Elon Musk bought ticket for Virgin Galactic spaceflight back in 2006

SpaceX founder Elon Musk will be going to space one day on a Virgin Galactic rocket, with a ticket he purchased in 2006.
The billionaire, who has his own line of space rockets, was among the first 600 people who bought tickets from Virgin Galactic.
The ticket will cost the equivalent of nearly Dh1 million ($272,000).
Elon Musk has a Galactic ticket. I know because I sold it to him
Will Whitehorn, Virgin Galactic president (2004-2010)
On July 11, the first fully crewed Virgin Galactic flight successfully reached the edge of space, with the company’s founder Richard Branson on board the VSS Unity space plane.
The flight helped the British billionaire beat rival Jeff Bezos, who will fly to space on July 20 on a Blue Origin rocket.
“Elon Musk has a Galactic ticket. I know because I sold it to him,” Will Whitehorn, who served as president of Virgin Galactic from 2004 to 2010, told Forbes.
Mr Musk paid a Dh36,700 deposit for the ticket, which was priced at Dh735,000 back then, and now costs Dh184,000 more.
He secured the ticket four years after he founded SpaceX, a private company that has transformed space travel with reusable rockets.
Ahead of the flight on Sunday, the South African billionaire visited Mr Branson to wish him luck.
Mr Branson achieved his lifelong dream of going to space when he tested the private astronaut experience and said he made several notes on improvement during the 90-minute journey.
“To you all you kids down there, I was once a child with a dream, looking up to the stars. Now, I’m an adult in a spaceship with lots of other wonderful adults, looking down to our beautiful Earth,” Mr Branson said mid-flight.
“To the next generation of dreamers, if we can do this, just imagine what you can do.”
The flight took off from Spaceport America in New Mexico, after being delayed 90 minutes because of overnight weather.
Carrier jet VMS Eve, named after Mr Branson’s mother, released the VSS Unity space plane at an altitude of about 15,240 metres.
The space plane then climbed to its target altitude of 86 kilometres, where the pilots and crew experienced four minutes of weightlessness.
“There are no words to describe the feeling. This is space travel. This is a dream turned reality,” Mr Branson said.
The flight marked a key milestone for the space tourism industry, a commercial market that would give easier access to space to those who are not part of a government-led space programme.
There were plans announced previously to bring down the cost of the ticket as demand increases.
Virgin Galactic had also announced plans of opening spaceports in different parts of the world.
An agreement between Abu Dhabi Airports and Virgin Galactic was signed in 2019 to build a spaceport at Al Ain Airport.
Richard Branson through the years - in pictures
British businessman Sir Richard Branson during the launch of Virgin Atlantic Airways on April 6, 1984. (Les Lee/Getty Images)
Updated: July 13th 2021, 9:39 AM
Our legal consultants
Name: Hassan Mohsen Elhais
Position: legal consultant with Al Rowaad Advocates and Legal Consultants.
Race card:
6.30pm: Maiden; Dh165,000; 2,000m
7.05pm: Handicap; Dh165,000; 2,200m
7.40pm: Conditions; Dh240,000; 1,600m
8.15pm: Handicap; Dh190,000; 2,000m
8.50pm: The Garhoud Sprint Listed; Dh265,000; 1,200m
9.25pm: Handicap; Dh170,000; 1,600m
10pm: Handicap; Dh190,000; 1,400m
FIXTURES
UAE’s remaining fixtures in World Cup qualification R2
Oct 8: Malaysia (h)
Oct 13: Indonesia (a)
Nov 12: Thailand (h)
Nov 17: Vietnam (h)
Profile of Hala Insurance
Date Started: September 2018
Founders: Walid and Karim Dib
Based: Abu Dhabi
Employees: Nine
Amount raised: $1.2 million
Funders: Oman Technology Fund, AB Accelerator, 500 Startups, private backers
The Specs:
The Specs:
Engine: 2.9-litre, V6 twin-turbo
Transmission: 8-speed automatic
Power: 444bhp
Torque: 600Nm
Price: AED 356,580 incl VAT
On sale: now.
