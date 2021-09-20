Abu Dhabi to install more than 700 new high-tech speed cameras

The new cameras use multi-tracking radars with high-resolution imagery to cover different lanes at the same time

One of the 700-plus speed cameras that will be installed across Abu Dhabi. Photo: Abu Dhabi Police

Patrick Ryan
Sep 20, 2021

More than 700 new high-tech speed cameras will be installed on the roads of Abu Dhabi, police said.

The new cameras use multi-tracking radars with high-resolution imagery to cover various lanes.

They will also be equipped with weather monitoring technology to improve safety on the roads, said Maj Muhammad Abdullah Al Zaabi, head of Abu Dhabi Police’s Traffic Technical Systems Section.

He said installing the new cameras is in line with the vision of UAE leaders to make the country a safer place for residents

"This initiative comes as part of the Abu Dhabi Police's efforts to enhance traffic safety for drivers and road users and as part of its strategy to prepare for the next 50 years,” he said.

The new cameras have been designed by French technology firm IDEMIA and traffic management company Alliance Traffic Systems, a security system supplier in Abu Dhabi.

Updated: September 20th 2021, 3:35 AM
Abu DhabiRoad safetySpeed
