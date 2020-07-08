Police dogs used to identify the coronavirus from samples taken from passengers at Dubai International Airport. Wam

Police sniffer dogs correctly detected the coronavirus in 92 per cent of cases in a trial, the UAE Ministry of Interior said.

The ministry said it had successfully completed the trial, aimed at enhancing precautionary measures during the pandemic.

"Data and studies showed that detection of presumed Covid-19 cases achieved approximately 92 per cent in overall accuracy," it said.

In the experiments, samples were taken from the armpits of suspected coronavirus cases.

"Samples are then sniffed out by the dogs without coming in contact with the people, while results become known on the spot," the ministry said.

"K9 police dogs are also used traditionally in securing and monitoring events and sensitive facilities."

The ministry said the UAE had gone further than many other countries in studying the usefulness of dogs to detect virus cases and respond to them.

Experiments were conducted at several field hospitals after precautions were taken to protect the police dogs and their trainers.

"Figures indicate that dogs can quickly detect infected cases, help to protect key sites, effectively deal with huge crowds and secure large events, airports, et cetera," the ministry said.

It and its partners decided to use dogs given their proven ability to deal with other contagious diseases, such as tuberculosis and malaria.

"Trained detection dogs are known for their extraordinary capabilities and skills that outdo other dogs, especially their strong sense of smell," the ministry said.

"For this reason, they can be used in police patrols and securing malls, events, airports and other vital facilities."

The ministry conducted the trials in co-operation with the UAE police general command, the Ministry of Health, the Federal Customs Authority, and Abu Dhabi and Dubai Customs and health authorities.

The ministry also held workshops and co-operated with several countries and world experts on theoretical studies and discussions on using dogs to detect Covid-19 cases.

_______________

Expand Autoplay Image 1 of 11 wo9 JUL regional CV A man cycles along the Corniche in Abu Dhabi. Victor Besa / The National

The bio Who inspires you? I am in awe of the remarkable women in the Arab region, both big and small, pushing boundaries and becoming role models for generations. Emily Nasrallah was a writer, journalist, teacher and women’s rights activist How do you relax? Yoga relaxes me and helps me relieve tension, especially now when we’re practically chained to laptops and desks. I enjoy learning more about music and the history of famous music bands and genres. What is favourite book? The Perks of Being a Wallflower - I think I've read it more than 7 times What is your favourite Arabic film? Hala2 Lawen (Translation: Where Do We Go Now?) by Nadine Labaki What is favourite English film? Mamma Mia Best piece of advice to someone looking for a career at Google? If you’re interested in a career at Google, deep dive into the different career paths and pinpoint the space you want to join. When you know your space, you’re likely to identify the skills you need to develop.

The bio Who inspires you? I am in awe of the remarkable women in the Arab region, both big and small, pushing boundaries and becoming role models for generations. Emily Nasrallah was a writer, journalist, teacher and women’s rights activist How do you relax? Yoga relaxes me and helps me relieve tension, especially now when we’re practically chained to laptops and desks. I enjoy learning more about music and the history of famous music bands and genres. What is favourite book? The Perks of Being a Wallflower - I think I've read it more than 7 times What is your favourite Arabic film? Hala2 Lawen (Translation: Where Do We Go Now?) by Nadine Labaki What is favourite English film? Mamma Mia Best piece of advice to someone looking for a career at Google? If you’re interested in a career at Google, deep dive into the different career paths and pinpoint the space you want to join. When you know your space, you’re likely to identify the skills you need to develop.

The bio Who inspires you? I am in awe of the remarkable women in the Arab region, both big and small, pushing boundaries and becoming role models for generations. Emily Nasrallah was a writer, journalist, teacher and women’s rights activist How do you relax? Yoga relaxes me and helps me relieve tension, especially now when we’re practically chained to laptops and desks. I enjoy learning more about music and the history of famous music bands and genres. What is favourite book? The Perks of Being a Wallflower - I think I've read it more than 7 times What is your favourite Arabic film? Hala2 Lawen (Translation: Where Do We Go Now?) by Nadine Labaki What is favourite English film? Mamma Mia Best piece of advice to someone looking for a career at Google? If you’re interested in a career at Google, deep dive into the different career paths and pinpoint the space you want to join. When you know your space, you’re likely to identify the skills you need to develop.

The bio Who inspires you? I am in awe of the remarkable women in the Arab region, both big and small, pushing boundaries and becoming role models for generations. Emily Nasrallah was a writer, journalist, teacher and women’s rights activist How do you relax? Yoga relaxes me and helps me relieve tension, especially now when we’re practically chained to laptops and desks. I enjoy learning more about music and the history of famous music bands and genres. What is favourite book? The Perks of Being a Wallflower - I think I've read it more than 7 times What is your favourite Arabic film? Hala2 Lawen (Translation: Where Do We Go Now?) by Nadine Labaki What is favourite English film? Mamma Mia Best piece of advice to someone looking for a career at Google? If you’re interested in a career at Google, deep dive into the different career paths and pinpoint the space you want to join. When you know your space, you’re likely to identify the skills you need to develop.

The bio Who inspires you? I am in awe of the remarkable women in the Arab region, both big and small, pushing boundaries and becoming role models for generations. Emily Nasrallah was a writer, journalist, teacher and women’s rights activist How do you relax? Yoga relaxes me and helps me relieve tension, especially now when we’re practically chained to laptops and desks. I enjoy learning more about music and the history of famous music bands and genres. What is favourite book? The Perks of Being a Wallflower - I think I've read it more than 7 times What is your favourite Arabic film? Hala2 Lawen (Translation: Where Do We Go Now?) by Nadine Labaki What is favourite English film? Mamma Mia Best piece of advice to someone looking for a career at Google? If you’re interested in a career at Google, deep dive into the different career paths and pinpoint the space you want to join. When you know your space, you’re likely to identify the skills you need to develop.

The bio Who inspires you? I am in awe of the remarkable women in the Arab region, both big and small, pushing boundaries and becoming role models for generations. Emily Nasrallah was a writer, journalist, teacher and women’s rights activist How do you relax? Yoga relaxes me and helps me relieve tension, especially now when we’re practically chained to laptops and desks. I enjoy learning more about music and the history of famous music bands and genres. What is favourite book? The Perks of Being a Wallflower - I think I've read it more than 7 times What is your favourite Arabic film? Hala2 Lawen (Translation: Where Do We Go Now?) by Nadine Labaki What is favourite English film? Mamma Mia Best piece of advice to someone looking for a career at Google? If you’re interested in a career at Google, deep dive into the different career paths and pinpoint the space you want to join. When you know your space, you’re likely to identify the skills you need to develop.

The bio Who inspires you? I am in awe of the remarkable women in the Arab region, both big and small, pushing boundaries and becoming role models for generations. Emily Nasrallah was a writer, journalist, teacher and women’s rights activist How do you relax? Yoga relaxes me and helps me relieve tension, especially now when we’re practically chained to laptops and desks. I enjoy learning more about music and the history of famous music bands and genres. What is favourite book? The Perks of Being a Wallflower - I think I've read it more than 7 times What is your favourite Arabic film? Hala2 Lawen (Translation: Where Do We Go Now?) by Nadine Labaki What is favourite English film? Mamma Mia Best piece of advice to someone looking for a career at Google? If you’re interested in a career at Google, deep dive into the different career paths and pinpoint the space you want to join. When you know your space, you’re likely to identify the skills you need to develop.

The bio Who inspires you? I am in awe of the remarkable women in the Arab region, both big and small, pushing boundaries and becoming role models for generations. Emily Nasrallah was a writer, journalist, teacher and women’s rights activist How do you relax? Yoga relaxes me and helps me relieve tension, especially now when we’re practically chained to laptops and desks. I enjoy learning more about music and the history of famous music bands and genres. What is favourite book? The Perks of Being a Wallflower - I think I've read it more than 7 times What is your favourite Arabic film? Hala2 Lawen (Translation: Where Do We Go Now?) by Nadine Labaki What is favourite English film? Mamma Mia Best piece of advice to someone looking for a career at Google? If you’re interested in a career at Google, deep dive into the different career paths and pinpoint the space you want to join. When you know your space, you’re likely to identify the skills you need to develop.

The bio Who inspires you? I am in awe of the remarkable women in the Arab region, both big and small, pushing boundaries and becoming role models for generations. Emily Nasrallah was a writer, journalist, teacher and women’s rights activist How do you relax? Yoga relaxes me and helps me relieve tension, especially now when we’re practically chained to laptops and desks. I enjoy learning more about music and the history of famous music bands and genres. What is favourite book? The Perks of Being a Wallflower - I think I've read it more than 7 times What is your favourite Arabic film? Hala2 Lawen (Translation: Where Do We Go Now?) by Nadine Labaki What is favourite English film? Mamma Mia Best piece of advice to someone looking for a career at Google? If you’re interested in a career at Google, deep dive into the different career paths and pinpoint the space you want to join. When you know your space, you’re likely to identify the skills you need to develop.

The bio Who inspires you? I am in awe of the remarkable women in the Arab region, both big and small, pushing boundaries and becoming role models for generations. Emily Nasrallah was a writer, journalist, teacher and women’s rights activist How do you relax? Yoga relaxes me and helps me relieve tension, especially now when we’re practically chained to laptops and desks. I enjoy learning more about music and the history of famous music bands and genres. What is favourite book? The Perks of Being a Wallflower - I think I've read it more than 7 times What is your favourite Arabic film? Hala2 Lawen (Translation: Where Do We Go Now?) by Nadine Labaki What is favourite English film? Mamma Mia Best piece of advice to someone looking for a career at Google? If you’re interested in a career at Google, deep dive into the different career paths and pinpoint the space you want to join. When you know your space, you’re likely to identify the skills you need to develop.

The bio Who inspires you? I am in awe of the remarkable women in the Arab region, both big and small, pushing boundaries and becoming role models for generations. Emily Nasrallah was a writer, journalist, teacher and women’s rights activist How do you relax? Yoga relaxes me and helps me relieve tension, especially now when we’re practically chained to laptops and desks. I enjoy learning more about music and the history of famous music bands and genres. What is favourite book? The Perks of Being a Wallflower - I think I've read it more than 7 times What is your favourite Arabic film? Hala2 Lawen (Translation: Where Do We Go Now?) by Nadine Labaki What is favourite English film? Mamma Mia Best piece of advice to someone looking for a career at Google? If you’re interested in a career at Google, deep dive into the different career paths and pinpoint the space you want to join. When you know your space, you’re likely to identify the skills you need to develop.

