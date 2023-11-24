Dubai Metro's new Dh18 billion Blue Line approved

Dubai will get a new 30km Metro line that will officially open in 2029.

Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid, Vice President and Ruler of Dubai, on Friday announced that plans for the Blue Line had been approved.

Sheikh Mohammed said the project, described as the emirate's “largest new project in the public transport sector”, would cost Dh18 billion ($4.9 billion).

“Stretching 30 kilometres, half of it underground at depths reaching 70 metres, the project costs Dh18 billion,” Sheikh Mohammed said.

“It covers areas with a population of one million residents, such as Dubai Creek Harbour, Festival City, Global Village, Rashidiya, Warqaa, and Mirdif, as well as urban areas like Silicon Oasis, Academic City, and more.”

Once the project is completed the total network will cover 131km of railway with 78 stations and 168 trains. @HHShkMohd / X

The new line will be able to transport about 320,000 passengers every day, and according to social media posts from Sheikh Mohammed, will “connect with the current Metro network on the Red Line (Rashidiya Area) and Green Line (Al Khor Area)".

The post also detailed the timetable for the project.

2023: Tender launch

2024: Awarding the project

2025: Start of tunnel drilling

2028: Trial operation

2029: Official operation

Once the project is completed the total network will cover 131km of railway with 78 stations and 168 trains.

Read more Cop28 organisers stress need to use Dubai Metro with tens of thousands set to visit

Dubai Metro was launched in 2009 with 10 stations and has already surpassed the milestone of carrying two billion passengers.

“The Dubai Metro is an integral part of Dubai's essence, intertwined with its daily life, neighbourhoods, and residents ... it will continue to serve billions of people in the coming decades, God willing," Sheikh Mohammed said.

Recently, the public transport network added 15km of new track to its existing Red line, giving commuters direct access to the Expo 2020 Dubai site, which opened on October 1, 2021.