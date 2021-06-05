UAE weather: hot weather and partly cloudy

The UAE will be very hot on Saturday, as a high air pressure system continues to remain over the region this weekend.

However, temperatures will be slightly cooler than on Friday, according to forecasters from the National Centre of Meteorology.

Abu Dhabi is expected to reach a high of 43°C, while Dubai could see a maximum temperature of 42°C.

It will become humid by nightfall, with mist expected to form in the early hours of the morning .

Winds will be light to moderate, with gusts likely to be between 10 to 20 kilometres an hour in coastal areas.

It will be partly cloudy throughout the day but there could be some low cloud in the east of the country.

Sunday will again be very warm, but winds are expected to pick up during the day.