The bio Who inspires you? I am in awe of the remarkable women in the Arab region, both big and small, pushing boundaries and becoming role models for generations. Emily Nasrallah was a writer, journalist, teacher and women’s rights activist How do you relax? Yoga relaxes me and helps me relieve tension, especially now when we’re practically chained to laptops and desks. I enjoy learning more about music and the history of famous music bands and genres. What is favourite book? The Perks of Being a Wallflower - I think I've read it more than 7 times What is your favourite Arabic film? Hala2 Lawen (Translation: Where Do We Go Now?) by Nadine Labaki What is favourite English film? Mamma Mia Best piece of advice to someone looking for a career at Google? If you’re interested in a career at Google, deep dive into the different career paths and pinpoint the space you want to join. When you know your space, you’re likely to identify the skills you need to develop.

The bio Who inspires you? I am in awe of the remarkable women in the Arab region, both big and small, pushing boundaries and becoming role models for generations. Emily Nasrallah was a writer, journalist, teacher and women’s rights activist How do you relax? Yoga relaxes me and helps me relieve tension, especially now when we’re practically chained to laptops and desks. I enjoy learning more about music and the history of famous music bands and genres. What is favourite book? The Perks of Being a Wallflower - I think I've read it more than 7 times What is your favourite Arabic film? Hala2 Lawen (Translation: Where Do We Go Now?) by Nadine Labaki What is favourite English film? Mamma Mia Best piece of advice to someone looking for a career at Google? If you’re interested in a career at Google, deep dive into the different career paths and pinpoint the space you want to join. When you know your space, you’re likely to identify the skills you need to develop.

The bio Who inspires you? I am in awe of the remarkable women in the Arab region, both big and small, pushing boundaries and becoming role models for generations. Emily Nasrallah was a writer, journalist, teacher and women’s rights activist How do you relax? Yoga relaxes me and helps me relieve tension, especially now when we’re practically chained to laptops and desks. I enjoy learning more about music and the history of famous music bands and genres. What is favourite book? The Perks of Being a Wallflower - I think I've read it more than 7 times What is your favourite Arabic film? Hala2 Lawen (Translation: Where Do We Go Now?) by Nadine Labaki What is favourite English film? Mamma Mia Best piece of advice to someone looking for a career at Google? If you’re interested in a career at Google, deep dive into the different career paths and pinpoint the space you want to join. When you know your space, you’re likely to identify the skills you need to develop.

The bio Who inspires you? I am in awe of the remarkable women in the Arab region, both big and small, pushing boundaries and becoming role models for generations. Emily Nasrallah was a writer, journalist, teacher and women’s rights activist How do you relax? Yoga relaxes me and helps me relieve tension, especially now when we’re practically chained to laptops and desks. I enjoy learning more about music and the history of famous music bands and genres. What is favourite book? The Perks of Being a Wallflower - I think I've read it more than 7 times What is your favourite Arabic film? Hala2 Lawen (Translation: Where Do We Go Now?) by Nadine Labaki What is favourite English film? Mamma Mia Best piece of advice to someone looking for a career at Google? If you’re interested in a career at Google, deep dive into the different career paths and pinpoint the space you want to join. When you know your space, you’re likely to identify the skills you need to develop.

The bio Who inspires you? I am in awe of the remarkable women in the Arab region, both big and small, pushing boundaries and becoming role models for generations. Emily Nasrallah was a writer, journalist, teacher and women’s rights activist How do you relax? Yoga relaxes me and helps me relieve tension, especially now when we’re practically chained to laptops and desks. I enjoy learning more about music and the history of famous music bands and genres. What is favourite book? The Perks of Being a Wallflower - I think I've read it more than 7 times What is your favourite Arabic film? Hala2 Lawen (Translation: Where Do We Go Now?) by Nadine Labaki What is favourite English film? Mamma Mia Best piece of advice to someone looking for a career at Google? If you’re interested in a career at Google, deep dive into the different career paths and pinpoint the space you want to join. When you know your space, you’re likely to identify the skills you need to develop.

De De Pyaar De Produced: Luv Films, YRF Films

Directed: Akiv Ali

Cast: Ajay Devgn, Tabu, Rakul Preet Singh, Jimmy Sheirgill, Jaaved Jaffrey

Rating: 3.5/5 stars

De De Pyaar De Produced: Luv Films, YRF Films

Directed: Akiv Ali

Cast: Ajay Devgn, Tabu, Rakul Preet Singh, Jimmy Sheirgill, Jaaved Jaffrey

Rating: 3.5/5 stars

De De Pyaar De Produced: Luv Films, YRF Films

Directed: Akiv Ali

Cast: Ajay Devgn, Tabu, Rakul Preet Singh, Jimmy Sheirgill, Jaaved Jaffrey

Rating: 3.5/5 stars

De De Pyaar De Produced: Luv Films, YRF Films

Directed: Akiv Ali

Cast: Ajay Devgn, Tabu, Rakul Preet Singh, Jimmy Sheirgill, Jaaved Jaffrey

Rating: 3.5/5 stars

De De Pyaar De Produced: Luv Films, YRF Films

Directed: Akiv Ali

Cast: Ajay Devgn, Tabu, Rakul Preet Singh, Jimmy Sheirgill, Jaaved Jaffrey

Rating: 3.5/5 stars

De De Pyaar De Produced: Luv Films, YRF Films

Directed: Akiv Ali

Cast: Ajay Devgn, Tabu, Rakul Preet Singh, Jimmy Sheirgill, Jaaved Jaffrey

Rating: 3.5/5 stars

De De Pyaar De Produced: Luv Films, YRF Films

Directed: Akiv Ali

Cast: Ajay Devgn, Tabu, Rakul Preet Singh, Jimmy Sheirgill, Jaaved Jaffrey

Rating: 3.5/5 stars

De De Pyaar De Produced: Luv Films, YRF Films

Directed: Akiv Ali

Cast: Ajay Devgn, Tabu, Rakul Preet Singh, Jimmy Sheirgill, Jaaved Jaffrey

Rating: 3.5/5 stars

De De Pyaar De Produced: Luv Films, YRF Films

Directed: Akiv Ali

Cast: Ajay Devgn, Tabu, Rakul Preet Singh, Jimmy Sheirgill, Jaaved Jaffrey

Rating: 3.5/5 stars

De De Pyaar De Produced: Luv Films, YRF Films

Directed: Akiv Ali

Cast: Ajay Devgn, Tabu, Rakul Preet Singh, Jimmy Sheirgill, Jaaved Jaffrey

Rating: 3.5/5 stars

De De Pyaar De Produced: Luv Films, YRF Films

Directed: Akiv Ali

Cast: Ajay Devgn, Tabu, Rakul Preet Singh, Jimmy Sheirgill, Jaaved Jaffrey

Rating: 3.5/5 stars

De De Pyaar De Produced: Luv Films, YRF Films

Directed: Akiv Ali

Cast: Ajay Devgn, Tabu, Rakul Preet Singh, Jimmy Sheirgill, Jaaved Jaffrey

Rating: 3.5/5 stars

De De Pyaar De Produced: Luv Films, YRF Films

Directed: Akiv Ali

Cast: Ajay Devgn, Tabu, Rakul Preet Singh, Jimmy Sheirgill, Jaaved Jaffrey

Rating: 3.5/5 stars

De De Pyaar De Produced: Luv Films, YRF Films

Directed: Akiv Ali

Cast: Ajay Devgn, Tabu, Rakul Preet Singh, Jimmy Sheirgill, Jaaved Jaffrey

Rating: 3.5/5 stars

De De Pyaar De Produced: Luv Films, YRF Films

Directed: Akiv Ali

Cast: Ajay Devgn, Tabu, Rakul Preet Singh, Jimmy Sheirgill, Jaaved Jaffrey

Rating: 3.5/5 stars

De De Pyaar De Produced: Luv Films, YRF Films

Directed: Akiv Ali

Cast: Ajay Devgn, Tabu, Rakul Preet Singh, Jimmy Sheirgill, Jaaved Jaffrey

Rating: 3.5/5 stars

Tips for newlyweds to better manage finances All couples are unique and have to create a financial blueprint that is most suitable for their relationship, says Vijay Valecha, chief investment officer at Century Financial. He offers his top five tips for couples to better manage their finances. Discuss your assets and debts: When married, it’s important to understand each other’s personal financial situation. It’s necessary to know upfront what each party brings to the table, as debts and assets affect spending habits and joint loan qualifications. Discussing all aspects of their finances as a couple prevents anyone from being blindsided later. Decide on the financial/saving goals: Spouses should independently list their top goals and share their lists with one another to shape a joint plan. Writing down clear goals will help them determine how much to save each month, how much to put aside for short-term goals, and how they will reach their long-term financial goals. Set a budget: A budget can keep the couple be mindful of their income and expenses. With a monthly budget, couples will know exactly how much they can spend in a category each month, how much they have to work with and what spending areas need to be evaluated. Decide who manages what: When it comes to handling finances, it’s a good idea to decide who manages what. For example, one person might take on the day-to-day bills, while the other tackles long-term investments and retirement plans. Money date nights: Talking about money should be a healthy, ongoing conversation and couples should not wait for something to go wrong. They should set time aside every month to talk about future financial decisions and see the progress they’ve made together towards accomplishing their goals.

Tips for newlyweds to better manage finances All couples are unique and have to create a financial blueprint that is most suitable for their relationship, says Vijay Valecha, chief investment officer at Century Financial. He offers his top five tips for couples to better manage their finances. Discuss your assets and debts: When married, it’s important to understand each other’s personal financial situation. It’s necessary to know upfront what each party brings to the table, as debts and assets affect spending habits and joint loan qualifications. Discussing all aspects of their finances as a couple prevents anyone from being blindsided later. Decide on the financial/saving goals: Spouses should independently list their top goals and share their lists with one another to shape a joint plan. Writing down clear goals will help them determine how much to save each month, how much to put aside for short-term goals, and how they will reach their long-term financial goals. Set a budget: A budget can keep the couple be mindful of their income and expenses. With a monthly budget, couples will know exactly how much they can spend in a category each month, how much they have to work with and what spending areas need to be evaluated. Decide who manages what: When it comes to handling finances, it’s a good idea to decide who manages what. For example, one person might take on the day-to-day bills, while the other tackles long-term investments and retirement plans. Money date nights: Talking about money should be a healthy, ongoing conversation and couples should not wait for something to go wrong. They should set time aside every month to talk about future financial decisions and see the progress they’ve made together towards accomplishing their goals.

