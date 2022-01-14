Dubai's Infinity Bridge to open on Sunday as Shindagha Tunnel closes for two months

Dubai's Shindagha Tunnel will close for two months, from Sunday, as Infinity Bridge opens.

Lanes from Deira to certain parts of the city will be closed temporarily as work starts on connecting Infinity Bridge, Shindagha Tunnel, and the new bridges of the Al Shindagha Corridor, Dubai's Roads and Transport Authority said.

Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid, Vice President and Ruler of Dubai, visited Infinity Bridge over Dubai Creek on Thursday for its official launch.

He described the structure as an “architectural masterpiece".

Traffic from Deira will be diverted to Infinity Bridge from Sunday.

Motorists can take the new bridge if they travel from Deira to Bur Dubai and vice-a-versa. The crossing can be used by 24,000 vehicles in both directions each hour.

Read More Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid opens Infinity Bridge in Dubai

The new route will divert traffic at Abu Bakr Al Siddique Street junction, Deira Palm Islands slopes, Omar Ibn Al Khattab junction, Al Musalla junction, and Corniche Street to the entrance of Infinity Bridge in the direction of Bur Dubai.

Here are the new routes:

• People from Deira Islands heading to Bur Dubai via Al Shindagha Tunnel will head directly to the Infinity Bridge towards Bur Dubai and Jumeirah via the new flyover on Corniche Street.

• Traffic from Abu Bakr Al Siddique Street will turn left through Al Khaleej Street junction and head to the Infinity Bridge towards Bur Dubai and Jumeirah via the new flyover on Corniche Street.

• Motorists from Al Mamzar will continue on Al Khaleej Street, pass through Abu Bakr Al Siddique junction and head to Infinity Bridge towards Bur Dubai and Jumeirah via the new flyover on Corniche Street.

• Drivers from Omar Bin Al Khattab junction will continue to Infinity Bridge via Corniche Street towards the new flyover and then towards Bur Dubai and Jumeirah.

• Those coming from Al Musalla junction can head to Omar Bin Al Khattab junction then turn left towards the Infinity Bridge or continue straight on Al Musalla Street and then onto Corniche Street towards Infinity Bridge from intersection JN13.

• Traffic from Deira Islands metro station and bus station will head to Corniche Street and Infinity Bridge through the surface road underneath the new flyover on Corniche Street.

Traffic will normally flow through Al Shindagha Tunnel in the direction from Bur Dubai to Deira.