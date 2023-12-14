Sheikh Hamdan posts video of ride in Dubai self-driving taxi

Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed, Crown Prince of Dubai, shared a series of video clips of himself experiencing a ride in a self-driving vehicle on Thursday.

Sheikh Hamdan announced on Instagram stories that self-driving taxis will soon be available on Dubai roads.

The video was captioned: "We are launching automated self-driving taxis soon on Dubai's road."

The footage also showed Sheikh Hamdan in what would usually be the driver's side, and other passengers in the vehicle, being shown how the car detected a nearby cyclist, as well as the need to slow down for a speed bump.

Also demonstrated was the vehicle detecting that it was approaching a school.

Sheikh Hamdan assesses Dubai's self-driving car project. Photo: Dubai Media Office

Sheikh Hamdan's car was a Chevrolet Bolt, which was part of a fleet of "Meznah" vehicles. Other local names will be given to new fleets as and when they launch.

It makes Dubai the first city in the world outside the US to use the company’s self-driving vehicle.

Tests are being carried out in the Jumeirah area, ahead of a planned public launch early next year.

The National has previously reported how Dubai's Roads and Transport Authority (RTA) would have driverless taxis transporting passengers in December, by which time safety tests were expected to be completed.

In October, the RTA said alongside Cruise, a self-driving technology company, they had begun supervised testing of a Chevrolet Bolt autonomous vehicle in the Jumeirah 1 area. Cruise has been running driverless ride-hailing services in the US since February last year.

Dubai authorities have previously said the emirate aims to make 25 per cent of RTA trips autonomous by 2030.