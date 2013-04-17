Oil firms join recruiters at Abu Dhabi jobs fair

ABU DHABI // An employment fair hopes to attract more than 1,500 job-seekers this month.
Fifteen companies and recruitment agencies are expected to be offering work in the oil and gas, hospitality, retail and logistics sectors, among others.
The fair is being organised by the Filipino Human Resources Practioners' Association. No recruitment fees will be charged.
Applicants will be referred directly to a recruiter or employer, said Florendo Padilla, the group's public relations and communications director.
Some employers may conduct on-the-spot interviews with applicants whose qualifications match their requirements. "It's now up to the employer if they'd like to interview the applicant and offer him or her the job on the same day," Mr Padilla said.
There will be a number of talks designed to help applicants secure work, with topics such as labour law, interview tips and how to write a curriculum vitae.
"We'd like them to stand out during the interview and in the workplace," said Sheryll Bacay, the group's community involvement services director. "Many Filipinos lack assertiveness and confidence. They need to improve their presentation and communication skills."
The fair will be at the Grand Millennium Al Wahda hotel from 8am until 5pm on April 26.
For more details, visit filhr.org or email jobfair@fil-hr.org.
Miss Granny
Director: Joyce Bernal
Starring: Sarah Geronimo, James Reid, Xian Lim, Nova Villa
3/5
(Tagalog with Eng/Ar subtitles)
Emirates (www.emirates.com) flies directly to Hanoi, Vietnam, with fares starting from around Dh2,725 return, while Etihad (www.etihad.com) fares cost about Dh2,213 return with a stop. Chuong is 25 kilometres south of Hanoi.
Engine: four-litre V6 and 3.5-litre V6 twin-turbo
Transmission: six-speed and 10-speed
Power: 271 and 409 horsepower
Torque: 385 and 650Nm
Price: from Dh229,900 to Dh355,000
Price, base: Dh5.1 million
Engine: 3.8-litre twin-turbo flat-six
Transmission: Seven-speed automatic
Power: 800hp @ 7,100pm
Torque: 980Nm @ 4,000rpm
Fuel economy, combined: 13.5L / 100km
Engine: four-litre V6 and 3.5-litre V6 twin-turbo
Transmission: six-speed and 10-speed
Power: 271 and 409 horsepower
Torque: 385 and 650Nm
Price: from Dh229,900 to Dh355,000
Date of birth: April 18, 1998
Playing position: Winger
Clubs: 2015-2017 – Al Ahli Dubai; March-June 2018 – Paris FC; August – Al Wahda
FA Cup final
Chelsea 1
Hazard (22' pen)
Manchester United 0
Man of the match: Eden Hazard (Chelsea)
