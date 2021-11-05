Illegal stunt drivers in Abu Dhabi face fines of up to Dh13,000

Police will also punish those flouting the rules with 12 black points

Salam Al Amir
Abu Dhabi
Nov 5, 2021

Motorists driving illegally modified cars and causing noise could face fines of up to Dh13,000 and 12 black points on their licences.

Abu Dhabi Police reminded people of the potential penalties after a spate of stunt drivers behaving antisocially.

The reminder, which was posted on social media, asked motorists to avoid disturbing the peace.

“Some motorists, specifically the youth, drive their cars recklessly and cause noise on roads and sandy plots that are near residential areas,” the force said on its Facebook account.

“This negative behaviour creates unrest and panic among people, especially children and the elderly, and stress among other road users.”

Police said they will not tolerate those deliberately causing a disturbance and flouting rules.

Offenders could have their cars impounded, and fines will be imposed on those who illegally modify a vehicle’s engine, or who drive a noisy car.

Officers urged residents to report offenders by calling 999.

