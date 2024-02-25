Emirates flight to Toronto diverted to Glasgow due to medical emergency

Flight E241 landed in Scotland where medical staff met passenger who required treatment, says airline

The Emirates flight from Dubai to Toronto was due to resume its journey at 11am UK time. Courtesy: Emirates

Anam Rizvi
Feb 25, 2024
An Emirates flight from Dubai to Toronto was diverted to Glasgow on Sunday due to a medical emergency onboard, said a spokesperson for the airline.

“Emirates flight EK241 from Dubai to Toronto on February 25 was diverted to Glasgow due to a passenger medical emergency,” said the spokesperson.

"Upon arrival in Glasgow the passenger was met by local medical staff and offloaded to receive the necessary treatment.

"Emirates apologises for any inconvenience caused. The health and safety of our passengers and crew is of paramount importance.”

Emirates confirmed Flight E241 departed from Glasgow at 11am local time to continue its journey to Toronto.

Emirates flight EK241 departed Dubai at 4.20am UAE time on Sunday but when the flight was near the western coast of Norway, an emergency was declared onboard and the aircraft diverted to Glasgow.

Flights land due to medical emergencies in cases when a passenger or crew member is extremely unwell and needs immediate medical attention.