Tips for newlyweds to better manage finances All couples are unique and have to create a financial blueprint that is most suitable for their relationship, says Vijay Valecha, chief investment officer at Century Financial. He offers his top five tips for couples to better manage their finances. Discuss your assets and debts: When married, it’s important to understand each other’s personal financial situation. It’s necessary to know upfront what each party brings to the table, as debts and assets affect spending habits and joint loan qualifications. Discussing all aspects of their finances as a couple prevents anyone from being blindsided later. Decide on the financial/saving goals: Spouses should independently list their top goals and share their lists with one another to shape a joint plan. Writing down clear goals will help them determine how much to save each month, how much to put aside for short-term goals, and how they will reach their long-term financial goals. Set a budget: A budget can keep the couple be mindful of their income and expenses. With a monthly budget, couples will know exactly how much they can spend in a category each month, how much they have to work with and what spending areas need to be evaluated. Decide who manages what: When it comes to handling finances, it’s a good idea to decide who manages what. For example, one person might take on the day-to-day bills, while the other tackles long-term investments and retirement plans. Money date nights: Talking about money should be a healthy, ongoing conversation and couples should not wait for something to go wrong. They should set time aside every month to talk about future financial decisions and see the progress they’ve made together towards accomplishing their goals.

Tips for newlyweds to better manage finances All couples are unique and have to create a financial blueprint that is most suitable for their relationship, says Vijay Valecha, chief investment officer at Century Financial. He offers his top five tips for couples to better manage their finances. Discuss your assets and debts: When married, it’s important to understand each other’s personal financial situation. It’s necessary to know upfront what each party brings to the table, as debts and assets affect spending habits and joint loan qualifications. Discussing all aspects of their finances as a couple prevents anyone from being blindsided later. Decide on the financial/saving goals: Spouses should independently list their top goals and share their lists with one another to shape a joint plan. Writing down clear goals will help them determine how much to save each month, how much to put aside for short-term goals, and how they will reach their long-term financial goals. Set a budget: A budget can keep the couple be mindful of their income and expenses. With a monthly budget, couples will know exactly how much they can spend in a category each month, how much they have to work with and what spending areas need to be evaluated. Decide who manages what: When it comes to handling finances, it’s a good idea to decide who manages what. For example, one person might take on the day-to-day bills, while the other tackles long-term investments and retirement plans. Money date nights: Talking about money should be a healthy, ongoing conversation and couples should not wait for something to go wrong. They should set time aside every month to talk about future financial decisions and see the progress they’ve made together towards accomplishing their goals.

Tips for newlyweds to better manage finances All couples are unique and have to create a financial blueprint that is most suitable for their relationship, says Vijay Valecha, chief investment officer at Century Financial. He offers his top five tips for couples to better manage their finances. Discuss your assets and debts: When married, it’s important to understand each other’s personal financial situation. It’s necessary to know upfront what each party brings to the table, as debts and assets affect spending habits and joint loan qualifications. Discussing all aspects of their finances as a couple prevents anyone from being blindsided later. Decide on the financial/saving goals: Spouses should independently list their top goals and share their lists with one another to shape a joint plan. Writing down clear goals will help them determine how much to save each month, how much to put aside for short-term goals, and how they will reach their long-term financial goals. Set a budget: A budget can keep the couple be mindful of their income and expenses. With a monthly budget, couples will know exactly how much they can spend in a category each month, how much they have to work with and what spending areas need to be evaluated. Decide who manages what: When it comes to handling finances, it’s a good idea to decide who manages what. For example, one person might take on the day-to-day bills, while the other tackles long-term investments and retirement plans. Money date nights: Talking about money should be a healthy, ongoing conversation and couples should not wait for something to go wrong. They should set time aside every month to talk about future financial decisions and see the progress they’ve made together towards accomplishing their goals.

Tips for newlyweds to better manage finances All couples are unique and have to create a financial blueprint that is most suitable for their relationship, says Vijay Valecha, chief investment officer at Century Financial. He offers his top five tips for couples to better manage their finances. Discuss your assets and debts: When married, it’s important to understand each other’s personal financial situation. It’s necessary to know upfront what each party brings to the table, as debts and assets affect spending habits and joint loan qualifications. Discussing all aspects of their finances as a couple prevents anyone from being blindsided later. Decide on the financial/saving goals: Spouses should independently list their top goals and share their lists with one another to shape a joint plan. Writing down clear goals will help them determine how much to save each month, how much to put aside for short-term goals, and how they will reach their long-term financial goals. Set a budget: A budget can keep the couple be mindful of their income and expenses. With a monthly budget, couples will know exactly how much they can spend in a category each month, how much they have to work with and what spending areas need to be evaluated. Decide who manages what: When it comes to handling finances, it’s a good idea to decide who manages what. For example, one person might take on the day-to-day bills, while the other tackles long-term investments and retirement plans. Money date nights: Talking about money should be a healthy, ongoing conversation and couples should not wait for something to go wrong. They should set time aside every month to talk about future financial decisions and see the progress they’ve made together towards accomplishing their goals.

Tips for newlyweds to better manage finances All couples are unique and have to create a financial blueprint that is most suitable for their relationship, says Vijay Valecha, chief investment officer at Century Financial. He offers his top five tips for couples to better manage their finances. Discuss your assets and debts: When married, it’s important to understand each other’s personal financial situation. It’s necessary to know upfront what each party brings to the table, as debts and assets affect spending habits and joint loan qualifications. Discussing all aspects of their finances as a couple prevents anyone from being blindsided later. Decide on the financial/saving goals: Spouses should independently list their top goals and share their lists with one another to shape a joint plan. Writing down clear goals will help them determine how much to save each month, how much to put aside for short-term goals, and how they will reach their long-term financial goals. Set a budget: A budget can keep the couple be mindful of their income and expenses. With a monthly budget, couples will know exactly how much they can spend in a category each month, how much they have to work with and what spending areas need to be evaluated. Decide who manages what: When it comes to handling finances, it’s a good idea to decide who manages what. For example, one person might take on the day-to-day bills, while the other tackles long-term investments and retirement plans. Money date nights: Talking about money should be a healthy, ongoing conversation and couples should not wait for something to go wrong. They should set time aside every month to talk about future financial decisions and see the progress they’ve made together towards accomplishing their goals.

Tips for newlyweds to better manage finances All couples are unique and have to create a financial blueprint that is most suitable for their relationship, says Vijay Valecha, chief investment officer at Century Financial. He offers his top five tips for couples to better manage their finances. Discuss your assets and debts: When married, it’s important to understand each other’s personal financial situation. It’s necessary to know upfront what each party brings to the table, as debts and assets affect spending habits and joint loan qualifications. Discussing all aspects of their finances as a couple prevents anyone from being blindsided later. Decide on the financial/saving goals: Spouses should independently list their top goals and share their lists with one another to shape a joint plan. Writing down clear goals will help them determine how much to save each month, how much to put aside for short-term goals, and how they will reach their long-term financial goals. Set a budget: A budget can keep the couple be mindful of their income and expenses. With a monthly budget, couples will know exactly how much they can spend in a category each month, how much they have to work with and what spending areas need to be evaluated. Decide who manages what: When it comes to handling finances, it’s a good idea to decide who manages what. For example, one person might take on the day-to-day bills, while the other tackles long-term investments and retirement plans. Money date nights: Talking about money should be a healthy, ongoing conversation and couples should not wait for something to go wrong. They should set time aside every month to talk about future financial decisions and see the progress they’ve made together towards accomplishing their goals.

Tips for newlyweds to better manage finances All couples are unique and have to create a financial blueprint that is most suitable for their relationship, says Vijay Valecha, chief investment officer at Century Financial. He offers his top five tips for couples to better manage their finances. Discuss your assets and debts: When married, it’s important to understand each other’s personal financial situation. It’s necessary to know upfront what each party brings to the table, as debts and assets affect spending habits and joint loan qualifications. Discussing all aspects of their finances as a couple prevents anyone from being blindsided later. Decide on the financial/saving goals: Spouses should independently list their top goals and share their lists with one another to shape a joint plan. Writing down clear goals will help them determine how much to save each month, how much to put aside for short-term goals, and how they will reach their long-term financial goals. Set a budget: A budget can keep the couple be mindful of their income and expenses. With a monthly budget, couples will know exactly how much they can spend in a category each month, how much they have to work with and what spending areas need to be evaluated. Decide who manages what: When it comes to handling finances, it’s a good idea to decide who manages what. For example, one person might take on the day-to-day bills, while the other tackles long-term investments and retirement plans. Money date nights: Talking about money should be a healthy, ongoing conversation and couples should not wait for something to go wrong. They should set time aside every month to talk about future financial decisions and see the progress they’ve made together towards accomplishing their goals.

Tips for newlyweds to better manage finances All couples are unique and have to create a financial blueprint that is most suitable for their relationship, says Vijay Valecha, chief investment officer at Century Financial. He offers his top five tips for couples to better manage their finances. Discuss your assets and debts: When married, it’s important to understand each other’s personal financial situation. It’s necessary to know upfront what each party brings to the table, as debts and assets affect spending habits and joint loan qualifications. Discussing all aspects of their finances as a couple prevents anyone from being blindsided later. Decide on the financial/saving goals: Spouses should independently list their top goals and share their lists with one another to shape a joint plan. Writing down clear goals will help them determine how much to save each month, how much to put aside for short-term goals, and how they will reach their long-term financial goals. Set a budget: A budget can keep the couple be mindful of their income and expenses. With a monthly budget, couples will know exactly how much they can spend in a category each month, how much they have to work with and what spending areas need to be evaluated. Decide who manages what: When it comes to handling finances, it’s a good idea to decide who manages what. For example, one person might take on the day-to-day bills, while the other tackles long-term investments and retirement plans. Money date nights: Talking about money should be a healthy, ongoing conversation and couples should not wait for something to go wrong. They should set time aside every month to talk about future financial decisions and see the progress they’ve made together towards accomplishing their goals.

