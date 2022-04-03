Dubai public transport clocks 26 million journeys during Expo 2020

The metro topped with 8.2m rides

Apr 03, 2022
Dubai's public transport registered more than 26 million journeys during Expo 2020, the emirate's Roads and Transport Authority said on Sunday.

The RTA said these included taxis, metro, and bus rides.

It said 3.1m taxi rides (including Careem and Uber) were registered, 8.2m metro rides, and 2.5m free Expo Rider buses.

The RTA’s parking shuttle buses clocked 10.2m rides while Expo People Movers had 2.8m rides.

Expo 2020 Dubai recorded more than 24.1 million visits in its six months after a surge to the world's fair in the final weeks.

The 200-plus pavilions spanning the site — including those representing 192 nations — proved to be the major attractions.

Figures released by Expo 2020 on Saturday revealed that one in every three visitors was from overseas. Organisers said there were visitors from 178 countries.

The most popular country for international visitors was India, followed by Germany, Saudi Arabia, the UK, Russia, France, and the US.

Updated: April 03, 2022, 5:05 PM
