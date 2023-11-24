Road closures in Dubai and Abu Dhabi for Dubai Run and Zayed Charity Marathon

With the Zayed Charity Marathon taking place on Reem Island in Abu Dhabi on Saturday and the Dubai Run being held on Sheikh Zayed Road on Sunday, road closures and diversions will be in place in Dubai and Abu Dhabi.

For the Zayed Charity Marathon, the Integrated Transport Centre announced that parts of Al Matlai Street will be closed between 4am and 10am on Saturday, with diversions in place on Al Ghazal Street.

Routes directly to Reem Mall will be closed from midnight to 10am, before reopening to vehicles.

Roads Closure for Zayed Charity Run in Reem Island

Saturday, 25 November 2023

For the Dubai Run on Sunday, the Roads and Transport Authority will set up diversions so traffic can move through the city while Sheikh Zayed Road is closed.

Diversions are to be in place on Al Wasl Street and Al Mustaqbal Street.

The first runners will set off at 4.30am and the event must finish by 8.30am, so the road can reopen for traffic.

RTA announces the new traffic plan during the Dubai Run, happening on Sunday November 26, 2023, in collaboration with Dubai Fitness Challenge. Please ensure your nol card balance has a minimum of AED 15 for a round trip before you depart.

This year, organisers are hopeful that a record-breaking 200,000 runners will take part.

The annual fun run is the biggest of its kind in the world and is held every year as part of the Dubai Fitness Challenge.

The Zayed Charity Marathon launched in 2001 as a tribute to UAE Founding Father, the late Sheikh Zayed bin Sultan Al Nahyan.