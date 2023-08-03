Abu Dhabi records 85 million public transport journeys in first half of 2023

More than 85 million journeys in Abu Dhabi were made using public transport during the first six months of the year – a 23 per cent increase on the same period in 2022.

Figures released on Thursday by Abu Dhabi's Department of Municipalities and Transport showed people made 43.7 million taxi trips, with 39.4 million public bus journeys recorded.

.@AbuDhabiDMT has released data for the emirate’s public transport network, recording 85.5 million passengers during the first half of 2023, a 23 per cent increase compared to the same period in 2022, reflecting the efficiency of #AbuDhabi’s public transport infrastructure. pic.twitter.com/Vm7lXQYKGg — مكتب أبوظبي الإعلامي (@ADMediaOffice) August 3, 2023

Shared transport, including rental vehicles, accounted for 2.4 million journeys, the department said.

About 69.5 million journeys were made on public transport in the first half of 2022.

The statistics reflected "the efficiency of Abu Dhabi's public transport infrastructure", Abu Dhabi Media Office said.

Abu Dhabi's green drive

Abu Dhabi authorities have joined nationwide efforts to bolster public transport services in an effort to take cars off the roads and reduce emissions.

Expand Autoplay Workers collect plastic bottles for recycling. Nilanjana Gupta / The National

The emirate introduce road tolls in January 2021, in part to help drive investment in public transport networks.

Transport officials said before the initiative was launched that it would be accompanied by major investment, to encourage people to ditch their cars and embrace greener forms of transport.

Last March, the emirate introduced an initiative in which commuters receive points each time they deposit plastic bottles in a reverse-vending machine at Abu Dhabi’s main bus terminal.

Read More Thousands of plastic bottles recycled for free bus trips in Abu Dhabi

The points are used to earn free public bus journeys.

About 70,000 plastic bottles were recycled between March and November last year, Ateeq Al Mazrouei, acting director of planning at the Integrated Transport Centre, said at the time.

Each bottle measuring 600ml or less earns a point, while larger containers or bottles that exceed 600ml earn two points.

Five electric-powered Tesla vehicles hit the roads of the capital in March under a deal between the Integrated Transport Centre and Arabia Taxi Transportation.

“This step contributes to reducing carbon emissions from vehicle exhausts thus enhancing air quality, especially since taxis roam the streets of the emirate for several hours a day, seven days a week," a representative for the centre said.

"It also supports the Integrated Transport Centre’s efforts in transitioning towards environmentally friendly and sustainable transport, which further enhances the quality of life in the Emirate of Abu Dhabi."