Tips for newlyweds to better manage finances All couples are unique and have to create a financial blueprint that is most suitable for their relationship, says Vijay Valecha, chief investment officer at Century Financial. He offers his top five tips for couples to better manage their finances. Discuss your assets and debts: When married, it’s important to understand each other’s personal financial situation. It’s necessary to know upfront what each party brings to the table, as debts and assets affect spending habits and joint loan qualifications. Discussing all aspects of their finances as a couple prevents anyone from being blindsided later. Decide on the financial/saving goals: Spouses should independently list their top goals and share their lists with one another to shape a joint plan. Writing down clear goals will help them determine how much to save each month, how much to put aside for short-term goals, and how they will reach their long-term financial goals. Set a budget: A budget can keep the couple be mindful of their income and expenses. With a monthly budget, couples will know exactly how much they can spend in a category each month, how much they have to work with and what spending areas need to be evaluated. Decide who manages what: When it comes to handling finances, it’s a good idea to decide who manages what. For example, one person might take on the day-to-day bills, while the other tackles long-term investments and retirement plans. Money date nights: Talking about money should be a healthy, ongoing conversation and couples should not wait for something to go wrong. They should set time aside every month to talk about future financial decisions and see the progress they’ve made together towards accomplishing their goals.

Tips for newlyweds to better manage finances All couples are unique and have to create a financial blueprint that is most suitable for their relationship, says Vijay Valecha, chief investment officer at Century Financial. He offers his top five tips for couples to better manage their finances. Discuss your assets and debts: When married, it’s important to understand each other’s personal financial situation. It’s necessary to know upfront what each party brings to the table, as debts and assets affect spending habits and joint loan qualifications. Discussing all aspects of their finances as a couple prevents anyone from being blindsided later. Decide on the financial/saving goals: Spouses should independently list their top goals and share their lists with one another to shape a joint plan. Writing down clear goals will help them determine how much to save each month, how much to put aside for short-term goals, and how they will reach their long-term financial goals. Set a budget: A budget can keep the couple be mindful of their income and expenses. With a monthly budget, couples will know exactly how much they can spend in a category each month, how much they have to work with and what spending areas need to be evaluated. Decide who manages what: When it comes to handling finances, it’s a good idea to decide who manages what. For example, one person might take on the day-to-day bills, while the other tackles long-term investments and retirement plans. Money date nights: Talking about money should be a healthy, ongoing conversation and couples should not wait for something to go wrong. They should set time aside every month to talk about future financial decisions and see the progress they’ve made together towards accomplishing their goals.

Tips for newlyweds to better manage finances All couples are unique and have to create a financial blueprint that is most suitable for their relationship, says Vijay Valecha, chief investment officer at Century Financial. He offers his top five tips for couples to better manage their finances. Discuss your assets and debts: When married, it’s important to understand each other’s personal financial situation. It’s necessary to know upfront what each party brings to the table, as debts and assets affect spending habits and joint loan qualifications. Discussing all aspects of their finances as a couple prevents anyone from being blindsided later. Decide on the financial/saving goals: Spouses should independently list their top goals and share their lists with one another to shape a joint plan. Writing down clear goals will help them determine how much to save each month, how much to put aside for short-term goals, and how they will reach their long-term financial goals. Set a budget: A budget can keep the couple be mindful of their income and expenses. With a monthly budget, couples will know exactly how much they can spend in a category each month, how much they have to work with and what spending areas need to be evaluated. Decide who manages what: When it comes to handling finances, it’s a good idea to decide who manages what. For example, one person might take on the day-to-day bills, while the other tackles long-term investments and retirement plans. Money date nights: Talking about money should be a healthy, ongoing conversation and couples should not wait for something to go wrong. They should set time aside every month to talk about future financial decisions and see the progress they’ve made together towards accomplishing their goals.

Tips for newlyweds to better manage finances All couples are unique and have to create a financial blueprint that is most suitable for their relationship, says Vijay Valecha, chief investment officer at Century Financial. He offers his top five tips for couples to better manage their finances. Discuss your assets and debts: When married, it’s important to understand each other’s personal financial situation. It’s necessary to know upfront what each party brings to the table, as debts and assets affect spending habits and joint loan qualifications. Discussing all aspects of their finances as a couple prevents anyone from being blindsided later. Decide on the financial/saving goals: Spouses should independently list their top goals and share their lists with one another to shape a joint plan. Writing down clear goals will help them determine how much to save each month, how much to put aside for short-term goals, and how they will reach their long-term financial goals. Set a budget: A budget can keep the couple be mindful of their income and expenses. With a monthly budget, couples will know exactly how much they can spend in a category each month, how much they have to work with and what spending areas need to be evaluated. Decide who manages what: When it comes to handling finances, it’s a good idea to decide who manages what. For example, one person might take on the day-to-day bills, while the other tackles long-term investments and retirement plans. Money date nights: Talking about money should be a healthy, ongoing conversation and couples should not wait for something to go wrong. They should set time aside every month to talk about future financial decisions and see the progress they’ve made together towards accomplishing their goals.

Tips for newlyweds to better manage finances All couples are unique and have to create a financial blueprint that is most suitable for their relationship, says Vijay Valecha, chief investment officer at Century Financial. He offers his top five tips for couples to better manage their finances. Discuss your assets and debts: When married, it’s important to understand each other’s personal financial situation. It’s necessary to know upfront what each party brings to the table, as debts and assets affect spending habits and joint loan qualifications. Discussing all aspects of their finances as a couple prevents anyone from being blindsided later. Decide on the financial/saving goals: Spouses should independently list their top goals and share their lists with one another to shape a joint plan. Writing down clear goals will help them determine how much to save each month, how much to put aside for short-term goals, and how they will reach their long-term financial goals. Set a budget: A budget can keep the couple be mindful of their income and expenses. With a monthly budget, couples will know exactly how much they can spend in a category each month, how much they have to work with and what spending areas need to be evaluated. Decide who manages what: When it comes to handling finances, it’s a good idea to decide who manages what. For example, one person might take on the day-to-day bills, while the other tackles long-term investments and retirement plans. Money date nights: Talking about money should be a healthy, ongoing conversation and couples should not wait for something to go wrong. They should set time aside every month to talk about future financial decisions and see the progress they’ve made together towards accomplishing their goals.

Tips for newlyweds to better manage finances All couples are unique and have to create a financial blueprint that is most suitable for their relationship, says Vijay Valecha, chief investment officer at Century Financial. He offers his top five tips for couples to better manage their finances. Discuss your assets and debts: When married, it’s important to understand each other’s personal financial situation. It’s necessary to know upfront what each party brings to the table, as debts and assets affect spending habits and joint loan qualifications. Discussing all aspects of their finances as a couple prevents anyone from being blindsided later. Decide on the financial/saving goals: Spouses should independently list their top goals and share their lists with one another to shape a joint plan. Writing down clear goals will help them determine how much to save each month, how much to put aside for short-term goals, and how they will reach their long-term financial goals. Set a budget: A budget can keep the couple be mindful of their income and expenses. With a monthly budget, couples will know exactly how much they can spend in a category each month, how much they have to work with and what spending areas need to be evaluated. Decide who manages what: When it comes to handling finances, it’s a good idea to decide who manages what. For example, one person might take on the day-to-day bills, while the other tackles long-term investments and retirement plans. Money date nights: Talking about money should be a healthy, ongoing conversation and couples should not wait for something to go wrong. They should set time aside every month to talk about future financial decisions and see the progress they’ve made together towards accomplishing their goals.

Dubai Rugby Sevens November 30-December 2, at The Sevens, Dubai Gulf Under 19 Pool A – Abu Dhabi Harlequins, Jumeirah College Tigers, Dubai English Speaking School 1, Gems World Academy Pool B – British School Al Khubairat, Bahrain Colts, Jumeirah College Lions, Dubai English Speaking School 2 Pool C - Dubai College A, Dubai Sharks, Jumeirah English Speaking School, Al Yasmina Pool D – Dubai Exiles, Dubai Hurricanes, Al Ain Amblers, Deira International School

Dubai Rugby Sevens November 30-December 2, at The Sevens, Dubai Gulf Under 19 Pool A – Abu Dhabi Harlequins, Jumeirah College Tigers, Dubai English Speaking School 1, Gems World Academy Pool B – British School Al Khubairat, Bahrain Colts, Jumeirah College Lions, Dubai English Speaking School 2 Pool C - Dubai College A, Dubai Sharks, Jumeirah English Speaking School, Al Yasmina Pool D – Dubai Exiles, Dubai Hurricanes, Al Ain Amblers, Deira International School

Dubai Rugby Sevens November 30-December 2, at The Sevens, Dubai Gulf Under 19 Pool A – Abu Dhabi Harlequins, Jumeirah College Tigers, Dubai English Speaking School 1, Gems World Academy Pool B – British School Al Khubairat, Bahrain Colts, Jumeirah College Lions, Dubai English Speaking School 2 Pool C - Dubai College A, Dubai Sharks, Jumeirah English Speaking School, Al Yasmina Pool D – Dubai Exiles, Dubai Hurricanes, Al Ain Amblers, Deira International School

Dubai Rugby Sevens November 30-December 2, at The Sevens, Dubai Gulf Under 19 Pool A – Abu Dhabi Harlequins, Jumeirah College Tigers, Dubai English Speaking School 1, Gems World Academy Pool B – British School Al Khubairat, Bahrain Colts, Jumeirah College Lions, Dubai English Speaking School 2 Pool C - Dubai College A, Dubai Sharks, Jumeirah English Speaking School, Al Yasmina Pool D – Dubai Exiles, Dubai Hurricanes, Al Ain Amblers, Deira International School

Dubai Rugby Sevens November 30-December 2, at The Sevens, Dubai Gulf Under 19 Pool A – Abu Dhabi Harlequins, Jumeirah College Tigers, Dubai English Speaking School 1, Gems World Academy Pool B – British School Al Khubairat, Bahrain Colts, Jumeirah College Lions, Dubai English Speaking School 2 Pool C - Dubai College A, Dubai Sharks, Jumeirah English Speaking School, Al Yasmina Pool D – Dubai Exiles, Dubai Hurricanes, Al Ain Amblers, Deira International School

