Sharjah Crown Prince tours House of Wisdom cultural site

Sheikh Sultan bin Mohammed Al Qasimi, Crown Prince and Deputy Ruler of Sharjah, toured the 12,000-square metre House of Wisdom educational, entertainment and cultural space on Tuesday.

Sheikh Sultan visited its exhibitions, its library – which includes about 305,000 printed and electronic books – and gardens containing 12 different types of trees, and the memorial to Sharjah’s title as the World Book Capital 2019, Wam reported.

The chairman of Sharjah Executive Council visited the project with Sheikh Abdullah bin Salem, Deputy Ruler of Sharjah and deputy chairman of Sharjah Executive Council.

He was accompanied by sheikhs and heads of government departments, as well as members of the Executive Council.