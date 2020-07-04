Where UAE residents can be tested overseas for Covid-19 before returning to the Emirates

tr22 June Wondering where you can book a holiday this summer? Greece has reopened to travellers from Dubai. (Pictures courtesy Unsplash unless specified) (Unsplash)

UAE residents are now permitted to travel overseas after the government relaxed restrictions.

However, guidelines and precautions remain in place which must be followed for residents to return to the UAE.

All returning residents, except those from Dubai, have to be tested in the country they were in, before boarding a flight to the UAE.

On returning to the UAE, travellers must take another coronavirus test and isolate themselves for two weeks.

If you hold a Dubai residence visa and you are flying back to Dubai, you must have return approval from the General Directorate of Residency and Foreign Affairs.

In addition to being tested in their home countries, passengers from 29 nations will be tested twice if travelling to Dubai

The emirate will halt blanket testing on arriving passengers next week, it was announced on July 26.

Instead people from nations with a high number of active cases and others without recognised testing centres will have to undergo a nasal swab when they land.

This is different from the federal government rules, which requires everyone travelling to the country, including Emiratis, residents and tourists, to present a certificate to prove they are free from Covid-19 before they board their flight.

Dubai has released a list of countries whose passengers will be required to take a second PCR swab test when they land in the emirate from August 1.

To date, all passengers landing in Dubai have been tested when they landed at the airport but this will stop on August 1.

Anyone who takes a test on arrival must isolate until they receive their results. If the result is negative, they no longer need to isolate, according to Dubai's rules.

Roy Cooper / The National

An extensive list of clinics and labs have been identified around the world at which travellers can take the test and be issued with a certificate stating they are Covid-free.

Here's a breakdown of some of the locations:

United Kingdom

London: Eurofins Forensic Services, 1 Dukes Green Ave, Feltham ; TW14 0LR

London:Unilabs-London, 24-32 Stephenson Way, NW1 2HD

Manchester / Warrington: Eurofins Forensic Services-Manchester, Darwin House, Faraday Street, Birchwood Park, WA3 6FW

Bristol: Eurofins Forensic Services-Bristol, Suite 29, Citibase, 7b, Aztec Centre, Park Ave, Bristol, BS32 4TD

_________________

Australia

Capital Territory: Laverty Pathology - C building 28-Australian Capital Territory-Bruce, Cnr Alllawoona St & Ginninderra Dr, Bruce, Australian Capital Territory, 2617

Laverty Pathology-Australian Capital Territory-Conder, 2/3 Sidney Nolan Street, Conder, Australian Capital Territory, 2906

Laverty Pathology - (Drive Thru)-Australian Capital Territory-Weston, Cnr Parkinson Street & Namatjira Drive, Weston, Australian Capital Territory, 2611

New South Wales: Laverty Pathology - (Drive-Thru) New South Wales, 213 Forrester Road, St Marys, New South Wales, 2760

Laverty Pathology - Kitchener Building Suite 3, 52 Kitchener Parade, Bankstown

Laverty Pathology - New South Wales-Earlwood - 293 Homer Street, Earlwood

Laverty Pathology - New South Wales-Ingleburn, Suite 1, 47a Oxford Road, Ingleburn, New South Wales, 2565

Laverty Pathology - (Drive-Thru) - New South Wales - Jannali 2 Roberts Street (entry via Box Road), Jannali

Laverty Pathology - New South Wales - Miranda, 125 Kareena Road, Miranda

Laverty Pathology - (Drive-Thru) - New South Wales - North Ryde, 60 Waterloo Road, North Ryde

Queensland: QML - Elizabeth Street Shopping Centre (Drive-Thru) - Queensland-Acacia Ridge, 28 Elizabeth St, Acacia Ridge, Queensland, 4110

QML - (Drive-Thru) - Queensland-Banyo, 183 Tufnell Rd, Banyo, Queensland, 4014

QML - Chermside Specialist Centre - Queensland - Chermside Cnr Gympie Rd & Wallace St, Chermside, Queensland, 4032

QML - Redlands RSL (Drive-Thru) - Queensland - Clevland, 8 Passage St, Clevland, Queensland, 4163

