Dubai Police unveil latest turbocharged addition to luxury patrol fleet

Dubai Police unveiled a striking addition to their luxury fleet of patrol cars helping to drive down crime and keep streets safe in the emirate.
The 2021 model Genesis GV80, part of Hyundai's premium brand of vehicles, packs plenty of power and will provide a burly presence on Dubai's roads.
The SUV has a standard turbocharged four-cylinder or twin-turbo 3.5 litre V6 engine, allowing it to easily keep pace with offenders seeking to evade the law.
Dubai Police already owns a Ferrari and a Bugatti Veyron, plus several Porsches, Bentleys and McLarens.
In March, the Toyota 2021 GR Supra joined the impressive roster. The vehicle can accelerate to 100kph in 4.1 seconds and is capable of an electronically limited top speed of 250kph.
Brig Mohammad Al Razooqi, director of transport and rescue at Dubai Police, said the force aimed to secure the most efficient, flexible and up-to-date models of vehicles to assist in protecting the public.
He previously said Dubai Police's high-octane collection had plenty of substance to go with the style.
"We are constantly looking for ways to connect with the public," he said.
“The increase of high-powered supercars to the department’s fleet is due to the positive feedback from citizens and the media.
"We're not trying to show off with these cars. Rather, we want to show tourists and residents alike how friendly the police are across the city."
Bang Sun Jeong, head of Genesis Middle East and Africa, was delighted to support policing operations in Dubai.
"We are proud to work in harmony with the Dubai Police General Command to support its policing work and maintaining the safety and security of all citizens, residents and visitors in Dubai," he said.
The fantastic fleet of police in UAE
na04 police toyota Dubai Police have recently acquired a Toyota Supra to add to their supercar fleet.
