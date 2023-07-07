Traffic delays when leaving Dubai Marina to drop by 67%, says RTA

Motorists leaving Dubai Marina can expect a faster journey after improvements were made in the area, the emirate's Road and Transport Authority has said.

The time it will take to exit from Al Seba Street to Sheikh Zayed Road will be reduced from 30 minutes to 10 minutes, a 67 per cent improvement.

“The step is part of RTA’s efforts to enhance the infrastructure and the traffic flow, as well as increasing the safety level for road users in Dubai,” said the authority.

Traffic improvements on Al Seba Street include an extra exit in the direction of the Garn Al Sabkha Street intersection at Dubai Marina, with a capacity of 1,500 vehicles per hour.

The changes make it easier to leave the area in any direction.

According to the RTA, the total number of cars vehicles that can use exit lanes from Dubai Marina via Al Seba Street will rise from 900 per hour to 2,400.

“The traffic solution put into place will assist the traffic flow and reduce congestion on Al Marsa Street, particularly at the intersection with Al Sayorah Street,” said the RTA.

“This, in turn, boosts traffic flow and cuts down the travel time in exiting Marina area via Al Seba Street to Sheikh Zayed Road.”

The RTA urged residents and tourists to use the new exit towards Sheikh Zayed Road to make the most of the reduced congestion.

At the start of the month, Dubai transport chiefs also gave the green light to a major road project that aims to cut travel times between Sheikh Zayed Road and Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed Road.

The RTA said it had awarded a contract for the Garn Al Sabkha Street Sheikh Mohammed Bin Zayed Road Intersection Improvement Project.

The Dh374m ($101.82m) scheme will include the construction of four bridges capable of carrying 17,600 vehicles per hour. When complete, it will slash journey times and make commutes easier for motorists.