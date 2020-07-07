UAE road deaths lowest in almost a decade as drivers hit with 8 million fines

The UAE recorded 448 traffic deaths in 2019, and more than eight million speeding fines handed out to the country's motorists.

More than 8.7 million road users were fined last year for speeding, and about 55,000 were caught trying to jump red lights, a report by the Ministry of Interior said.

Abu Dhabi topped the list for speeding offences – five million fines issued there last year.

Dubai issued two million fines to drivers who failed to obey to speed limits.

Of the people who died in road traffic incidents, 282 people were involved in collisions and 105 people were run over.

In 61 fatalities, the vehicles had not been properly maintained.

Deaths dropped from 2018, when 468 fatalities were recorded, statistics showed.

But the number of serious road injuries in the Emirates increased by almost 13 per cent in the same period.

More than 800,000 speeding offences were recorded in Sharjah, about 340,000 in Ajman, 231,480 in Ras Al Khaimah and 143,619 in Umm Al Quwain.

The number of fines issued for driving above speed limits fell last year compared with 2018.

Speeding, using mobile phones while driving, failing to fasten seatbelts, jumping red lights ‎and tailgating were among the most common offences recorded last year.

The fall in numbers was attributed to upgraded traffic control measures including better road signs, improved road surfaces and speed restrictions.

The introduction of a points system for reckless driving and the threat of imprisonment for serious breaches were also thought to have reduced incidents.

In January, traffic cameras that can detect tailgating were activated across Abu Dhabi’s roads to improve safety.

For the past five years, the UAE was ranked first in the World Economic Forum’s global index of road quality.

UAE traffic violations at a glance

Points to remember Debate the issue, don't attack the person

Build the relationship and dialogue by seeking to find common ground

Express passion for the issue but be aware of when you're losing control or when there's anger. If there is, pause and take some time out.

Listen actively without interrupting

Avoid assumptions, seek understanding, ask questions

Mica Director: Ismael Ferroukhi Stars: Zakaria Inan, Sabrina Ouazani 3 stars

Our legal consultant Name: Dr Hassan Mohsen Elhais Position: legal consultant with Al Rowaad Advocates and Legal Consultants.

Veere di Wedding

Dir: Shashanka Ghosh

Starring: Kareena Kapoo-Khan, Sonam Kapoor, Swara Bhaskar and Shikha Talsania ​​​​​​​

Verdict: 4 Stars

THREE POSSIBLE REPLACEMENTS Khalfan Mubarak

The Al Jazira playmaker has for some time been tipped for stardom within UAE football, with Quique Sanchez Flores, his former manager at Al Ahli, once labelling him a “genius”. He was only 17. Now 23, Mubarak has developed into a crafty supplier of chances, evidenced by his seven assists in six league matches this season. Still to display his class at international level, though. Rayan Yaslam

The Al Ain attacking midfielder has become a regular starter for his club in the past 15 months. Yaslam, 23, is a tidy and intelligent player, technically proficient with an eye for opening up defences. Developed while alongside Abdulrahman in the Al Ain first-team and has progressed well since manager Zoran Mamic’s arrival. However, made his UAE debut only last December. Ismail Matar

The Al Wahda forward is revered by teammates and a key contributor to the squad. At 35, his best days are behind him, but Matar is incredibly experienced and an example to his colleagues. His ability to cope with tournament football is a concern, though, despite Matar beginning the season well. Not a like-for-like replacement, although the system could be adjusted to suit.

Bob Honey Who Just Do Stuff

By Sean Penn

Simon & Schuster

The Beach Bum Director: Harmony Korine Stars: Matthew McConaughey, Isla Fisher, Snoop Dogg Two stars

