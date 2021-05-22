UAE volunteer group lights up solar-powered Zanzibar school

A group of volunteers from the UAE are celebrating the success of their Eid volunteer mission in Zanzibar.

The Fathers And Kids Camping group normally spends weekends exploring the UAE's deserts, but over the Eid break they travelled to the small fishing village of Kizimkazi to expand the 'Seeds of Light' school.

More than 60 adults and children teamed up with 50 people in Zanzibar to build five classrooms, bathrooms and a playground, and install a solar power system.

Quote Our kids get to switch off from technology, enjoy some good exercise, all while having a positive impact on the communities they're visiting

The project was funded by people and businesses in the UAE. They donated more than Dh500,000 ($136,000) to the Tanzanian charity CR Hope Foundation, which runs the school.

"We nearly achieved everything we wanted," said organiser Vahid Fotuhi, 45, who is also the founder of the Middle East Solar Industry Association.

"We are all bruised and exhausted, but so proud of what we achieved. The five classrooms are 80 per cent complete, and the castle playground is finished, and larger than most homes in the area.

"We also completed the solar PV system, making Seeds of Light the first school in Zanzibar to have 24-hour power access."

Over five days, the group laid 5,000 bricks, each weighing 20kg, with adults and children working alongside the local Maasai tribesmen.

Twenty-eight children, aged three to 16, were involved in the project, Mr Fotuhi said.

"Working side by side, we got to learn a lot about the Maasai way of life and their customs.

"The kids were especially excited about their weapons. They carried a seme, a short sword with a double-edged blade used for clearing brush, cutting meat and peeling fruit.

"They also sported a rungu, which is a wooden club used for hunting and defending against lions."

A general contractor will install the doors, windows and ceiling over the next eight weeks to complete the build.

The largest climbing frame in Zanzibar

Organiser Vahid Fotuhi and his son Cyrus manoeuvre one of the solar panels into place. Courtesy, Fathers And Kids Camping

The crowning glory was the climbing frame, which was designed by Nina and Kai Schakat, the co-founders of The Rock Shack Dubai, who took part in the project with their two children.

"Every child deserves a playground and unfortunately, the Seeds of Light school lacked this vital ingredient," said Mr Fotuhi, who grew up in Canada and has lived in the UAE since 2007.

"They asked us if we could help and we jumped at the opportunity.

"In true Dubai fashion, we decided to build the biggest playground in all of Zanzibar."

The two-storey castle includes a slide, see-saw, swing, suspension bridge, climbing wall, monkey bars, ramp with pull-up rope and climbing net, and will be used every weekday by the school's 120 pupils.

The newly installed solar power system, complete with battery storage, will enable the school to operate a computer lab and offer night-time literacy classes to parents and children.

Pupils and teachers will also not have to worry about power outages, which happen regularly in Africa.

The next adventure

Murat, one of the dads from Fathers And Kids Camping, helps to build the playground. Courtesy, Fathers And Kids Camping

The Zanzibar trip was the Father And Kids Camping group's fifth philanthropic project in as many years.

Their first international trip took them to Zambia, when 18 families worked with charity Mothers Without Borders to add four classrooms and a solar-powered computer lab to Carol Zulu Primary School.

They have also helped provide clean drinking water to a community in eastern Kenya and volunteered with Classic Catering and the UAE Food Bank to deliver 30,000 warm meals to blue-collar workers in Dubai who lost their jobs due to the pandemic.

The aim of each outreach project is two-fold, explained Mr Fotuhi.

"As parents, all we want for our children is to be happy and to have a positive impact. These overseas expeditions achieve both targets," he said.

"Our kids get to switch off from technology, enjoy some good exercise, all while having a positive impact on the communities they're visiting."

A trip to Uganda is next on the list, but the projects are now getting so popular Mr Fotuhi is considering setting up a dedicated platform to organise more of them each year.

"This way, more UAE families and host communities would be able to benefit from our unique formula of impact travel," he said.

10 tips for entry-level job seekers Have an up-to-date, professional LinkedIn profile. If you don’t have a LinkedIn account, set one up today. Avoid poor-quality profile pictures with distracting backgrounds. Include a professional summary and begin to grow your network.

Keep track of the job trends in your sector through the news. Apply for job alerts at your dream organisations and the types of jobs you want – LinkedIn uses AI to share similar relevant jobs based on your selections.

Double check that you’ve highlighted relevant skills on your resume and LinkedIn profile.

For most entry-level jobs, your resume will first be filtered by an applicant tracking system for keywords. Look closely at the description of the job you are applying for and mirror the language as much as possible (while being honest and accurate about your skills and experience).

Keep your CV professional and in a simple format – make sure you tailor your cover letter and application to the company and role.

Go online and look for details on job specifications for your target position. Make a list of skills required and set yourself some learning goals to tick off all the necessary skills one by one.

Don’t be afraid to reach outside your immediate friends and family to other acquaintances and let them know you are looking for new opportunities.

Make sure you’ve set your LinkedIn profile to signal that you are “open to opportunities”. Also be sure to use LinkedIn to search for people who are still actively hiring by searching for those that have the headline “I’m hiring” or “We’re hiring” in their profile.

Prepare for online interviews using mock interview tools. Even before landing interviews, it can be useful to start practising.

Be professional and patient. Always be professional with whoever you are interacting with throughout your search process, this will be remembered. You need to be patient, dedicated and not give up on your search. Candidates need to make sure they are following up appropriately for roles they have applied. Arda Atalay, head of Mena private sector at LinkedIn Talent Solutions, Rudy Bier, managing partner of Kinetic Business Solutions and Ben Kinerman Daltrey, co-founder of KinFitz

SRI LANKS ODI SQUAD Perera (capt), Mendis, Gunathilaka, de Silva, Nissanka, Shanaka, Bandara, Hasaranga, Udana, Dananjaya, Dickwella, Chameera, Mendis, Fernando, Sandakan, Karunaratne, Fernando, Fernando.

The specs Engine: 2.9-litre twin-turbo V6 Power: 540hp at 6,500rpm Torque: 600Nm at 2,500rpm Transmission: Eight-speed auto Kerb weight: 1580kg Price: From Dh750k On sale: via special order

