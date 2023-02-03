The high-flying style of Khaleeji cabin crew uniforms

Kuwait Airways has announced a series of changes as part of its transformation. As well as an upgraded business class cabin aboard its Airbus A330-900s and new routes later this year, the airline revealed a contemporary look for its cabin crew.

Working with Italian fashion house Ettore Bilotta, Kuwait Airways has come up with new uniforms that follow the recent airline trend of collaborating with couture designers to create distinct outfits for crew to wear on flights.

It's a big change from the first in-flight hostess uniforms that were around in the 1930s, when crew typically wore military-inspired skirt suits in bland hues paired with plain hats and white gloves.

But given that cabin crew uniforms are one of the elements airline passengers see most often, it's perhaps no surprise that airlines are placing an ever-increasing importance on what their staff wear.

We take a look at style in the skies around the Gulf, from Kuwait Airways to Emirates.

Kuwait Airways: Designer-led style

The national airline of Kuwait recruited Ettore Bilotta to create its new cabin crew uniforms, not the first time the Italian fashion house has worked with an airline.

The Milan designer previously created looks for Etihad Airways, Turkish Airlines and Italy's ITA Airways.

In his latest work with Kuwait Airways, Bilotta has designed uniforms that feature a fabric filled with diamond shapes and a sophisticated palette of desert-inspired colours and blue tones.

There are a variety of styles and options for crew, including trousers, fitted jackets, and elegant neckerchiefs that feature the airline’s bird logo as a golden detail.

Kuwait Airways says the new look, which will be in the air later this year, combines modernity with the airline's long-running legacy that dates back to 1954.

Emirates: Long-serving luxury

One of the world’s most well-known airlines also has one of the longest-running cabin crew uniforms in the Gulf. In 2009, the Dubai airline introduced its newest looks for crew, and those styles are still in use today.

Designed by Simon Jersey — who had the remit of creating a sharper, more businesslike image for cabin crew — the uniforms were the first full redesign for the airline since its previous style switch in 1997.

To make sure they got it right, designers working on the new look travelled with Emirates crew on a flight to New Zealand, observing their tasks and workspaces. They also carried out research at airports to establish how travellers reacted to uniforms that cabin crew from other airlines were wearing at the time.

The results include those recognisable beige and pinstripe fabric suits, and renowned red hats with white draping veils.

The new designs were rolled out to coincide with the launch of Emirates’ A380 fleet and were said to reflect the values of luxury for which the airline is known.

Etihad Airways: Pioneers of couture in the air

The national airline of the UAE was the first in the world to team up with Ettore Bilotta. Etihad Airways first collaborated with the couture maestro in 2003, when it introduced a new uniform collection featuring a grey, black and blue colour scheme.

In 2014, the two joined forces again to create the uniforms the Etihad crew still wear today. Inspired by the golden age of flying and the glamour of the 1950s, each custom-made outfit for female staff comes with an elegant beret and a printed scarf.

“The inspiration for the women's outfit was the American actress Lauren Bacall,” Bilotta told The National at the time. “For the men, it was inspired by Clark Gable of Gone With The Wind fame.

Etihad Airways cabin crew. Photo: Etihad

“However, the print in the scarf was inspired by ideas from the 1970s. It was a combination of the idea of beauty of the 1950s and some inspiration of textile from the 1970s — same with the coat.”

While Etihad's cabin crew uniform was last updated nine years ago, in 2021 the airline partnered with Emirati designer Yara Bin Shakar to create a sleek black jumpsuit for Etihad crew to wear at the Formula One Etihad Airways Abu Dhabi Grand Prix.

The sporty suit featured a symmetrical wraparound belt that was shaped and designed to represent the track at Yas Marina Circuit, while the stitching was inspired by traditional Emirati embroidery.

Flydubai: Pops of colour

Flydubai's new line of uniforms is designed to reflect the airline and its values. Photo: Flydubai

In 2017, eight years after low-cost airline Flydubai first launched with navy and sand-coloured apparel for crew, the low-cost airline unveiled a uniform redesign.

The relaxed uniform is still worn by crew today and features bright blue jackets, orange polka-dot neckerchiefs, spotted blouses and checked shirts, all designed to evoke the spirit of the brand, according to flydubai.

Speaking at the launch, chief executive Ghaith Al Ghaith said that across all customer touch points for the airline, “undoubtedly the uniform is the most visible of all”.

