Two weeks left for Abu Dhabi motorists to get 50 per cent discount on fines

Abu Dhabi motorists can get 50 per cent traffic discounts on fines registered before December 22 last year. Sammy Dallal / The National

Abu Dhabi Police have urged the public to take advantage of the 50 per cent discount on traffic fines, which ends on March 22.

The scheme was first launched late last year and offered drivers the chance to slash their penalties in half, if all fines registered before December 22 were paid within three months.

Police said they would also waive traffic points for the offending motorists. Usually, a driver would have their licence suspended and car confiscated if they racked up 24 traffic points.

For those who did not qualify for the 50 per cent discount, police also introduced an early payment incentive, offering a 35 per cent reduction in traffic fines if paid within 60 days of receiving an alert.

A 25 per cent discount was also introduced for motorists who paid their fines up to a year after being issued.

At the time, police said discounts and the waiving of traffic points would not apply to "serious violations" and issued a list clarifying such offences.