Bukhatir.

Deezer

While there is no dedicated page, users can access a range of themed content after typing “Ramadan” in the search bar.

Scroll down and you will find a number of well-curated playlists.

Ramadan Focus is full of evocative instrumental oud pieces by artists such as Palestine's Le Trio Joubran and Iraqi composers Naseer Shamma and Omar Bashir.

Family Time is a heartwarming playlist of modern and classic Arabic pop tunes to suit all tastes from pop stars by Amr Diab, Sherine and Cairokee to the poetic folk of Jahida Wehbe.

Apple Music

Also accessible through typing “Ramadan” in the search bar, Apple Music has a limited selection of content similar to last year's offerings.

The best playlist is Inspired by Faith, which includes a selection of faith-based songs by popular artists Hussain Al Jassmi, Mesut Kurtis, Atif Aslam and Sami Yusuf.