QML - Kenmore Village Shopping Centre (Drive-Thru) - Queensland-Kenmore Brookfield Rd, Kenmore, Queensland, 4069

QML - Morayfield Health Hub Medical Centre Respiratory Clinic Isolation Area, 19 Dickson Rd, Morayfield, Queensland, 4506

QML - The Piazza Shop 6, 1428 Logan Rd, Mount Gravatt, Queensland, 4122

QML - QML Pathology Central Laboratory (Drive-Thru), 11 Riverview Place Metroplex on Gateway, Murarrie, Queensland, 4172

South Australia: Abbott Pathology, Level 1, 46 Sir Donald Bradman Drive, Adelaide, South Australia, 5031

Tasmania: TML Pathology-Tasmania - Launceston, 247 Wellington Street, Launceston, Tasmania, 7250

TML Pathology - Tasmania-Hobart

Suite 3, 71 Bathurst Street , Hobart , Tasmania , 7000 (Mon-Fri 09:00-17:00 | Sat Closed | Sun Closed)

Victoria: Dorevitch Pathology - Victoria, 127 Wheatsheaf Rd, Glenroy, Victoria, 3046

Dorevitch Pathology - Victoria - Fawkner, 107 Jukes Road, Fawkner, Victoria, 3060

Dorevitch Pathology - (Drive-Thru) - Victoria-Heidelberg, 18 Banksia Road, Heidelberg, Victoria, 3084

Dorevitch Pathology - Victoria - Altona, 99 Pier Street, Altona, Victoria, 3018

Dorevitch Pathology - Victoria - Ferntree Gully, 1 Mountain Gate Hwy, Ferntree Gully, Victoria, 3156

Western Australia: Western Diagnostics - Peel Health Campus (Drive-Thru), 110 Lakes Road, Mandurah, Western Australia, 6210

Western Diagnostics - (Drive-Thru)-Midland 5 Stafford Street, Midland, Western Australia, 6056

Western Diagnostics - Neil Hawkins Park (Drive-Thru), 200 Boas Avenue, Joondalup, Western Australia, 6027

Western Diagnostics - (Drive-Thru) - Myaree, 5 Playle Street, Myaree, Western Australia, 6154

Western Diagnostics - Mt Hawthorn ACC (Drive-Thru), 391 Oxford Street, Mount Hawthorn, Western Australia, 6016

Western Diagnostics - 1 Hunsdon House, 11 Council Avenue, Rockingham, Western Australia, 6168

Western Diagnostics - Glengarry Medical Centre Unit 4, 60 Arnisdale Road, Duncraig, Western Australia, 6023

Western Diagnostics - Myaree Unit 1-3 , 9 Hayden Court, Myaree, Western Australia, 6154

Western Diagnostics - (Drive-Thru) - Armadale Cnr Ranford & Armadale Rd, Armadale, Western Australia, 6112

We're spreading our wings even further in early July, with flights to 29 destinations worldwide and seamless connectivity through Abu Dhabi. Find out more at https://t.co/AGe1cTGGgz pic.twitter.com/SQ2kokNifj — Etihad Airways (@etihad) June 24, 2020

_________________

France

Aix-les-Bains: ERF LBZ Rhône-Alpes-Aix-les-Bains Laboratoire ERF Aix Verdun

Auteuil: Unilabs EYLAU-Auteuil 31 rue d'Auteuil

Chailot: Unilabs EYLAU-Chailot 10 rue de Chaillot

Chateaulin: ERF Labazur Bretagne - Chateaulin, 9 Quai Robert Alba

Crimee: Unilabs EYLAU-Crimée 83, rue de l'Ourcq

Douarnenez: ERF Labazur Bretagne - Douarnenez; 4 Rue Jean Peuziat

Grenoble: ERF LBZ Rhône - Alpes - Grenoble Laboratoire ERF Porte de L'ouest 2 Av du Rhin et Danube 38100 Grenoble

