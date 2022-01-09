Dubai bus routes to experience delays on Sunday as cycling race gets under way

A number of bus services in Dubai will be diverted on Sunday as cyclists compete in an Al Salam Championship qualifying race.

The Roads and Transport Authority said a number of services would be disrupted between 4pm and 5.15pm owing to cyclists being on the road.

“For Public Bus users: A delay is expected tomorrow Sunday 9 January, 2022 from 4pm till 5.15pm on bus routes 291, 292, 293, 294, 295 and 298 in compliance with the Cycling Championship,” it said.

The routes take in International City, Dubai Silicone Oasis, Global Village and Expo 2020 Dubai.

The race, taking place between Hatta and Dubai, will conclude at the Expo 2020 Dubai site.

Organised by the UAE Cycling Federation, the race functions as a qualifier for Al Salam Championship, which will take place next month.