Dubai Rugby Sevens November 30-December 2, at The Sevens, Dubai Gulf Under 19 Pool A – Abu Dhabi Harlequins, Jumeirah College Tigers, Dubai English Speaking School 1, Gems World Academy Pool B – British School Al Khubairat, Bahrain Colts, Jumeirah College Lions, Dubai English Speaking School 2 Pool C - Dubai College A, Dubai Sharks, Jumeirah English Speaking School, Al Yasmina Pool D – Dubai Exiles, Dubai Hurricanes, Al Ain Amblers, Deira International School

Dubai Rugby Sevens November 30-December 2, at The Sevens, Dubai Gulf Under 19 Pool A – Abu Dhabi Harlequins, Jumeirah College Tigers, Dubai English Speaking School 1, Gems World Academy Pool B – British School Al Khubairat, Bahrain Colts, Jumeirah College Lions, Dubai English Speaking School 2 Pool C - Dubai College A, Dubai Sharks, Jumeirah English Speaking School, Al Yasmina Pool D – Dubai Exiles, Dubai Hurricanes, Al Ain Amblers, Deira International School

Dubai Rugby Sevens November 30-December 2, at The Sevens, Dubai Gulf Under 19 Pool A – Abu Dhabi Harlequins, Jumeirah College Tigers, Dubai English Speaking School 1, Gems World Academy Pool B – British School Al Khubairat, Bahrain Colts, Jumeirah College Lions, Dubai English Speaking School 2 Pool C - Dubai College A, Dubai Sharks, Jumeirah English Speaking School, Al Yasmina Pool D – Dubai Exiles, Dubai Hurricanes, Al Ain Amblers, Deira International School

Dubai Rugby Sevens November 30-December 2, at The Sevens, Dubai Gulf Under 19 Pool A – Abu Dhabi Harlequins, Jumeirah College Tigers, Dubai English Speaking School 1, Gems World Academy Pool B – British School Al Khubairat, Bahrain Colts, Jumeirah College Lions, Dubai English Speaking School 2 Pool C - Dubai College A, Dubai Sharks, Jumeirah English Speaking School, Al Yasmina Pool D – Dubai Exiles, Dubai Hurricanes, Al Ain Amblers, Deira International School

Dubai Rugby Sevens November 30-December 2, at The Sevens, Dubai Gulf Under 19 Pool A – Abu Dhabi Harlequins, Jumeirah College Tigers, Dubai English Speaking School 1, Gems World Academy Pool B – British School Al Khubairat, Bahrain Colts, Jumeirah College Lions, Dubai English Speaking School 2 Pool C - Dubai College A, Dubai Sharks, Jumeirah English Speaking School, Al Yasmina Pool D – Dubai Exiles, Dubai Hurricanes, Al Ain Amblers, Deira International School

Dubai Rugby Sevens November 30-December 2, at The Sevens, Dubai Gulf Under 19 Pool A – Abu Dhabi Harlequins, Jumeirah College Tigers, Dubai English Speaking School 1, Gems World Academy Pool B – British School Al Khubairat, Bahrain Colts, Jumeirah College Lions, Dubai English Speaking School 2 Pool C - Dubai College A, Dubai Sharks, Jumeirah English Speaking School, Al Yasmina Pool D – Dubai Exiles, Dubai Hurricanes, Al Ain Amblers, Deira International School

Dubai Rugby Sevens November 30-December 2, at The Sevens, Dubai Gulf Under 19 Pool A – Abu Dhabi Harlequins, Jumeirah College Tigers, Dubai English Speaking School 1, Gems World Academy Pool B – British School Al Khubairat, Bahrain Colts, Jumeirah College Lions, Dubai English Speaking School 2 Pool C - Dubai College A, Dubai Sharks, Jumeirah English Speaking School, Al Yasmina Pool D – Dubai Exiles, Dubai Hurricanes, Al Ain Amblers, Deira International School

Dubai Rugby Sevens November 30-December 2, at The Sevens, Dubai Gulf Under 19 Pool A – Abu Dhabi Harlequins, Jumeirah College Tigers, Dubai English Speaking School 1, Gems World Academy Pool B – British School Al Khubairat, Bahrain Colts, Jumeirah College Lions, Dubai English Speaking School 2 Pool C - Dubai College A, Dubai Sharks, Jumeirah English Speaking School, Al Yasmina Pool D – Dubai Exiles, Dubai Hurricanes, Al Ain Amblers, Deira International School

Dubai Rugby Sevens November 30-December 2, at The Sevens, Dubai Gulf Under 19 Pool A – Abu Dhabi Harlequins, Jumeirah College Tigers, Dubai English Speaking School 1, Gems World Academy Pool B – British School Al Khubairat, Bahrain Colts, Jumeirah College Lions, Dubai English Speaking School 2 Pool C - Dubai College A, Dubai Sharks, Jumeirah English Speaking School, Al Yasmina Pool D – Dubai Exiles, Dubai Hurricanes, Al Ain Amblers, Deira International School

Dubai Rugby Sevens November 30-December 2, at The Sevens, Dubai Gulf Under 19 Pool A – Abu Dhabi Harlequins, Jumeirah College Tigers, Dubai English Speaking School 1, Gems World Academy Pool B – British School Al Khubairat, Bahrain Colts, Jumeirah College Lions, Dubai English Speaking School 2 Pool C - Dubai College A, Dubai Sharks, Jumeirah English Speaking School, Al Yasmina Pool D – Dubai Exiles, Dubai Hurricanes, Al Ain Amblers, Deira International School

Dubai Rugby Sevens November 30-December 2, at The Sevens, Dubai Gulf Under 19 Pool A – Abu Dhabi Harlequins, Jumeirah College Tigers, Dubai English Speaking School 1, Gems World Academy Pool B – British School Al Khubairat, Bahrain Colts, Jumeirah College Lions, Dubai English Speaking School 2 Pool C - Dubai College A, Dubai Sharks, Jumeirah English Speaking School, Al Yasmina Pool D – Dubai Exiles, Dubai Hurricanes, Al Ain Amblers, Deira International School

Mica Director: Ismael Ferroukhi Stars: Zakaria Inan, Sabrina Ouazani 3 stars

Mica Director: Ismael Ferroukhi Stars: Zakaria Inan, Sabrina Ouazani 3 stars

Mica Director: Ismael Ferroukhi Stars: Zakaria Inan, Sabrina Ouazani 3 stars

Mica Director: Ismael Ferroukhi Stars: Zakaria Inan, Sabrina Ouazani 3 stars

Mica Director: Ismael Ferroukhi Stars: Zakaria Inan, Sabrina Ouazani 3 stars

Mica Director: Ismael Ferroukhi Stars: Zakaria Inan, Sabrina Ouazani 3 stars

Mica Director: Ismael Ferroukhi Stars: Zakaria Inan, Sabrina Ouazani 3 stars

Mica Director: Ismael Ferroukhi Stars: Zakaria Inan, Sabrina Ouazani 3 stars

Mica Director: Ismael Ferroukhi Stars: Zakaria Inan, Sabrina Ouazani 3 stars

Mica Director: Ismael Ferroukhi Stars: Zakaria Inan, Sabrina Ouazani 3 stars

Mica Director: Ismael Ferroukhi Stars: Zakaria Inan, Sabrina Ouazani 3 stars

Mica Director: Ismael Ferroukhi Stars: Zakaria Inan, Sabrina Ouazani 3 stars

Mica Director: Ismael Ferroukhi Stars: Zakaria Inan, Sabrina Ouazani 3 stars

Mica Director: Ismael Ferroukhi Stars: Zakaria Inan, Sabrina Ouazani 3 stars

Mica Director: Ismael Ferroukhi Stars: Zakaria Inan, Sabrina Ouazani 3 stars

Mica Director: Ismael Ferroukhi Stars: Zakaria Inan, Sabrina Ouazani 3 stars

A Bad Moms Christmas

Dir: John Lucas and Scott Moore

Starring: Mila Kunis, Kathryn Hahn, Kristen Bell, Susan Sarandon, Christine Baranski, Cheryl Hines

Two stars

A Bad Moms Christmas

Dir: John Lucas and Scott Moore

Starring: Mila Kunis, Kathryn Hahn, Kristen Bell, Susan Sarandon, Christine Baranski, Cheryl Hines

Two stars

A Bad Moms Christmas

Dir: John Lucas and Scott Moore

Starring: Mila Kunis, Kathryn Hahn, Kristen Bell, Susan Sarandon, Christine Baranski, Cheryl Hines

Two stars

A Bad Moms Christmas

Dir: John Lucas and Scott Moore

Starring: Mila Kunis, Kathryn Hahn, Kristen Bell, Susan Sarandon, Christine Baranski, Cheryl Hines

Two stars

A Bad Moms Christmas

Dir: John Lucas and Scott Moore

Starring: Mila Kunis, Kathryn Hahn, Kristen Bell, Susan Sarandon, Christine Baranski, Cheryl Hines

Two stars

A Bad Moms Christmas

Dir: John Lucas and Scott Moore

Starring: Mila Kunis, Kathryn Hahn, Kristen Bell, Susan Sarandon, Christine Baranski, Cheryl Hines

Two stars

A Bad Moms Christmas

Dir: John Lucas and Scott Moore

Starring: Mila Kunis, Kathryn Hahn, Kristen Bell, Susan Sarandon, Christine Baranski, Cheryl Hines

Two stars

A Bad Moms Christmas

Dir: John Lucas and Scott Moore

Starring: Mila Kunis, Kathryn Hahn, Kristen Bell, Susan Sarandon, Christine Baranski, Cheryl Hines

Two stars

A Bad Moms Christmas

Dir: John Lucas and Scott Moore

Starring: Mila Kunis, Kathryn Hahn, Kristen Bell, Susan Sarandon, Christine Baranski, Cheryl Hines

Two stars

A Bad Moms Christmas

Dir: John Lucas and Scott Moore

Starring: Mila Kunis, Kathryn Hahn, Kristen Bell, Susan Sarandon, Christine Baranski, Cheryl Hines

Two stars

A Bad Moms Christmas

Dir: John Lucas and Scott Moore

Starring: Mila Kunis, Kathryn Hahn, Kristen Bell, Susan Sarandon, Christine Baranski, Cheryl Hines

