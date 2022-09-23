Quiz of the week

Read more:
- Flag draped over Queen Elizabeth's coffin represents sovereignty of the monarch
- US judge orders release of Adnan Syed after murder conviction overturned
- Actor and musician make surprise art world debuts with exhibition of sculptures in Finland
- New York City apartment hits the market as most expensive in the US
- Arsenal teenager makes history by becoming youngest player in Premier League history
- New photo from James Webb Space Telescope shows seven moons surrounding planet
- US city to host Miss Universe 2022 after pageant is rescheduled for January of next year
- AA 13 registration is most expensive item sold at auction for distinctive number plates in Dubai
- EU country switches off lights on motorway as part of overnight energy-saving scheme
- Lady Gaga forced to cut short final show of tour in Miami
Pictures of the week: From Queen Elizabeth II’s funeral to Saudi National Day
Updated: September 23, 2022, 6:00 PM