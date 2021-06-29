Coronavirus: Parents overjoyed as stranded expat children return to UAE

Two children who were separated from their parents due to the suspension of flights in March have been reunited.

Eilidh Ashton and nine-year-old Luca Alexander Summers were among a number of expats who were brought home on special flights in recent days.

Luca, 9, hugged his mother Lindsey after almost two months apart.

The mother and son took a trip to see their family in Sydney in early March and Luca - who was born in Dubai - stayed on with relatives for an extra 10 days.

He was due to fly home but found he had no way back to Dubai when all passenger flights to and from UAE were suspended on March 19. Australia halted international flights days later.

"We are very excited to have our family back together again," his mother, who is Australian and has lived in Dubai since 2000, told state news agency Wam at the airport.

"He was born here, this was his home and he will be ecstatic to back again with our family."

Luca thanked government officials "for trying hard to bring me back. I am very happy,'' he said.

British citizen Ms Ashton, 19, was flown home to Abu Dhabi from London after more than a month away from her mother Christina.

She was also born in the UAE, which she described as her home.

"I think they're doing the best they can, out of all of the countries," she said, thanking the government.

Mother and daughter shared a joke as they went in for a hug, only to remember the need to keep their distance, and tapped their feet together with a laugh instead.

Luca Alexander Summers, 9, and his parents are united after he flew home from Sydney. Luca, whose family has lived in Dubai since 2000, was visiting with relatives in Australia when flights were suspended on March 19.

