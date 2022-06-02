Dubai begins mapping streets for driverless car use

Dubai Municipality has begun a digital mapping project to prepare the city for driverless cars.

Google Maps-style vehicles were shown out on the streets.

The end result is to have a "highly precise digital map" that a vehicle's AI computer could follow - without the need for a person to be behind the wheel.

"The project targets preparing and designing maps as per the best standards and international practices," the authority said.

"These maps are set to be utilised by businesses offering specialised solutions for autonomous vehicles, which are perceived to constitute most of Dubai’s transportation in the future".

Dubai's government aims to have the first driverless taxis on the roads in a trial by next year.

Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid, Vice President and Ruler of Dubai, has set a goal that would ensure 25 per cent of journeys would be driverless by 2030.