Biggest supermoon of the year to grace UAE skies on Wednesday

The biggest supermoon of the year will be visible in the UAE and around the world on July 13.

Out of the four supermoons in 2022, this will be the closest to Earth, appearing bigger and brighter than usual.

It will be visible from 6.07pm in the Emirates and can be spotted with the naked eye, but binoculars or a telescope will enhance the viewing experience.

This is the third supermoon so far this year and will be 357,418 kilometres away, as compared to the average distance of 384,472km.

The first supermoon appeared on May 16 and was at a distance of 362,127km from Earth.

The second one happened on June 14, which was 357,658km away, and the last one will be on August 12.

“At its closest point, the full Moon appears about 17 per cent bigger and 30 per cent brighter than the faintest Moon of the year, which occurs when it’s farthest from Earth in its orbit,” Nasa said.

“Even though 17 per cent doesn’t make a big difference in detectable size, a full supermoon is a bit brighter than other moons throughout the year.”

The US space agency said supermoons do have an effect on Earth and can cause higher tides than usual because the Moon is in its closest approach to the planet.