Sharjah Crown Prince tours House of Wisdom cultural site

12,000 square metre space includes a library with more than 300,000 titles

Sheikh Sultan bin Mohammed Al Qasimi, Crown Prince and Deputy Ruler of Sharjah, toured the 12,000-square metre House of Wisdom educational, entertainment and cultural space on Tuesday.

Sheikh Sultan visited its exhibitions, its library – which includes about 305,000 printed and electronic books – and gardens containing 12 different types of trees, and the memorial to Sharjah’s title as the World Book Capital 2019, Wam reported.

Read More

House of Wisdom Sharjah celebrates the emirate's status as World Book Capital 2019.A library for all ages: Sharjah ruler inaugurates House of Wisdom

The chairman of Sharjah Executive Council visited the project with Sheikh Abdullah bin Salem, Deputy Ruler of Sharjah and deputy chairman of Sharjah Executive Council.

He was accompanied by sheikhs and heads of government departments, as well as members of the Executive Council.

Published: June 15, 2021 11:53 PM

SHARE

SHARE

Editor's Picks
An aerial image released in June 2021 of the Abrahamic Family House on Saadiyat Island shows that work is well under way. Courtesy Abu Dhabi Media Office

First images of Abu Dhabi's Abrahamic Family House under construction released

Heritage
US President Joe Biden arrives for an EU-US summit at the European Union headquarters in Brussels. AFP 

Biden's high-stakes summit with Putin to aim at tackling downward spiral in relations

The Americas
New Covid Restrictions-AD New mandatory entrance procedures carried out at Khalidiyah Mall on June 15, 2021. Khushnum Bhandari/ The National Reporter: Haneen Dajani News

Abu Dhabi's Covid-19 green pass system launched

Health
Sean Doyle, chief executive of British Airways, described the UK’s tight restrictions as “frustrating” and said there are ways to open up travel safely. Bloomberg via Getty Images

British Airways chief lashes out at 'crazy failure' to capitalise on success of vaccination drive

Aviation
Men walk near the site of the blast in Beirut's port area. Reuters

Survivors and NGOs call for UN investigation into Beirut port blast

Lebanon
Most Read