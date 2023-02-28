UAE astronaut jokes that he 'didn't intend to come home this soon'

Sultan Al Neyadi joked that he promised his children he would be home from space soon - but not the same day he was due to blast off.

The Emirati astronaut said the Crew-6 team took Monday's postponement - which saw the mission called off with less than three minutes to go - in their stride.

"I promised my kids to return soon and I didn’t mean this soon!" he wrote on Twitter.

"Anyway, our crew is safe and our spirits are high. A launch scrub is one of the things that we are trained to do, as crew safety is always a priority."

I promised my kids to return soon and I didn’t mean this soon! Anyway, our crew is safe and our spirits are high. A launch scrub is one of the things that we are trained to do, as crew safety is always a priority.



Go Dragon 🐉! Go Crew-6 🚀!

📸: @manumazzanti pic.twitter.com/uynvGushiZ — Sultan AlNeyadi (@Astro_Alneyadi) February 27, 2023

The Crew-6 astronauts sat in the Dragon capsule for several hours while the Falcon 9 rocket that carries it was emptied of fuel so allow for a safe exit.

The mission is provisionally back on for Thursday at 9.34am UAE-time, pending a probe into the fault that affected Monday's take-off.