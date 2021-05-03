US senator: Iran has taken 'gravely concerning steps' to advance its nuclear programme

Related: Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi meets US senators Chris Coons and Chris Van Hollen
A US senator said Iran had taken “gravely concerning steps” to advance its nuclear programme in the past few months.
Chris Coons, a senator from Delaware, warned Iran had advanced “centrifuge research to increase their enrichment percentages” and other aspects “required for the actual development of a functioning nuclear device”.
Mr Coons said Iran had chosen a destabilising path and urged greater engagement across the region to cool temperatures.
He said this did not mean a simple return to the nuclear deal Tehran signed in 2015 with the US, UK, France, China, Russia and Germany, but a broader effort.
Under the deal, Iran agreed to limit some nuclear activities and allow in inspectors in return for the lifting of economic sanctions.
But the US withdrew from the agreement in 2018 under the Trump administration.
Talks are continuing in Vienna to revive the deal under the administration of US President Joe Biden.
“There's a lot of understandable and legitimate concerns on the part of our partners in the region,” Mr Coons told CNBC.
“And I think we should be prepared to not just re-engage with the Iranians as we have – to negotiate not just a return to the [deal] … but to have a path forward and a plan for a broader engagement that could bring regional partners together to provide for lowering the temperature.”
Mr Coons was in the capital with his colleague, Chris Van Hollen, who both serve on the influential US Senate committee on foreign relations.
“UAE officials … fully understand why the Biden administration is engaged in that diplomatic effort with Iran,” Mr Van Hollen said.
“Military confrontation with Iran is in nobody's interests. We have a way to go in Vienna and we'll have to see how all that plays out.
"The main thing is that the United States will consult with the UAE and other partners as we proceed."
Both said much remained to be discussed, but Mr Coons stressed that the release of dual nationals – American and British Iranians – held in Iran would be important.
"There was a heart-breaking story in The Washington Post this weekend about an Iranian-American family where two young women were just relaying the difficulty of three years of their father being imprisoned for literally no apparent reason," Mr Coons said.
"So I think there's a number of things that have to happen before I, at least, would be enthusiastic, not least of which would be the release of a number of dual nationals who've been held hostage by the Iranians as bargaining chips ... one of many ways in which they violate basic human rights.”
The senators also touched on Afghanistan. Mr Biden announced that the US would finally withdraw from the country by September 11 after 20 years of involvement.
Both senators said it was important to send a signal that while the US might be withdrawing, it was not turning away from the region or downgrading “its close and enduring partnership with the Emiratis”, Mr Coons said.
He said who the US-UAE relationship was "strong, valuable and a security partnership of great consequence".
“Speaking for myself, not the administration, I view this as an important relationship," Mr Coons said.
"Abu Dhabi and Dubai, in particular, are critical logistical hubs, not just for this immediate region but for the whole world.
"We continue to have enduring interests together. And I think, if anything, you'll see our relationship get stronger going forward.”
Mr Van Hollen said the UAE was regarded as an important regional partner.
Bobby Grudziecki, chief operating officer of Frank Porter, identifies the five most popular areas in Dubai for those looking to make the most out of their properties and the rates owners can secure:
• Dubai Marina
The Marina and Jumeirah Beach Residence are popular locations, says Mr Grudziecki, due to their closeness to the beach, restaurants and hotels.
Frank Porter’s average Airbnb rent:
One bedroom: Dh482 to Dh739
Two bedroom: Dh627 to Dh960
Three bedroom: Dh721 to Dh1,104
• Downtown
Within walking distance of the Dubai Mall, Burj Khalifa and the famous fountains, this location combines business and leisure. “Sure it’s for tourists,” says Mr Grudziecki. “Though Downtown [still caters to business people] because it’s close to Dubai International Financial Centre."
Frank Porter’s average Airbnb rent:
One bedroom: Dh497 to Dh772
Two bedroom: Dh646 to Dh1,003
Three bedroom: Dh743 to Dh1,154
• City Walk
The rising star of the Dubai property market, this area is lined with pristine sidewalks, boutiques and cafes and close to the new entertainment venue Coca Cola Arena. “Downtown and Marina are pretty much the same prices,” Mr Grudziecki says, “but City Walk is higher.”
