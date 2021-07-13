Elon Musk bought ticket for Virgin Galactic spaceflight back in 2006

Virgin Galactic founder Richard Branson is greeted by schoolchildren before boarding the rocket plane at Spaceport America, New Mexico. (Andres Leighton/AP)

SpaceX founder Elon Musk will be going to space one day on a Virgin Galactic rocket, with a ticket he purchased in 2006.

The billionaire, who has his own line of space rockets, was among the first 600 people who bought tickets from Virgin Galactic.

The ticket will cost the equivalent of nearly Dh1 million ($272,000).

Quote Elon Musk has a Galactic ticket. I know because I sold it to him Will Whitehorn, Virgin Galactic president (2004-2010)

On July 11, the first fully crewed Virgin Galactic flight successfully reached the edge of space, with the company’s founder Richard Branson on board the VSS Unity space plane.

The flight helped the British billionaire beat rival Jeff Bezos, who will fly to space on July 20 on a Blue Origin rocket.

“Elon Musk has a Galactic ticket. I know because I sold it to him,” Will Whitehorn, who served as president of Virgin Galactic from 2004 to 2010, told Forbes.

Mr Musk paid a Dh36,700 deposit for the ticket, which was priced at Dh735,000 back then, and now costs Dh184,000 more.

He secured the ticket four years after he founded SpaceX, a private company that has transformed space travel with reusable rockets.

Ahead of the flight on Sunday, the South African billionaire visited Mr Branson to wish him luck.

Mr Branson achieved his lifelong dream of going to space when he tested the private astronaut experience and said he made several notes on improvement during the 90-minute journey.

“To you all you kids down there, I was once a child with a dream, looking up to the stars. Now, I’m an adult in a spaceship with lots of other wonderful adults, looking down to our beautiful Earth,” Mr Branson said mid-flight.

“To the next generation of dreamers, if we can do this, just imagine what you can do.”

Big day ahead. Great to start the morning with a friend. Feeling good, feeling excited, feeling ready.



Watch #Unity22 launch and livestream TODAY at 7:30 am PT | 10:30 am ET | 3:30 pm BST.@virgingalactic @elonmusk https://t.co/1313b4RAKI pic.twitter.com/FRQqrQEbH8 — Richard Branson (@richardbranson) July 11, 2021

The flight took off from Spaceport America in New Mexico, after being delayed 90 minutes because of overnight weather.

Carrier jet VMS Eve, named after Mr Branson’s mother, released the VSS Unity space plane at an altitude of about 15,240 metres.

The space plane then climbed to its target altitude of 86 kilometres, where the pilots and crew experienced four minutes of weightlessness.

“There are no words to describe the feeling. This is space travel. This is a dream turned reality,” Mr Branson said.

The flight marked a key milestone for the space tourism industry, a commercial market that would give easier access to space to those who are not part of a government-led space programme.

There were plans announced previously to bring down the cost of the ticket as demand increases.

Virgin Galactic had also announced plans of opening spaceports in different parts of the world.

An agreement between Abu Dhabi Airports and Virgin Galactic was signed in 2019 to build a spaceport at Al Ain Airport.

Our legal consultants Name: Hassan Mohsen Elhais Position: legal consultant with Al Rowaad Advocates and Legal Consultants.

Race card: 6.30pm: Maiden; Dh165,000; 2,000m 7.05pm: Handicap; Dh165,000; 2,200m 7.40pm: Conditions; Dh240,000; 1,600m 8.15pm: Handicap; Dh190,000; 2,000m 8.50pm: The Garhoud Sprint Listed; Dh265,000; 1,200m 9.25pm: Handicap; Dh170,000; 1,600m 10pm: Handicap; Dh190,000; 1,400m

FIXTURES UAE's remaining fixtures in World Cup qualification R2

Oct 8: Malaysia (h)

Oct 13: Indonesia (a)

Nov 12: Thailand (h)

Nov 17: Vietnam (h)



Profile of Hala Insurance Date Started: September 2018 Founders: Walid and Karim Dib Based: Abu Dhabi Employees: Nine Amount raised: $1.2 million Funders: Oman Technology Fund, AB Accelerator, 500 Startups, private backers

The Specs: The Specs: Engine: 2.9-litre, V6 twin-turbo Transmission: 8-speed automatic Power: 444bhp Torque: 600Nm Price: AED 356,580 incl VAT On sale: now.

