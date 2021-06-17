WATCH: Smartphone scanners screen people for Covid-19 in Abu Dhabi

The technology is in use in three areas in the city: Ghantoot, Yas Island and Mussaffah

The high-tech scanning technology is being tested at various locations in Abu Dhabi.
The high-tech scanning technology is being tested at various locations in Abu Dhabi.

Authorities in Abu Dhabi have shared a video showing how a new app that screens people for Covid-19 works.

The technology, which is being trialled in three areas of Abu Dhabi, appears to scan people for the presence of viral particles.

In the video, a mobile phone is held in front of a person’s face briefly before a message flashes up to say they are negative, reading “the presence of Covid-19 viral nucleotides was not detected”.

Anyone who tests negative is permitted to enter.

Those who are positive are refused entry and referred to take a free Covid-19 test in 24 hours.

“It’s great technology that delivers results quickly,” said one person who was tested entering Yas Mall.

Others spoke about how efficient it was.

“It gave me amazing peace of mind and so quickly,” said another.

The high-tech scanning technology is being tested at various locations on Yas Island, including Yas Mall and the theme parks, in Ghantoot, as well as Mussaffah.

The decision to introduce the scanning technology in Mussaffah came after officials launched an extensive vaccination and testing drive in the area last Thursday.

The Abu Dhabi Emergency, Crisis and Disasters Committee approved the scheme, which will be gradually implemented in specific areas of Mussaffah without causing disruption to commercial activities.

On Tuesday, a system went live in Abu Dhabi that requires people to prove that they are vaccinated and have recently been screened for Covid-19.

The green pass system requires people to show their testing and vaccination status on Al Hosn, the UAE's test and tracing app, to enter parks, beaches, malls, hotels and large supermarkets.

The app is also needed to access gyms, swimming pools, entertainment centres, restaurants and cafes.

Users reported issues using Al Hosn on Thursday, prompting authorities to advise reinstalling the app.

Updated: June 17, 2021 03:41 PM