Two stars

A Bad Moms Christmas

Dir: John Lucas and Scott Moore

Starring: Mila Kunis, Kathryn Hahn, Kristen Bell, Susan Sarandon, Christine Baranski, Cheryl Hines

Two stars

A Bad Moms Christmas

Dir: John Lucas and Scott Moore

Starring: Mila Kunis, Kathryn Hahn, Kristen Bell, Susan Sarandon, Christine Baranski, Cheryl Hines

Two stars

A Bad Moms Christmas

Dir: John Lucas and Scott Moore

Starring: Mila Kunis, Kathryn Hahn, Kristen Bell, Susan Sarandon, Christine Baranski, Cheryl Hines

Two stars

A Bad Moms Christmas

Dir: John Lucas and Scott Moore

Starring: Mila Kunis, Kathryn Hahn, Kristen Bell, Susan Sarandon, Christine Baranski, Cheryl Hines

Two stars

A Bad Moms Christmas

Dir: John Lucas and Scott Moore

Starring: Mila Kunis, Kathryn Hahn, Kristen Bell, Susan Sarandon, Christine Baranski, Cheryl Hines

Two stars

Expert advice “Join in with a group like Cycle Safe Dubai or TrainYAS, where you’ll meet like-minded people and always have support on hand.” Stewart Howison, co-founder of Cycle Safe Dubai and owner of Revolution Cycles “When you sweat a lot, you lose a lot of salt and other electrolytes from your body. If your electrolytes drop enough, you will be at risk of cramping. To prevent salt deficiency, simply add an electrolyte mix to your water.” Cornelia Gloor, head of RAK Hospital’s Rehabilitation and Physiotherapy Centre “Don’t make the mistake of thinking you can ride as fast or as far during the summer as you do in cooler weather. The heat will make you expend more energy to maintain a speed that might normally be comfortable, so pace yourself when riding during the hotter parts of the day.” Chandrashekar Nandi, physiotherapist at Burjeel Hospital in Dubai



Expert advice “Join in with a group like Cycle Safe Dubai or TrainYAS, where you’ll meet like-minded people and always have support on hand.” Stewart Howison, co-founder of Cycle Safe Dubai and owner of Revolution Cycles “When you sweat a lot, you lose a lot of salt and other electrolytes from your body. If your electrolytes drop enough, you will be at risk of cramping. To prevent salt deficiency, simply add an electrolyte mix to your water.” Cornelia Gloor, head of RAK Hospital’s Rehabilitation and Physiotherapy Centre “Don’t make the mistake of thinking you can ride as fast or as far during the summer as you do in cooler weather. The heat will make you expend more energy to maintain a speed that might normally be comfortable, so pace yourself when riding during the hotter parts of the day.” Chandrashekar Nandi, physiotherapist at Burjeel Hospital in Dubai



Expert advice “Join in with a group like Cycle Safe Dubai or TrainYAS, where you’ll meet like-minded people and always have support on hand.” Stewart Howison, co-founder of Cycle Safe Dubai and owner of Revolution Cycles “When you sweat a lot, you lose a lot of salt and other electrolytes from your body. If your electrolytes drop enough, you will be at risk of cramping. To prevent salt deficiency, simply add an electrolyte mix to your water.” Cornelia Gloor, head of RAK Hospital’s Rehabilitation and Physiotherapy Centre “Don’t make the mistake of thinking you can ride as fast or as far during the summer as you do in cooler weather. The heat will make you expend more energy to maintain a speed that might normally be comfortable, so pace yourself when riding during the hotter parts of the day.” Chandrashekar Nandi, physiotherapist at Burjeel Hospital in Dubai



Expert advice “Join in with a group like Cycle Safe Dubai or TrainYAS, where you’ll meet like-minded people and always have support on hand.” Stewart Howison, co-founder of Cycle Safe Dubai and owner of Revolution Cycles “When you sweat a lot, you lose a lot of salt and other electrolytes from your body. If your electrolytes drop enough, you will be at risk of cramping. To prevent salt deficiency, simply add an electrolyte mix to your water.” Cornelia Gloor, head of RAK Hospital’s Rehabilitation and Physiotherapy Centre “Don’t make the mistake of thinking you can ride as fast or as far during the summer as you do in cooler weather. The heat will make you expend more energy to maintain a speed that might normally be comfortable, so pace yourself when riding during the hotter parts of the day.” Chandrashekar Nandi, physiotherapist at Burjeel Hospital in Dubai



Expert advice “Join in with a group like Cycle Safe Dubai or TrainYAS, where you’ll meet like-minded people and always have support on hand.” Stewart Howison, co-founder of Cycle Safe Dubai and owner of Revolution Cycles “When you sweat a lot, you lose a lot of salt and other electrolytes from your body. If your electrolytes drop enough, you will be at risk of cramping. To prevent salt deficiency, simply add an electrolyte mix to your water.” Cornelia Gloor, head of RAK Hospital’s Rehabilitation and Physiotherapy Centre “Don’t make the mistake of thinking you can ride as fast or as far during the summer as you do in cooler weather. The heat will make you expend more energy to maintain a speed that might normally be comfortable, so pace yourself when riding during the hotter parts of the day.” Chandrashekar Nandi, physiotherapist at Burjeel Hospital in Dubai



Expert advice “Join in with a group like Cycle Safe Dubai or TrainYAS, where you’ll meet like-minded people and always have support on hand.” Stewart Howison, co-founder of Cycle Safe Dubai and owner of Revolution Cycles “When you sweat a lot, you lose a lot of salt and other electrolytes from your body. If your electrolytes drop enough, you will be at risk of cramping. To prevent salt deficiency, simply add an electrolyte mix to your water.” Cornelia Gloor, head of RAK Hospital’s Rehabilitation and Physiotherapy Centre “Don’t make the mistake of thinking you can ride as fast or as far during the summer as you do in cooler weather. The heat will make you expend more energy to maintain a speed that might normally be comfortable, so pace yourself when riding during the hotter parts of the day.” Chandrashekar Nandi, physiotherapist at Burjeel Hospital in Dubai



Expert advice “Join in with a group like Cycle Safe Dubai or TrainYAS, where you’ll meet like-minded people and always have support on hand.” Stewart Howison, co-founder of Cycle Safe Dubai and owner of Revolution Cycles “When you sweat a lot, you lose a lot of salt and other electrolytes from your body. If your electrolytes drop enough, you will be at risk of cramping. To prevent salt deficiency, simply add an electrolyte mix to your water.” Cornelia Gloor, head of RAK Hospital’s Rehabilitation and Physiotherapy Centre “Don’t make the mistake of thinking you can ride as fast or as far during the summer as you do in cooler weather. The heat will make you expend more energy to maintain a speed that might normally be comfortable, so pace yourself when riding during the hotter parts of the day.” Chandrashekar Nandi, physiotherapist at Burjeel Hospital in Dubai



Expert advice “Join in with a group like Cycle Safe Dubai or TrainYAS, where you’ll meet like-minded people and always have support on hand.” Stewart Howison, co-founder of Cycle Safe Dubai and owner of Revolution Cycles “When you sweat a lot, you lose a lot of salt and other electrolytes from your body. If your electrolytes drop enough, you will be at risk of cramping. To prevent salt deficiency, simply add an electrolyte mix to your water.” Cornelia Gloor, head of RAK Hospital’s Rehabilitation and Physiotherapy Centre “Don’t make the mistake of thinking you can ride as fast or as far during the summer as you do in cooler weather. The heat will make you expend more energy to maintain a speed that might normally be comfortable, so pace yourself when riding during the hotter parts of the day.” Chandrashekar Nandi, physiotherapist at Burjeel Hospital in Dubai



Expert advice “Join in with a group like Cycle Safe Dubai or TrainYAS, where you’ll meet like-minded people and always have support on hand.” Stewart Howison, co-founder of Cycle Safe Dubai and owner of Revolution Cycles “When you sweat a lot, you lose a lot of salt and other electrolytes from your body. If your electrolytes drop enough, you will be at risk of cramping. To prevent salt deficiency, simply add an electrolyte mix to your water.” Cornelia Gloor, head of RAK Hospital’s Rehabilitation and Physiotherapy Centre “Don’t make the mistake of thinking you can ride as fast or as far during the summer as you do in cooler weather. The heat will make you expend more energy to maintain a speed that might normally be comfortable, so pace yourself when riding during the hotter parts of the day.” Chandrashekar Nandi, physiotherapist at Burjeel Hospital in Dubai



Expert advice “Join in with a group like Cycle Safe Dubai or TrainYAS, where you’ll meet like-minded people and always have support on hand.” Stewart Howison, co-founder of Cycle Safe Dubai and owner of Revolution Cycles “When you sweat a lot, you lose a lot of salt and other electrolytes from your body. If your electrolytes drop enough, you will be at risk of cramping. To prevent salt deficiency, simply add an electrolyte mix to your water.” Cornelia Gloor, head of RAK Hospital’s Rehabilitation and Physiotherapy Centre “Don’t make the mistake of thinking you can ride as fast or as far during the summer as you do in cooler weather. The heat will make you expend more energy to maintain a speed that might normally be comfortable, so pace yourself when riding during the hotter parts of the day.” Chandrashekar Nandi, physiotherapist at Burjeel Hospital in Dubai



Expert advice “Join in with a group like Cycle Safe Dubai or TrainYAS, where you’ll meet like-minded people and always have support on hand.” Stewart Howison, co-founder of Cycle Safe Dubai and owner of Revolution Cycles “When you sweat a lot, you lose a lot of salt and other electrolytes from your body. If your electrolytes drop enough, you will be at risk of cramping. To prevent salt deficiency, simply add an electrolyte mix to your water.” Cornelia Gloor, head of RAK Hospital’s Rehabilitation and Physiotherapy Centre “Don’t make the mistake of thinking you can ride as fast or as far during the summer as you do in cooler weather. The heat will make you expend more energy to maintain a speed that might normally be comfortable, so pace yourself when riding during the hotter parts of the day.” Chandrashekar Nandi, physiotherapist at Burjeel Hospital in Dubai



