Dubai Airport Show unveils latest hands-free travel systems

Travel experts and enthusiasts from around the world gathered in Dubai this week for the Airport Show.
Visitors said the global rollout of the Covid-19 vaccine offered hope for a travel industry revival, but many were braced for a slow recovery.
During the three-day event, aviation and technology companies exhibited the future of airport innovation.
From biometric-based smart gates to self-sanitising tunnels, the pandemic has changed the airport experience forever.
As the industry's recovery continues, airports have reimagined every part of how passengers travel, from check-in to how meals are served in food courts and lounges.
There will be way less human interaction and certain pandemic precautions, such as mask wearing and regular sanitising, will stay in place for the foreseeable future.
Reynaldo Jr David, a Dubai resident from the Philippines, said he would like to see countries work together to implement more seamless travel protocols.
“The biggest issue expats like us face is the co-ordination between countries,” he said.
“Vaccinations are a key element in helping the travel industry rebound, but countries that have strong travel corridors need to be better aligned to make the travel experience easier for passengers.”
Mr David said they could liaise closer with each other to reduce major disruptions to travel, especially countries with a high concentration of expats.
Suggestions included exemptions for vaccinated passengers or GPS tracking protocols on arrival.
Mischelle Cacho, a partnerships manager for a media company in Dubai, said she is optimistic about the future of travel but said passengers “have to get used to the new normal”.
“The economy is slowly picking up but, personally, I think it will be about five years until things settle down for the sector,” she said.
“The vaccine roll-out is a great start but with new Covid-19 variants popping up, it will be an uphill battle.
“The future of travel will entail a lot more safety precautions, which will change the flight and journey experience for the better.
“In-person events like this offer a glimmer of hope that companies are adapting to this new norm, so travel, at some point, will pick up again.”
Since the start of the year, more international flights have resumed to several destinations from the Emirates and airlines are adding more flights to their schedules each week.
A growing number of countries are also slowly reducing or eliminating quarantine and Covid-19 testing requirements for those who have been fully vaccinated.
Just recently, a safe travel corridor between the UAE and Greece opened for fully vaccinated travellers to move between the two countries.
Under the agreement, passengers holding vaccination certificates issued by health authorities can travel to and from Greece without having to quarantine on arrival.
It follows similar agreements with Seychelles, Serbia and Bahrain.
For Zain Abedin Shaikh, manager of Al Hamraa Tourism LLC in Sharjah, such travel corridors are a welcome relief after a tough year.
“The travel market has been affected very hard by the pandemic, as a travel agency we have been hit hard,” he said.
“Countries really need to push forward their vaccination roll-out because as that happens, governments and airlines will loosen restrictions.
“The core of our business is travel packages between the UAE and South Asia, countries like Pakistan and India, and flight suspensions result in a slow-down in business.
“Reducing the risk of spread is a priority but there has to be a balance, which is where the vaccination plays a part.”
Engine: four-litre V6 and 3.5-litre V6 twin-turbo
Transmission: six-speed and 10-speed
Power: 271 and 409 horsepower
Torque: 385 and 650Nm
Price: from Dh229,900 to Dh355,000
Price, base / as tested: Dh173,250 / Dh178,500
Engine: 5.0-litre V8
Power: 395hp @ 5,000rpm
Torque: 555Nm @ 2,750rpm
Transmission: 10-speed automatic
Fuel consumption, combined: 12.4L / 100km
Engine: 2.0-litre 4-cyl turbo
Power: 247hp at 6,500rpm
Torque: 370Nm from 1,500-3,500rpm
Transmission: 10-speed auto
Fuel consumption: 7.8L/100km
Price: from Dh94,900
On sale: now
Schedule:
Pakistan v Sri Lanka:
28 Sep-2 Oct, 1st Test, Abu Dhabi
6-10 Oct, 2nd Test (day-night), Dubai
13 Oct, 1st ODI, Dubai
16 Oct, 2nd ODI, Abu Dhabi
18 Oct, 3rd ODI, Abu Dhabi
20 Oct, 4th ODI, Sharjah
23 Oct, 5th ODI, Sharjah
26 Oct, 1st T20I, Abu Dhabi
27 Oct, 2nd T20I, Abu Dhabi
29 Oct, 3rd T20I, Lahore
Directed by: Shari Springer Berman, Robert Pulcini
Starring: Amanda Seyfried, James Norton
2/5
UAE squad
Rohan Mustafa (captain), Ashfaq Ahmed, Ghulam Shabber, Rameez Shahzad, Mohammed Boota, Mohammed Usman, Adnan Mufti, Shaiman Anwar, Ahmed Raza, Imran Haider, Qadeer Ahmed, Mohammed Naveed, Amir Hayat, Zahoor Khan
Friday: First practice - 1pm; Second practice - 5pm
Saturday: Final practice - 2pm; Qualifying - 5pm
Sunday: Etihad Airways Abu Dhabi Grand Prix (55 laps) - 5.10pm
Final: Netherlands beat PNG by seven wickets
Qualified teams
1. Netherlands
2. PNG
3. Ireland
4. Namibia
5. Scotland
6. Oman
T20 World Cup 2020, Australia
Group A: Sri Lanka, PNG, Ireland, Oman
Group B: Bangladesh, Netherlands, Namibia, Scotland
Nick March: Let's not be too choosy about our coronavirus vaccine
Damien McElroy: Vaccine passports a work in progress but essential
National Editorial: Digital passports will get the world moving again
Engine: four-litre V6 and 3.5-litre V6 twin-turbo
Transmission: six-speed and 10-speed
Power: 271 and 409 horsepower
Torque: 385 and 650Nm
Price: from Dh229,900 to Dh355,000
Created in 1961, the World Food Programme is pledged to fight hunger worldwide as well as providing emergency food assistance in a crisis.
One of the organisation’s goals is the Zero Hunger Pledge, adopted by the international community in 2015 as one of the 17 Sustainable Goals for Sustainable Development, to end world hunger by 2030.
The WFP, a branch of the United Nations, is funded by voluntary donations from governments, businesses and private donations.
Almost two thirds of its operations currently take place in conflict zones, where it is calculated that people are more than three times likely to suffer from malnutrition than in peaceful countries.
It is currently estimated that one in nine people globally do not have enough to eat.
On any one day, the WFP estimates that it has 5,000 lorries, 20 ships and 70 aircraft on the move.
Outside emergencies, the WFP provides school meals to up to 25 million children in 63 countries, while working with communities to improve nutrition. Where possible, it buys supplies from developing countries to cut down transport cost and boost local economies.