Frank Porter’s average Airbnb rent:
One bedroom: Dh524 to Dh809
Two bedroom: Dh682 to Dh1,052
Three bedroom: Dh784 to Dh1,210
• Jumeirah Lake Towers
Dubai Marina’s little brother JLT resides on the other side of Sheikh Zayed road but is still close enough to beachside outlets and attractions. The big selling point for Airbnb renters, however, is that “it’s cheaper than Dubai Marina”, Mr Grudziecki says.
Frank Porter’s average Airbnb rent:
One bedroom: Dh422 to Dh629
Two bedroom: Dh549 to Dh818
Three bedroom: Dh631 to Dh941
• Palm Jumeirah
Palm Jumeirah's proximity to luxury resorts is attractive, especially for big families, says Mr Grudziecki, as Airbnb renters can secure competitive rates on one of the world’s most famous tourist destinations.
Frank Porter’s average Airbnb rent:
One bedroom: Dh503 to Dh770
Two bedroom: Dh654 to Dh1,002
Three bedroom: Dh752 to Dh1,152
The Land between Two Rivers: Writing in an Age of Refugees
Engine: four-litre V6 and 3.5-litre V6 twin-turbo
Transmission: six-speed and 10-speed
Power: 271 and 409 horsepower
Torque: 385 and 650Nm
Price: from Dh229,900 to Dh355,000
First Test, Galle International Stadium
July 26-30
Second Test, Sinhalese Sports Club Ground
August 3-7
Third Test, Pallekele International Stadium
August 12-16
First ODI, Rangiri Dambulla Stadium
August 20
Second ODI, Pallekele International Stadium
August 24
Third ODI, Pallekele International Stadium
August 27
Fourth ODI, R Premadasa Stadium
August 31
Fifth ODI, R Premadasa Stadium
September 3
T20, R Premadasa Stadium
September 6
Khalifa Mubarak (24) An accomplished centre-back, the Al Nasr defender’s progress has been hampered in the past by injury. With not many options in central defence, he would bolster what can be a problem area.
Ali Salmeen (22) Has been superb at the heart of Al Wasl’s midfield these past two seasons, with the Dubai club flourishing under manager Rodolfo Arrubarrena. Would add workrate and composure to the centre of the park.
Mohammed Jamal (23) Enjoyed a stellar 2016/17 Arabian Gulf League campaign, proving integral to Al Jazira as the capital club sealed the championship for only a second time. A tenacious and disciplined central midfielder.
Khalfan Mubarak (22) One of the most exciting players in the UAE, the Al Jazira playmaker has been likened in style to Omar Abdulrahman. Has minimal international experience already, but there should be much more to come.
Jassim Yaqoub (20) Another incredibly exciting prospect, the Al Nasr winger is becoming a regular contributor at club level. Pacey, direct and with an eye for goal, he would provide the team’s attack an extra dimension.
Name: Dr Hassan Mohsen Elhais
Position: legal consultant with Al Rowaad Advocates and Legal Consultants.
Engine: four-litre V6 and 3.5-litre V6 twin-turbo
Transmission: six-speed and 10-speed
Power: 271 and 409 horsepower
Torque: 385 and 650Nm
Price: from Dh229,900 to Dh355,000
Film: Raid
Dir: Rajkumar Gupta
Starring: Ajay Devgn, Ileana D'cruz and Saurabh Shukla
Verdict: Three stars
Engine: 3.5-litre twin-turbo V6
Power: 380hp at 5,800rpm
Torque: 530Nm at 1,300-4,500rpm
Transmission: Eight-speed auto
Price: From Dh299,000 ($81,415)
On sale: Now
Uefa Champions League final:
Who: Real Madrid v Liverpool
Where: NSC Olimpiyskiy Stadium, Kiev, Ukraine
When: Saturday, May 26, 10.45pm (UAE)
TV: Match on BeIN Sports
