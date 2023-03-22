Abu Dhabi Police ban heavy vehicles during Ramadan rush hour

Heavy vehicles will not be allowed on Abu Dhabi's roads during the peak hours of Ramadan.

Lorries and buses have been banned from 8am to 10am and from 2pm to 4pm in Abu Dhabi and Al Ain.

Buses carrying 50 workers or more will not be permitted in the capital from 8am to 10am.

The move, announced by Abu Dhabi Police on their social media channels, is designed to ensure the smooth flow of traffic during the holy month and prevent accidents.

Authorities urged drivers to follow the rules and warned lorry and bus drivers that they would be monitored.

Ramadan will begin in the UAE on Thursday, authorities have announced.

The Moon-sighting committee met at the Abu Dhabi Judicial Department after maghrib prayers on Tuesday and announced it could not spot a new crescent Moon, meaning Ramadan would begin on Thursday, state news agency Wam reported.

