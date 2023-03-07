Ramadan 2023: Iftars to try at award-winning restaurants in Abu Dhabi

The UAE welcomed both the Michelin Guide and World's 50 Best organisations last year, with the former revealing the red guide for Abu Dhabi in November, and the latter unveiling its latest Mena's 50 Best Restaurants list in January.

Many of these venues are offering iftar menus for Ramadan, which is expected to begin in the UAE on March 23. Here are a few to sample.

This list will be updated throughout Ramadan

Hakkasan

Ranking: One Michelin star, and No 49 on Mena's 50 Best Restaurants list 2023

The Cantonese restaurant at Emirates Palace Mandarin Oriental is serving all its classics at iftar this year.

A selection of dim sum includes spicy chicken puff, Shanghai chicken dumpling, Chilean sea bass dumpling and squid bonito flake, plus roast duck wrap and soft shell crab for appetisers.

For mains, choose from wok-fried prime rib reef tossed in black garlic, crispy golden prawn, fresh seasonal vegetables and char siu chicken fried rice. Dessert is a sticky date pudding drizzled with warm chocolate sauce.

Throughout Ramadan; sunset-8pm; Dh328; West Corniche Road; 02 690 7739

99 Sushi Bar & Restaurant

99 Sushi Bar & Restaurant is launching a 12-course meal for Iftar. Photo: 99 Sushi Bar & Restaurant

Ranking: One Michelin star

Haute Japanese cuisine is on offer at this restaurant at Four Seasons Hotel in Al Maryah Island.

The expansive 12-course menu starts with hosomaki, chu-toro with leeks, Kobe edamame seared in Wagyu fat with shichimi togarashi and truffle, as well as capumiso soup topped with fluffy truffle-infused tofu foam.

These are followed by the venue's signature Wagyu gyoza and tiger prawn tempura served with a spicy cream sauce. Next dig into bite-sized delicacies including tofo flambe nigiri with tomato emulsion, sea bass flambe nigiri with truffle sauce, king crab gunkan with avocado, and foie and truffle nigiri.

Mains include honey gochujang glazed corn-fen chicken with chicken skin chicharron, leeks and jalapeno sauce; and quail egg yolk macerated in soy sauce. Rounding off the meal is mochi ice cream.

Throughout Ramadan; sunset-9pm; Dh235; Al Maryah Island; 02 672 3333

Talea by Antonio Guida

Ranking: One Michelin star

Iftar at this Italian restaurant in Emirates Palace Mandarin Oriental starts with pizza margherita, eggplant Parmigiana, burrata with tomatoes and a mixed salad.

Before the main course is served, guests can choose between bavette pasta with zucchini, Parmesan and basil and organic vegetable soup. Options for mains include red snapper with black cabbage and eggplant caviar; slow-cooked lamb with pumpkin puree and spring onion; and vegan roasted celeriac with celeriac cream and black truffle.

The meal ends with tiramisu.

Throughout Ramadan; sunset-10:30pm; Dh380; West Corniche Road; 02 690 7999

Coya Abu Dhabi

Iftar at Coya Abu Dhabi costs Dh299 per person. Photo: Coya Abu Dhabi

Ranking: No 33 on Mena's 50 Best Restaurants list 2023

The bustling restaurant at The Galleria Al Maryah Island is serving Peruvian fare for iftar.

Start your meal with corn tortillas and guacamole, followed by a choice between tomato and corn soups. A full selection of appetisers follows, including tuna aburi nigiri, corn salad, veal bacon maki roll and Chilean sea bass rice.

For mains, choose from quinoa and pumpkin, spicy beef fillet, grilled corn fed baby chicken and grilled asparagus. Dessert is a delicia de luna, or dates cremeux with rose water, pistachio apricot and camel milk ice cream.

Throughout Ramadan; sunset-7:30pm; Dh229; Al Maryah Island; 02 306 7000