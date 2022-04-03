Sheikh Abdullah exchanges Ramadan wishes with GCC foreign ministries

Sheikh Abdullah bin Zayed, Minister of Foreign Affairs and International Co-operation, exchanged Ramadan greetings with his counterparts in the GCC and several other countries on Sunday.

Sheikh Abdullah spoke to Prince Faisal bin Farhan bin Abdullah, Foreign Affairs Minister of Saudi Arabia; Sheikh Dr Ahmed Nasser Al Mohammed Al Sabah, Foreign Minister of Kuwait; Sayyid Badr Hamad al-Busaidi, Minister of Foreign Affairs of Oman; Sheikh Mohammed bin Abdulrahman Al Thani, Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister of Qatar; and Dr Abdullatif bin Rashid Al Zayani, Foreign Minister of Bahrain. The leaders wished each other a blessed Ramadan.

Sheikh Abdullah exchanged similar greetings over the phone with Sameh Shoukry, Foreign Minister of Egypt; Nasser Bourita, Minister of Foreign Affairs, African Co-operation and Moroccan Expatriates; and Ayman Al Safadi, Deputy Prime Minister, Minister of Foreign Affairs and Expatriates of Jordan.

READ MORE UAE Rulers and Crown Princes exchange Ramadan greetings with President Sheikh Khalifa

During the phone calls, Sheikh Abdullah conveyed the greetings of the UAE's leadership, wishing his counterparts good health and their countries continued progress and prosperity.

On their side, the foreign affairs ministers wished the UAE leaders and its people well.

During the phone calls, bilateral relations and ways of improving joint co-operation in all fields were discussed.

They discussed the situation in the region as well as regional and international issues of common interest.