Laboratoire ERF Meylan, Meylan 6 av du Granier 38240 Meylan

Guingamp: ERF Labazur Bretagne - Guingamp; 1 Place de Verdun

Landerneau: ERF Labazur Bretagne - Landerneau; 16 Quai de Leon

Lyon: Médipôle Lyon VILLEURBANNE, 158 Rue Léon Blum 69100 Villeurbanne



Site Wilson, rue Gabriel Peri 69100 Villeurbanne

Neuilly: Unilabs EYLAU-Neuilly, 34 avenue du Roule

Nice: Laboratoire Eurofins Labazur Nice Cimiez, 24 Avenue de Flirey 06000 Nice

Laboratoire Eurofins Menton Florette, Les terrasses de Florette - 98 avenue Jean Monnet 06500 MENTON

Orsay: Orsay Gare, 33 bd Dubreuil Orsay

Paris: ERF Biolab et ERF CEF-Alfortville, 179 Rue Paul Vaillant Couturier Alfortville

ERF Biolab ET ERF CEF-Paris, 30 RUE Cauchy Paris

ERF Biolab et ERF CEF-Trappes, 5-7 Avenue Carnot Trappes

Unilabs EYLAU-Suffren, 82, avenue de Suffren

Unilabs EYLAU-Parmentier, 102 avenue Parmentier

Unilabs EYLAU-Nicolo, 1-3 rue Nicolo

Provence: ERF LBZ Provence-Laboratoire Clinique Marignane, ave général Raoul Salan Marignane

ERF LBZ Provence-Laboratoire Clinique de Istres, 4 Rue Roger Carpentier Istres

ERF LBZ Provence-Fuveau, 3 Route de Gréasque

ERF LBZ Provence - Laboratoire Clinique Etoile, 2530 Route de Puyricard 13540 Aix-en-Provence

ERF LBZ Provence - Aix en Provence, 1 bis Rue Aude



ERF LBZ Provence - Pertuis, 5 ave J. Giono



ERF LBZ Provence - Lambesc, 10 Route d'Aix, 13410 Lambesc

ERF LBZ Provence - Berre, 19 Avenue de la Libération

Quimper: ERF Labazur Bretagne - Quimper; 70 Route de Brest

Rambouillet: ERF Biolab et ERF CEF - Rambouillet, 31 rue Sadi Carnot Rambouillet

Saint-Didier: Unilabs EYLAU - Saint-Didier 57, rue Saint-Didier

Suchet: Unilabs EYLAU - Suchet 26, rue de Meaux

Villard de Lans: Laboratoire ERF Villard de Lans, 188 av C de Gaulle 38250

_________________

Germany

Berlin: Medicover Berlin-Westend MVZ, Seestraße 64, 14050 Berlin

MVZ Nazarethkirchstr GmbH, Nazarethkirchstr 52, 13347 Berlin

Bochum: Medicover Bochum MVZ, Universitätsstr 48, 44789 Bochum

Dresden: Medicover Dresden MVZ, Wilsdruffer Str 15-17, 01067 Dresden

Frankfurt / Main: HAUSARZT Westend MVZ, Mainzer Landstraße 65, 60329 Frankfurt/Main

Gerlingen: Medicover Gerlingen MVZ GmbH, Weilimdorfer Str 20, 70839 Gerlingen

Hannover: Medicover Hannover MVZ Schiffgraben 30, 30175 Hannover

Koln: MVZ Medicover Köln, Weißhausstraße 28, 50939 Köln

Munich: Medicover München MVZ, Viktualienmarkt 8, 80331 München

Osnabruck: Medicover Osnabrück MVZ Möserstr. 4a, 49074 Osnabrück

Saarbrucken: Medicover Saarbrücken MVZ Faktoreistr. 4, 66111 Saarbrücken

Ulm: Medicover Ulm MVZ GmbH, Münsterplatz 6, 89073 Ulm

_________________

Italy

Alba: Sede di Alba (CN), Corso Michele Coppino 32, 12051 Alba (CN)

Bologna: Bianalisi - Bologna, Via Siepelunga, 46

Milan: Bianalisi, Via Nino Bixio, Via Nino Bixio,

Bianalisi - Via Antonini, 58

Monza: Bianalisi - Monza Brianza, Via don Costante Mattavelli, 3

Ticino: UNILABS Ticino (for Italian Residents), Via Rovere 8, CH-6932 Breganzona

_________________

Jordan domestic tourists pose for a souvenir photo in front of the Treasury building at the reopened Petra archeological site. EPA

