More than 200,000 Abu Dhabi addresses added to Google Maps

More than 200,000 addresses in Abu Dhabi are now available on apps such as Google Maps, thanks to the creation of a database by the Department of Municipalities and Transport (DMT).

The database was created as part of the DMT’s Onwani address system, which contains road names, addresses, and road and district signs.

A DMT representative said the project would create a host of benefits across the emirate, including faster response times for the emergency services, improved delivery times for goods and services, and encourage tourists and residents to explore more locations in the capital.

“The unified Onwani address system and the Addressing and Spatial Guidance project will pave the way to support the next wave of innovation in how geospatial technology and data is leveraged for progressive municipal governance and operations in Abu Dhabi,” said Dr Omar Al Shaiba, acting executive director of the DMT’s Information Technology Affairs Sector.

He said the new system would boost the economic, social, security, environmental, tourism and cultural sectors.

The new database is already being used by navigation systems such as Google Maps and TomTom, a DMT representative said.

More information about the project can be found by scanning the QR codes on street signs or by downloading the Onwani app on a mobile phone.

Find your address here: