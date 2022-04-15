Friday 15 April 2022
weather_iconWhite circle red arrow
SIGN UP
UAE
Expo 2020
Ramadan
Courts
Government
Education
Heritage
Health
Transport
Science
Environment
Megaprojects
UAE in Space
Coronavirus
Gulf
Saudi Arabia
Bahrain
Oman
MENA
Egypt
Iraq
Iran
Jordan
Lebanon
Syria
Tunisia
Captagon Crisis
World
UK
US
Africa
Asia
Australasia
Europe
The Americas
Cop26
Health
Arab Showcase
Business
Aviation
Economy
Energy
Money
Cryptocurrencies
Property
Banking
Technology
Markets
Travel and Tourism
Start-Ups
Road to Net Zero
Future
Comment
Opinion
Comment
Editorial
Obituaries
Cartoon
Feedback
Lifestyle
Fashion
Food
Motoring
Luxury
Family
Home
Wellbeing
Things to do
Comment
Arts & Culture
Art
Books
Film
Music
On Stage
Television
Comment
Travel
Hotels
News
Airlines
Destinations
Responsible Tourism
Covid-19 Travel
Sport
Football
Cricket
IPL
F1
UFC
Golf
Rugby
Horse Racing
Tennis
Other Sport
Weekend
Podcasts
Trending Middle East
Beyond the Headlines
Post Covid-19 Recovery
Business Extra
Pocketful of Dirhams
My 2020
Recorded
Seera
Books of my life
weather_iconWhite circle red arrow
SIGN UP
Weekend
weather_iconWhite circle red arrow
SIGN UP
UAE
Coronavirus
Gulf
MENA
World
Business
Opinion
Lifestyle
Arts & Culture
Travel
Sport
Weekend
Podcasts
weather_iconWhite circle red arrow
SIGN UP
Cartoon for April 16, 2022
Our cartoonist's take on the progress in the nuclear deal talks
The National
The National
Apr 15, 2022
Updated: April 15, 2022, 6:01 PM
Weekend
EDITOR'S PICKS
Christians face attacks and restrictions in Jerusalem's Old City
MENA
Sheikh Hamdan shares adorable throwback photos from childhood ski trip
Family
Ukraine war leads Poland to double size of army
Europe
New speed signs in Abu Dhabi update during hazardous driving conditions
Transport
Will Biden repeat Obama's 'red line' threat in Ukraine?
Comment
NEWSLETTERS
NEW:
Energy this Week (Wednesdays)
MORE FROM THE NATIONAL
Motor of the week: a Lamborghini that's not as scary as you'd think
Weekend
Janice Rodrigues: 10 things I miss about the UAE now I've gone
Weekend
An artistic exploration of language's impact on peace
Weekend
The amateur sleuths tracking down India's stolen artefacts
Weekend