Jordan

Amman: Biolab Screening Center - Amman, 195 Zahran Street, Naber Blgd, Fifth circle

Irbid: Biolab - Irbid - Next to Amman buses complex, Sidawi Center

_________________

South Korea

Daejeon: Daejeon Hankook Hospital, 1672, Dongseo-daero, Dong-gu, Daejeon, Drive Thru

Incheon: Gumdan Top General Hospital, 5, Cheongma-ro 19beon-gil, Seo-gu

Suwon: Dongsuwon General Hospital, 165, Jungbu-daero, Paldal-gu, Suwon-si, Gyeonggi-do

_________________

Lebanon

Beirut: AUBMC, Riad El Solh, Beirut 1107 2020

_________________

Netherlands

Almelo: Poli Bloedafname Almelo ZGT, routen 0.1, Zilvermeeuw 1, 7609 PP

Enschede: Poli Bloedafname MST, B03, Koningsplein 1, 7512 KZ

Hengelo: Poli Bloedafname Hengelo ZGT, route nr 0.3, Geerdinksweg 141, 7555 DL

Katwijk: Eurofins - Katwijk Prins Hendrikkade 138-139 2225JT Katwijk

Leiden: Eurofins - Leiden Rooseveltstraat 65, 2321CT Leiden

Utrecht: GezondheidsLab Utrecht Zuidwest, Beneluxlaan 928, 3526 KJ

An auto-rickshaw driver waits for customers on a street in Karachi on July 4, 2020. AFP

_________________

Pakistan

Abbottabad: Excel Labs Abbottabad, Abbottabad AB City General Hospital Gate 1 Small industrial chowk Mansehra

Attock: Islamabad Diagnostic Center Attock, Kamra Road, Opposite Asfandyar Bukhari Hospital, Attock

Bahawalpur: Excel Labs Bahawalpur, opposite BVH Near Mini park, Circular Road, Bahawalpur

Chakwal: Islamabad Diagnostic Center Chakwal, Pindi Road, House - 358 Block 4 Gulberg Town Street -1 Chakwal

DG Khan: Excel Labs D.G.Khan, Shop No. 42, Block 18, Balkh Sarwar City Market, Opp DHQ Hospital Gate no. 1

DI Khan: Excel Labs D.I.Khan, Jinnah Medical center near Hayat Medical center DHQ teaching Hospital Road DI Khan

Faisalabad: Excel Labs Faisalabad, 339B near Doctor Plaza, Satyana Road Faisalabad

Islamabad Diagnostic Center Faislabad, 563 B Satayana Rd, Peoples Colony No 1, Faisalabad, Punjab

Islamabad: Excel Labs Islamabad, Shop no 19, Executive Center, G-8 Markaz

Chughtai Lab Blue Area Center, Shop 05, 106 - West Royal Centre, Fazal-e-Haq Road, Blue Area

Islamabad Diagnostic Center G-8 Branch - Islamabad, Pakland Square, G-8 Markaz Islamabad

Islamabad Diagnostic Center PWD, Opposite Doctors Colony, Main PWD Road, Police Foundation Islamabad

Jehlum: Islamabad Diagnostic Center Jehlum, Jada Road, Opposite DHQ Hospital Jehulm

Karachi: Indus Hospital Shahrah Faisal Collection point 245/M/2 Block 6 PECHS Shahrah-e-Faisal Karachi 75400



Chughtai Lab Shaheed-e-Millat Center, Al-Khalij Tower Main Shaheed-e-Millat Road Bihar Muslim cop. Housing Society



Chughtai Lab Malir Center, Shop No 6 Darakhshan Society Malir Township Colony



Chughtai Lab FB Area Center, Abbas Square Ground Floor Plot P12/B ST-7/B Block-7 F.B Area



Chughtai Lab DHA Center, Shop 04 Floor Lane 4 Sehar Commercial Phase 7 DHA



Chughtai Lab Gulistan-e-Johar Center, Shop S-10 Ground Floor Usman garden Gulistan-e-Johar Block13