As well as a new colour palette, the design — which was created by Dubai hospitality supplier A Ronai LLC — was carefully created to ensure it worked for the operational and practical demands of the role that flydubai's cabin crew fullfil.

“When we started working on the new uniform, we were clear that we are not only looking to make a fashion statement but to come up with a design that represents who we are as a company: dynamic, efficient, reliable and human,” said a representative for the airline at the time.

Gulf Air: Fashion evolution

The evolution of Gulf Air's cabin crew uniforms over its 70-year history. Photo: Gulf Air / facebook

Bahrain’s national airline drew inspiration from the ocean for its latest cabin crew uniform designs, which were revealed in 2018, nearly 70 years after Gulf Air first launched in the region.

Featuring graphic cut-outs and sleek lines, the airline’s cabin crew outfits include a veiled hat, something of a staple for airlines in the Gulf.

Accents in a luminous shade of turquoise nod to the island country, whose name translates as “two seas”, while jackets, trousers and skirts are smart and classic, inspired by the desert sands.

More than 28km of fabric was needed to manufacture Gulf Air’s new uniforms, which are now worn by the airline’s 5,000 pilots, cabin crew and ground staff.

The latest look has come a long way from the uniforms that crew wore back in 1950 on the first Gulf Air flight when staff sported shorter skirts and dresses in a rainbow of colours.

Oman Air's sea-inspired styles

In 2019, at London Heathrow airport, Oman Air unveiled its newest cabin crew uniforms, a style that is still worn by staff today.

“Inspired by the rich elements of Oman, our new uniform is a testimony that style can be derived from our own inspiring landscapes and surroundings,” said Abdulaziz Al Raisi, Oman Air’s chief executive.

“The tremendous amount of effort and time dedicated by our team working through multiple design iterations, and modifications before the precise styling and overall look was achieved in each garment, is indeed praiseworthy.”

Retaining the bright turquoise shade that has long featured in Oman Air’s crew uniforms was important for the airline, which says the colour — inspired by the Sea of Oman — evokes self-confidence for crew and symbolises warmth and friendliness for passengers.

Female cabin crew wear an elegant one-piece dress with a flowing cut that falls below the knees, and has been developed “to ensure that it is both comfortable and elegant for various nationalities and profiles”.

It’s accompanied by a jacket in the same bright turquoise, and a hat. For on-board service, staff add a floral scarf embodying the seasonal colours of the sultanate, from its golden sunsets to the magenta pinks of mountain roses in bloom.

Cabin directors have their own distinct uniform in a darker teal shade, with a golden hat and veil for women, and a grey vest and gold tie for the gents.

Saudia: Designs reflecting change

Saudia celebrated its 75th anniversary in 2020 during a time of excitement in the kingdom. After Saudi Arabia opened its doors to tourists for the first time and the announcement of a host of new mega-projects, the airline unveiled its latest uniform for cabin crew.

The reveal included the addition of skirts for female crew for the first time, reflecting an ever-changing kingdom.

The new uniforms, which took 19 months to create, feature shades of blue, purple, beige and gold with Arabesque accents. The stylish ensembles feature custom-made cufflinks, hats and pins, gloves and travel bags.

Debuting the stylish outfits on flights to Paris Charles de Gaulle and London Heathrow, the airline said that the new look combines the heritage, colours and identity of the kingdom.

Air Arabia: Cherry red hues

Air Arabia's cabin crew uniform features pops of cherry red. Photo: Air Arabia

In 2021, Air Arabia celebrated its 18th anniversary of flying with a new uniform for cabin crew.

Featuring the airline's bold cherry red signature colour, the new outfits were designed to reflect the Middle East’s largest low-cost airline’s “modernity and youthfulness”.

Female staff wear red trousers, dresses and jackets, paired with white smock-style blouses. Male cabin crew have a silver, grey and dark charcoal colour scheme to work with, sporting just a hint of cherry red.

As a budget airline, staff have several tasks to complete while on duty so functionality for the new uniforms was critical. Practicality and effectiveness were fused with form to create the refined silhouette styles.

“We are marking our 18 years of success with the launch of a new and dynamic uniform that reflects our forward-looking and international approach while maintaining the core values of innovation and practicality that are at the heart of Air Arabia’s brand identity,” said Adel Al Ali, group chief executive of Air Arabia, during the launch event.