Expert advice “Join in with a group like Cycle Safe Dubai or TrainYAS, where you’ll meet like-minded people and always have support on hand.” Stewart Howison, co-founder of Cycle Safe Dubai and owner of Revolution Cycles “When you sweat a lot, you lose a lot of salt and other electrolytes from your body. If your electrolytes drop enough, you will be at risk of cramping. To prevent salt deficiency, simply add an electrolyte mix to your water.” Cornelia Gloor, head of RAK Hospital’s Rehabilitation and Physiotherapy Centre “Don’t make the mistake of thinking you can ride as fast or as far during the summer as you do in cooler weather. The heat will make you expend more energy to maintain a speed that might normally be comfortable, so pace yourself when riding during the hotter parts of the day.” Chandrashekar Nandi, physiotherapist at Burjeel Hospital in Dubai



Expert advice “Join in with a group like Cycle Safe Dubai or TrainYAS, where you’ll meet like-minded people and always have support on hand.” Stewart Howison, co-founder of Cycle Safe Dubai and owner of Revolution Cycles “When you sweat a lot, you lose a lot of salt and other electrolytes from your body. If your electrolytes drop enough, you will be at risk of cramping. To prevent salt deficiency, simply add an electrolyte mix to your water.” Cornelia Gloor, head of RAK Hospital’s Rehabilitation and Physiotherapy Centre “Don’t make the mistake of thinking you can ride as fast or as far during the summer as you do in cooler weather. The heat will make you expend more energy to maintain a speed that might normally be comfortable, so pace yourself when riding during the hotter parts of the day.” Chandrashekar Nandi, physiotherapist at Burjeel Hospital in Dubai



Expert advice “Join in with a group like Cycle Safe Dubai or TrainYAS, where you’ll meet like-minded people and always have support on hand.” Stewart Howison, co-founder of Cycle Safe Dubai and owner of Revolution Cycles “When you sweat a lot, you lose a lot of salt and other electrolytes from your body. If your electrolytes drop enough, you will be at risk of cramping. To prevent salt deficiency, simply add an electrolyte mix to your water.” Cornelia Gloor, head of RAK Hospital’s Rehabilitation and Physiotherapy Centre “Don’t make the mistake of thinking you can ride as fast or as far during the summer as you do in cooler weather. The heat will make you expend more energy to maintain a speed that might normally be comfortable, so pace yourself when riding during the hotter parts of the day.” Chandrashekar Nandi, physiotherapist at Burjeel Hospital in Dubai



Expert advice “Join in with a group like Cycle Safe Dubai or TrainYAS, where you’ll meet like-minded people and always have support on hand.” Stewart Howison, co-founder of Cycle Safe Dubai and owner of Revolution Cycles “When you sweat a lot, you lose a lot of salt and other electrolytes from your body. If your electrolytes drop enough, you will be at risk of cramping. To prevent salt deficiency, simply add an electrolyte mix to your water.” Cornelia Gloor, head of RAK Hospital’s Rehabilitation and Physiotherapy Centre “Don’t make the mistake of thinking you can ride as fast or as far during the summer as you do in cooler weather. The heat will make you expend more energy to maintain a speed that might normally be comfortable, so pace yourself when riding during the hotter parts of the day.” Chandrashekar Nandi, physiotherapist at Burjeel Hospital in Dubai



Expert advice “Join in with a group like Cycle Safe Dubai or TrainYAS, where you’ll meet like-minded people and always have support on hand.” Stewart Howison, co-founder of Cycle Safe Dubai and owner of Revolution Cycles “When you sweat a lot, you lose a lot of salt and other electrolytes from your body. If your electrolytes drop enough, you will be at risk of cramping. To prevent salt deficiency, simply add an electrolyte mix to your water.” Cornelia Gloor, head of RAK Hospital’s Rehabilitation and Physiotherapy Centre “Don’t make the mistake of thinking you can ride as fast or as far during the summer as you do in cooler weather. The heat will make you expend more energy to maintain a speed that might normally be comfortable, so pace yourself when riding during the hotter parts of the day.” Chandrashekar Nandi, physiotherapist at Burjeel Hospital in Dubai



The specs Engine: 4 liquid-cooled permanent magnet synchronous electric motors placed at each wheel Battery: Rimac 120kWh Lithium Nickel Manganese Cobalt Oxide (LiNiMnCoO2) chemistry Power: 1877bhp Torque: 2300Nm Price: Dh7,500,00 On sale: Now

The specs Engine: 4 liquid-cooled permanent magnet synchronous electric motors placed at each wheel Battery: Rimac 120kWh Lithium Nickel Manganese Cobalt Oxide (LiNiMnCoO2) chemistry Power: 1877bhp Torque: 2300Nm Price: Dh7,500,00 On sale: Now

The specs Engine: 4 liquid-cooled permanent magnet synchronous electric motors placed at each wheel Battery: Rimac 120kWh Lithium Nickel Manganese Cobalt Oxide (LiNiMnCoO2) chemistry Power: 1877bhp Torque: 2300Nm Price: Dh7,500,00 On sale: Now

The specs Engine: 4 liquid-cooled permanent magnet synchronous electric motors placed at each wheel Battery: Rimac 120kWh Lithium Nickel Manganese Cobalt Oxide (LiNiMnCoO2) chemistry Power: 1877bhp Torque: 2300Nm Price: Dh7,500,00 On sale: Now

The specs Engine: 4 liquid-cooled permanent magnet synchronous electric motors placed at each wheel Battery: Rimac 120kWh Lithium Nickel Manganese Cobalt Oxide (LiNiMnCoO2) chemistry Power: 1877bhp Torque: 2300Nm Price: Dh7,500,00 On sale: Now

The specs Engine: 4 liquid-cooled permanent magnet synchronous electric motors placed at each wheel Battery: Rimac 120kWh Lithium Nickel Manganese Cobalt Oxide (LiNiMnCoO2) chemistry Power: 1877bhp Torque: 2300Nm Price: Dh7,500,00 On sale: Now

The specs Engine: 4 liquid-cooled permanent magnet synchronous electric motors placed at each wheel Battery: Rimac 120kWh Lithium Nickel Manganese Cobalt Oxide (LiNiMnCoO2) chemistry Power: 1877bhp Torque: 2300Nm Price: Dh7,500,00 On sale: Now

The specs Engine: 4 liquid-cooled permanent magnet synchronous electric motors placed at each wheel Battery: Rimac 120kWh Lithium Nickel Manganese Cobalt Oxide (LiNiMnCoO2) chemistry Power: 1877bhp Torque: 2300Nm Price: Dh7,500,00 On sale: Now

The specs Engine: 4 liquid-cooled permanent magnet synchronous electric motors placed at each wheel Battery: Rimac 120kWh Lithium Nickel Manganese Cobalt Oxide (LiNiMnCoO2) chemistry Power: 1877bhp Torque: 2300Nm Price: Dh7,500,00 On sale: Now

The specs Engine: 4 liquid-cooled permanent magnet synchronous electric motors placed at each wheel Battery: Rimac 120kWh Lithium Nickel Manganese Cobalt Oxide (LiNiMnCoO2) chemistry Power: 1877bhp Torque: 2300Nm Price: Dh7,500,00 On sale: Now

The specs Engine: 4 liquid-cooled permanent magnet synchronous electric motors placed at each wheel Battery: Rimac 120kWh Lithium Nickel Manganese Cobalt Oxide (LiNiMnCoO2) chemistry Power: 1877bhp Torque: 2300Nm Price: Dh7,500,00 On sale: Now

The specs Engine: 4 liquid-cooled permanent magnet synchronous electric motors placed at each wheel Battery: Rimac 120kWh Lithium Nickel Manganese Cobalt Oxide (LiNiMnCoO2) chemistry Power: 1877bhp Torque: 2300Nm Price: Dh7,500,00 On sale: Now

The specs Engine: 4 liquid-cooled permanent magnet synchronous electric motors placed at each wheel Battery: Rimac 120kWh Lithium Nickel Manganese Cobalt Oxide (LiNiMnCoO2) chemistry Power: 1877bhp Torque: 2300Nm Price: Dh7,500,00 On sale: Now

The specs Engine: 4 liquid-cooled permanent magnet synchronous electric motors placed at each wheel Battery: Rimac 120kWh Lithium Nickel Manganese Cobalt Oxide (LiNiMnCoO2) chemistry Power: 1877bhp Torque: 2300Nm Price: Dh7,500,00 On sale: Now

The specs Engine: 4 liquid-cooled permanent magnet synchronous electric motors placed at each wheel Battery: Rimac 120kWh Lithium Nickel Manganese Cobalt Oxide (LiNiMnCoO2) chemistry Power: 1877bhp Torque: 2300Nm Price: Dh7,500,00 On sale: Now

The specs Engine: 4 liquid-cooled permanent magnet synchronous electric motors placed at each wheel Battery: Rimac 120kWh Lithium Nickel Manganese Cobalt Oxide (LiNiMnCoO2) chemistry Power: 1877bhp Torque: 2300Nm Price: Dh7,500,00 On sale: Now

Read Rampant individualism is how the West will be lost

Read Rampant individualism is how the West will be lost

Read Rampant individualism is how the West will be lost

Read Rampant individualism is how the West will be lost

Read Rampant individualism is how the West will be lost

Read Rampant individualism is how the West will be lost

Read Rampant individualism is how the West will be lost

Read Rampant individualism is how the West will be lost

Read Rampant individualism is how the West will be lost

Read Rampant individualism is how the West will be lost

Read Rampant individualism is how the West will be lost

Read Rampant individualism is how the West will be lost

Read Rampant individualism is how the West will be lost

Read Rampant individualism is how the West will be lost

Read Rampant individualism is how the West will be lost

Read Rampant individualism is how the West will be lost

PRO BASH Thursday’s fixtures 6pm: Hyderabad Nawabs v Pakhtoon Warriors 10pm: Lahore Sikandars v Pakhtoon Blasters Teams Chennai Knights, Lahore Sikandars, Pakhtoon Blasters, Abu Dhabi Stars, Abu Dhabi Dragons, Pakhtoon Warriors and Hyderabad Nawabs. Squad rules All teams consist of 15-player squads that include those contracted in the diamond (3), platinum (2) and gold (2) categories, plus eight free to sign team members. Tournament rules The matches are of 25 over-a-side with an 8-over power play in which only two fielders allowed outside the 30-yard circle. Teams play in a single round robin league followed by the semi-finals and final. The league toppers will feature in the semi-final eliminator.