Kohat: Excel Labs Kohat, Near Kachery Chowk, Opp Company Bagh, Hangu Road Kohat

Lahore: Excel Labs Lahore, Saira Memorial Hospital 1-M,Civic Center, Model Town



Chughtai Lab Head Office, 7 Jail Road, Main Gulberg



Chughtai Lab DHA Center, Lalak Jan Chowk, Plaza No 09 CCA Sector T Phase II, DHA



Islamabad Diagnostic Center Lahore, Evercare Hospital, Plot no 1 Block D 1 Nespak Housing Scheme, Lahore Punjab

Mardan: Excel Labs Mardan, TMA plaza shop no. G23 Shamsi Road Mardan opp. DHQ

Multan: Excel Labs Multan, Mehr Center, Nishtar Road, Multan

Nowshera: Excel Labs Nowshera, DHQ Hospital Road, Opposite Shoukat Khanum Laboratory Collection Unit

Peshawar: Excel Labs Peshawar, Mall Tower, Mall Road, Saddar, Peshawar



Alliance Healthcare HMC Branch, Shalman Market Opposite Hayatabad Medical Complex Hayatabad Peshawar

Rawalpindi: Excel Labs Rawalpindi, SHOP P-1046-2, Saidpur Road Rawalpindi



Chughtai Lab Holy Family Hospital, F-879, Family Plaza Shop 2 Opposite Gate 3 Holy Family Hospital



Islamabad Diagnostic Center Muree Road, 82 C Benazir Bhutto Rd, Chandini Chowk, B Block Satellite Town, Rawalpindi, Punjab

Islamabad Diagnostic Center Mall Road, 1 The Mall Plaza Opposite AFIC, Mall Rd, Saddar, Rawalpindi

Sialkot: Excel Labs Sialkot, Near Islam Central Hospital, Commissioner Road

Swat: Excel Labs Swat, Marghazar Road, Saidu Sharif, near Akuh Lab, Murghuzair Road, Saidu Sharif

Taxila: Islamabad Diagnostic Center Taxila, Shop no 1- 3 Rajpoot Plaza, Faisal Shaheed Road opposite Christian Hospital Taxila

Wah Cantt: Islamabad Diagnostic Center Wah Cantt, 3-Quaid Avenue Aslam Uppal Square, Lalazar Wah Cantt

Cyclists cross the border between Spain and Portugal after the official ceremony of borders reopening between two countries. EPA

_________________

Portugal

Almada: Unilabs Almada (Laranjeiro) - Margem Sul, Rua Lopes Graça, 10-A2810-250

Aveiro: Unilabs Aveiro - Orlando Oliveira, Rua Dr. Orlando Oliveira 40 423800-004

Barcelos: Unilabs Barcelos - Praceta António Fogaça, Praceta António Fogaça, Bloco 7, Fracção 8 4750-216

Bombarral: Unilabs Bombarral, Avenida Inocência Cairel Simão, 24 F2540-003 Bombarral

Braga: Unidade Rastreio Braga, Altice Forum Braga - R. Monsenhor Airosa, 4705-002 Brag

Unilabs Real, Rua 5 de Outubro, 4864710-260

Cacem: Unilabs Agualva - Cacém-Cacém, Rua Gonçalo Domingos da Silva, 21 B2735-112

Famalicao: Unidade Rastreio Famalicão, Parque da Devesea

Faro: Unilabs Faro - HPA Faro, Urbanização Casal das Gambelas, lote 28005-226

Gondomar: Unidade Rastreio Gondomar, Pavilhão Multiusos de Gondomar

Guimaraes: Unidade Rastreio Guimarães, Alameda Cidade de Lisboa 481, Guimarães

Unilabs Guimarães Conde Margaride, Av. Conde Margaride, 8164810-535

Lisboa: Affidea-hormofuncional, Av. Alm. Reis 65, 1150-011 Lisboa, Portugal



Unidade Rastreio Lisboa, Circo Victor Hugo Cardinali, 1990-530 Sacavém

Unilabs Alcântara, Rua José Dias Coelho, 141300-328

Lousada: Unidade Rastreio Lousada, Complexo Desportivo de Lousada

Moncao: Unilabs Monção, Largo da Estação, Edifício Baluarte nº 14950-457

Porto: Unidade Rastreio Porto, Queimódromo - Estrada da Circunvalação4100-078 Matosinhos



