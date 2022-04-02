Ramadan 2022: Sheikh Mohammed orders Dh12.8m bonus for Dubai taxi number plate owners

Payments equate to about Dh5,000 each

Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid, Vice President and Ruler of Dubai, ordered bonuses of more than Dh12.82 million to be paid to 2,565 owners of taxi number plates. Photo: Wam
The National
Apr 02, 2022
Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid, Vice President and Ruler of Dubai, ordered bonuses of more than Dh12.82 million ($3.49m) to be paid to 2,565 Emirati owners of taxi number plates used by the Dubai Taxi Corporation and taxi franchise companies.

The payment – which equates to roughly Dh5,000 each – will be distributed by the Roads and Transport Authority in addition to annual dues during Ramadan.

Mattar Mohammed Al Tayer, director general of RTA, thanked Sheikh Mohammed for his generous gesture.

"This bonus is one of several of His Highness’s gestures during Ramadan to enhance the welfare of citizens," Mr Al Tayer said.

"The payments particularly reflect his keenness to support fixed income earners and disadvantaged families.

"Apart from enhancing their well-being and happiness, the initiative also contributes to boosting social solidarity."

Updated: April 02, 2022, 1:26 PM
Sheikh Mohammed bin RashidTaxisDubai
