Sheikh Khaled bin Mohamed highlights importance of preserving heritage at Adihex

Sheikh Khaled bin Mohamed, chairman of Abu Dhabi Executive Office and member of Abu Dhabi Executive Council, visited the Abu Dhabi International Hunting and Equestrian Exhibition.

The annual event got under way on Monday. It highlights the importance of safeguarding the environment and promoting sustainability, while honouring the country's rich traditions.

During his tour, Sheikh Khaled visited exhibitors from more than 40 countries. He was briefed on the latest trends and technologies used in hunting, equestrian activities and environmental protection.

Sheikh Khaled welcomed efforts to champion more sustainable hunting practices and highlighted the importance of preserving cultural heritage for future generations.

Read more Adihex's biggest event celebrates heritage and sustainability

More than 90 live events will take place over seven days at Adihex, including horse training workshops, Arabian camel auctions and archery on horseback.

Visitors will also be invited to 50 education workshops covering topics such as sustainability and falconry.

The 50,000-square-metre venue houses 680 companies and 319 exhibitors.

More that 125 Emirati, Arab and international artists will be displaying their work.

The event, at Abu Dhabi National Exhibition Centre, will continue until October 3.