Unilabs Bolama, Rua do Bolama 2334200-139

Unilabs Lordelo do Ouro, Rua Diogo Botelho 114150-262

Viana do Castelo: Unilabs Viana do Castelo - DMIL Av Luis de Camoes, 454900-473

Vila do Conde: Unilabs Caxinas, Avenida Infante Dom Henrique, 94, Caxinas 4480-670

Vila Nova de Gaia: Unilabs Corgo, Largo do Rossio nº205000-047

Vila Real: Unilabs Corgo, Largo do Rossio nº205000-047

Viseu: Unidade Rastreio Viseu, Rua Padre Costa, 3500-163 Viseu

Unilabs Viseu - Rua Direita, Rua Direita, 27 r/c3500-115

_________________

South Africa

Cape Town: Mobile clinic facility-Cape Town, Mobile facility

Durban: Neuberg Global - Dan Pienaar Drive, 11 Dan Pienaar Drive



Neuberg Global - Redberry Drive, 8 Forth way, Redberry Drive

Neuberg Global - Westridge Berea, 36 Glenwood Drive, Westridge Berea

Neuberg Global - Isipingo, 162 Old Main Road, Isipingo

Gauteng: Medicare24, 103 North Rand Rd, Bardene, Boksburg, 1459

Johannesburg: Sunninghill Lab, 3 Eglin Road, Sunninghill, 2157

Shelley Beach: Neuberg Global - Margate, 615 Palm Road, Margate

People enjoy a day at El Bogatell Beach in Barcelona on July 1, 2020. AFP

_________________

Spain

Almeria: Laboratorio La Galería Paseo, Galería Comercial, Paseo De Almería, 45, 1º-3, 4001

Barcelona: Laboratorio Sarro, Rambla De Catalunya, 120, 8008



Barcelona - Meridiana, Avda. Meridiana 361, 08016



Barcelona - Principe Avda, Príncipe de Asturias 63-65, 6º 1ª 08012

Las Palmas: Laboratorio Díaz Cremades, Avda Primero De Mayo, 40, 35002

Lugo: Laboratorio Dr. Valenzuela - Lugo C/ Obispo Aguirre, 22 BAJO, 27001

Madrid: Eurofins Megalab Valderribas, C/ Valderribas, 71, 28007



Eurofins Alfonso XII, C/ ALFONSO XII, 42 - 1º, 28014

Madrid - Almagro, C/ Almagro, 23, Baj

Madrid - Condesa De Venadito, C/ Condesa de Venadito, 18, Bajo



Madrid - Laboratorio Central, C/ Juan Esplandiú, 15

Madrid - Doctor Castelo, C/ Dr. Castelo, 10, 1B



Madrid - Isaac Peral, C/ Isaac Peral, 42, (Esquina Pza. de Cristo Rey s/n)

Murcia: Laboratorio Prefasi, Avda.principe De Asturias 21-22 Bajo 30007

Sevilla: Cmc Microsur, Avenida Ramon Carande, 17 LOCAL, 41003

Tenerife: Laboratorio García López, Plaza Ireneo González, 9, 38002

Valencia: Eurofins Analclinic, Carrer De L'emparrat, 3, 46920

Zaragoza: Laboratorio Dra. Vicente, Paseo Sagasta 12 Esc Izq - 3º F-G 50006

_________________

Switzerland

Dubendorf: Unilabs Dübendorf, Ringstrasse 12, 8600 Dübendorf

Geneva: Unilabs Carouge, 2 rue Vautier 1227 Carouge



Unilabs Servette, 58 avenue Wendt 1203 Genève

Lausanne: Unilabs Lausanne, Avenue de Jurigoz 5 1006 Lausanne

Ticino: UNILABS Ticino ( for Swiss Residents), Via Rovere 8, CH-6932 Breganzona

