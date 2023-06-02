Dubai installs 17,500 parking signs with QR codes

Dubai's Roads and Transport Authority has installed more than 17,500 new signs in parking zones across the emirate.

The signs provide motorists with details about parking fees, service hours and how to pay.

They include QR codes for the authority's app and WhatsApp messaging service, as well as the SMS payment platform number.

The authority's latest statistics show that more than 80 per cent of motorists prefer to pay parking fees through mobile phones and smart tablets.

There is also information about parking hours and details about the authority's Ramadan timings.

“The new signs have clear visibility at night and include four QR codes for payment methods alongside the zone code, which make it easier for parking users to make direct payment through a variety of channels," said Osama Al Safi, director of Parking, Traffic and Roads Agency.