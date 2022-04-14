Dubai RTA detects more than 1,000 fare evaders in inspection operation

Dubai’s Roads and Transport Authority (RTA) detected more than 1,000 passengers who had not paid the fare or the correct fare on public transport during a six-day operation last month.

The RTA reported 1,047 offences from 62,919 inspections during its operation to foil attempts by passengers to evade paying fares.

The inspections were carried out between March 14 and 20 in co-ordination with Dubai Police and the General Department of Residency and Foreigners Affairs.

The operation was one of two the RTA carried out relating to passenger transport activity.

The second operation was performed at Dubai International Airport's Terminal 2 in February to monitor the activity of unlicensed vehicles being used to carry passengers.

Saeed Al Balushi, from Public Transport Agency, RTA, said there were 52 offences detected, 41 of which were for transporting passengers in unlicensed vehicles. The remaining 11 offences were for "violations made at the airport", the RTA said in its release.

Mr Al Balushi said the RTA was able to analyse the offences and identify the sites and the most frequent timing of the breaches by using big data and business intelligence applications.

The operation at Dubai Airport was carried out in collaboration with Dubai Police.

No details of fines being issued were announced.