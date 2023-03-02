UAE leaders hail Sultan Al Neyadi's space mission

LIVE UPDATES: Sultan Al Neyadi blasts off to space

The UAE's leaders have congratulated UAE astronaut Sultan Al Neyadi after he blasted off to space on a SpaceX rocket on Thursday.

President Sheikh Mohamed said the 42-year-old computer scientist was a source of "great pride".

"I join the nation in congratulating Sultan Al Neyadi as he begins his pioneering mission aboard the International Space Station," Sheikh Mohamed said.

"His inspiring achievement is a source of great pride to the UAE and another milestone in the journey of our nation and the ambitions of our people."

Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid, Vice President and Ruler of Dubai, said Dr Al Neyadi was a true "son of the Emirates".

Dr Al Neyadi is hurtling through space and is due to reach the International Space Station by mid-morning on Friday.

Nasa will stream footage of the moment the airlock opens and the four Crew-6 astronauts including Dr Al Neyadi float into the station.