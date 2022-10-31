Dubai Metro Red line service back to normal following 'technical fault'

Dubai Metro's Red line service is back to normal following a “technical fault” on Monday morning, the Road and Transport Authority said.

The fault affected transport between Jebel Ali Station and DMCC stations (JLT), the RTA said on Twitter.

The service was disrupted for just over 30 minutes.

“RTA would like to inform you that the service between Jebel Ali and DMCC Metro Station is back to normal,” the RTA said on Twitter.

#RTA would like to inform you that the service between Jabal Ali and DMCC Metro Station is back to normal. Thank you for your cooperation. — RTA (@rta_dubai) October 31, 2022

The Red line connects the old city from Rashidiya and the airport to Downtown, Dubai Marina, and Expo 2020 in the far south-west.

The Green Line stations are in Bur Dubai and Deira in the city's old town.

Last month, the RTA issued procurement notices to contractors to potentially expand the lines by more than 20km and create a dozen new stations.