PRO BASH Thursday’s fixtures 6pm: Hyderabad Nawabs v Pakhtoon Warriors 10pm: Lahore Sikandars v Pakhtoon Blasters Teams Chennai Knights, Lahore Sikandars, Pakhtoon Blasters, Abu Dhabi Stars, Abu Dhabi Dragons, Pakhtoon Warriors and Hyderabad Nawabs. Squad rules All teams consist of 15-player squads that include those contracted in the diamond (3), platinum (2) and gold (2) categories, plus eight free to sign team members. Tournament rules The matches are of 25 over-a-side with an 8-over power play in which only two fielders allowed outside the 30-yard circle. Teams play in a single round robin league followed by the semi-finals and final. The league toppers will feature in the semi-final eliminator.

PRO BASH Thursday’s fixtures 6pm: Hyderabad Nawabs v Pakhtoon Warriors 10pm: Lahore Sikandars v Pakhtoon Blasters Teams Chennai Knights, Lahore Sikandars, Pakhtoon Blasters, Abu Dhabi Stars, Abu Dhabi Dragons, Pakhtoon Warriors and Hyderabad Nawabs. Squad rules All teams consist of 15-player squads that include those contracted in the diamond (3), platinum (2) and gold (2) categories, plus eight free to sign team members. Tournament rules The matches are of 25 over-a-side with an 8-over power play in which only two fielders allowed outside the 30-yard circle. Teams play in a single round robin league followed by the semi-finals and final. The league toppers will feature in the semi-final eliminator.

PRO BASH Thursday’s fixtures 6pm: Hyderabad Nawabs v Pakhtoon Warriors 10pm: Lahore Sikandars v Pakhtoon Blasters Teams Chennai Knights, Lahore Sikandars, Pakhtoon Blasters, Abu Dhabi Stars, Abu Dhabi Dragons, Pakhtoon Warriors and Hyderabad Nawabs. Squad rules All teams consist of 15-player squads that include those contracted in the diamond (3), platinum (2) and gold (2) categories, plus eight free to sign team members. Tournament rules The matches are of 25 over-a-side with an 8-over power play in which only two fielders allowed outside the 30-yard circle. Teams play in a single round robin league followed by the semi-finals and final. The league toppers will feature in the semi-final eliminator.

PRO BASH Thursday’s fixtures 6pm: Hyderabad Nawabs v Pakhtoon Warriors 10pm: Lahore Sikandars v Pakhtoon Blasters Teams Chennai Knights, Lahore Sikandars, Pakhtoon Blasters, Abu Dhabi Stars, Abu Dhabi Dragons, Pakhtoon Warriors and Hyderabad Nawabs. Squad rules All teams consist of 15-player squads that include those contracted in the diamond (3), platinum (2) and gold (2) categories, plus eight free to sign team members. Tournament rules The matches are of 25 over-a-side with an 8-over power play in which only two fielders allowed outside the 30-yard circle. Teams play in a single round robin league followed by the semi-finals and final. The league toppers will feature in the semi-final eliminator.

PRO BASH Thursday’s fixtures 6pm: Hyderabad Nawabs v Pakhtoon Warriors 10pm: Lahore Sikandars v Pakhtoon Blasters Teams Chennai Knights, Lahore Sikandars, Pakhtoon Blasters, Abu Dhabi Stars, Abu Dhabi Dragons, Pakhtoon Warriors and Hyderabad Nawabs. Squad rules All teams consist of 15-player squads that include those contracted in the diamond (3), platinum (2) and gold (2) categories, plus eight free to sign team members. Tournament rules The matches are of 25 over-a-side with an 8-over power play in which only two fielders allowed outside the 30-yard circle. Teams play in a single round robin league followed by the semi-finals and final. The league toppers will feature in the semi-final eliminator.

PRO BASH Thursday’s fixtures 6pm: Hyderabad Nawabs v Pakhtoon Warriors 10pm: Lahore Sikandars v Pakhtoon Blasters Teams Chennai Knights, Lahore Sikandars, Pakhtoon Blasters, Abu Dhabi Stars, Abu Dhabi Dragons, Pakhtoon Warriors and Hyderabad Nawabs. Squad rules All teams consist of 15-player squads that include those contracted in the diamond (3), platinum (2) and gold (2) categories, plus eight free to sign team members. Tournament rules The matches are of 25 over-a-side with an 8-over power play in which only two fielders allowed outside the 30-yard circle. Teams play in a single round robin league followed by the semi-finals and final. The league toppers will feature in the semi-final eliminator.

PRO BASH Thursday’s fixtures 6pm: Hyderabad Nawabs v Pakhtoon Warriors 10pm: Lahore Sikandars v Pakhtoon Blasters Teams Chennai Knights, Lahore Sikandars, Pakhtoon Blasters, Abu Dhabi Stars, Abu Dhabi Dragons, Pakhtoon Warriors and Hyderabad Nawabs. Squad rules All teams consist of 15-player squads that include those contracted in the diamond (3), platinum (2) and gold (2) categories, plus eight free to sign team members. Tournament rules The matches are of 25 over-a-side with an 8-over power play in which only two fielders allowed outside the 30-yard circle. Teams play in a single round robin league followed by the semi-finals and final. The league toppers will feature in the semi-final eliminator.

PRO BASH Thursday’s fixtures 6pm: Hyderabad Nawabs v Pakhtoon Warriors 10pm: Lahore Sikandars v Pakhtoon Blasters Teams Chennai Knights, Lahore Sikandars, Pakhtoon Blasters, Abu Dhabi Stars, Abu Dhabi Dragons, Pakhtoon Warriors and Hyderabad Nawabs. Squad rules All teams consist of 15-player squads that include those contracted in the diamond (3), platinum (2) and gold (2) categories, plus eight free to sign team members. Tournament rules The matches are of 25 over-a-side with an 8-over power play in which only two fielders allowed outside the 30-yard circle. Teams play in a single round robin league followed by the semi-finals and final. The league toppers will feature in the semi-final eliminator.

PRO BASH Thursday’s fixtures 6pm: Hyderabad Nawabs v Pakhtoon Warriors 10pm: Lahore Sikandars v Pakhtoon Blasters Teams Chennai Knights, Lahore Sikandars, Pakhtoon Blasters, Abu Dhabi Stars, Abu Dhabi Dragons, Pakhtoon Warriors and Hyderabad Nawabs. Squad rules All teams consist of 15-player squads that include those contracted in the diamond (3), platinum (2) and gold (2) categories, plus eight free to sign team members. Tournament rules The matches are of 25 over-a-side with an 8-over power play in which only two fielders allowed outside the 30-yard circle. Teams play in a single round robin league followed by the semi-finals and final. The league toppers will feature in the semi-final eliminator.

PRO BASH Thursday’s fixtures 6pm: Hyderabad Nawabs v Pakhtoon Warriors 10pm: Lahore Sikandars v Pakhtoon Blasters Teams Chennai Knights, Lahore Sikandars, Pakhtoon Blasters, Abu Dhabi Stars, Abu Dhabi Dragons, Pakhtoon Warriors and Hyderabad Nawabs. Squad rules All teams consist of 15-player squads that include those contracted in the diamond (3), platinum (2) and gold (2) categories, plus eight free to sign team members. Tournament rules The matches are of 25 over-a-side with an 8-over power play in which only two fielders allowed outside the 30-yard circle. Teams play in a single round robin league followed by the semi-finals and final. The league toppers will feature in the semi-final eliminator.

PRO BASH Thursday’s fixtures 6pm: Hyderabad Nawabs v Pakhtoon Warriors 10pm: Lahore Sikandars v Pakhtoon Blasters Teams Chennai Knights, Lahore Sikandars, Pakhtoon Blasters, Abu Dhabi Stars, Abu Dhabi Dragons, Pakhtoon Warriors and Hyderabad Nawabs. Squad rules All teams consist of 15-player squads that include those contracted in the diamond (3), platinum (2) and gold (2) categories, plus eight free to sign team members. Tournament rules The matches are of 25 over-a-side with an 8-over power play in which only two fielders allowed outside the 30-yard circle. Teams play in a single round robin league followed by the semi-finals and final. The league toppers will feature in the semi-final eliminator.

PRO BASH Thursday’s fixtures 6pm: Hyderabad Nawabs v Pakhtoon Warriors 10pm: Lahore Sikandars v Pakhtoon Blasters Teams Chennai Knights, Lahore Sikandars, Pakhtoon Blasters, Abu Dhabi Stars, Abu Dhabi Dragons, Pakhtoon Warriors and Hyderabad Nawabs. Squad rules All teams consist of 15-player squads that include those contracted in the diamond (3), platinum (2) and gold (2) categories, plus eight free to sign team members. Tournament rules The matches are of 25 over-a-side with an 8-over power play in which only two fielders allowed outside the 30-yard circle. Teams play in a single round robin league followed by the semi-finals and final. The league toppers will feature in the semi-final eliminator.

PRO BASH Thursday’s fixtures 6pm: Hyderabad Nawabs v Pakhtoon Warriors 10pm: Lahore Sikandars v Pakhtoon Blasters Teams Chennai Knights, Lahore Sikandars, Pakhtoon Blasters, Abu Dhabi Stars, Abu Dhabi Dragons, Pakhtoon Warriors and Hyderabad Nawabs. Squad rules All teams consist of 15-player squads that include those contracted in the diamond (3), platinum (2) and gold (2) categories, plus eight free to sign team members. Tournament rules The matches are of 25 over-a-side with an 8-over power play in which only two fielders allowed outside the 30-yard circle. Teams play in a single round robin league followed by the semi-finals and final. The league toppers will feature in the semi-final eliminator.

PRO BASH Thursday’s fixtures 6pm: Hyderabad Nawabs v Pakhtoon Warriors 10pm: Lahore Sikandars v Pakhtoon Blasters Teams Chennai Knights, Lahore Sikandars, Pakhtoon Blasters, Abu Dhabi Stars, Abu Dhabi Dragons, Pakhtoon Warriors and Hyderabad Nawabs. Squad rules All teams consist of 15-player squads that include those contracted in the diamond (3), platinum (2) and gold (2) categories, plus eight free to sign team members. Tournament rules The matches are of 25 over-a-side with an 8-over power play in which only two fielders allowed outside the 30-yard circle. Teams play in a single round robin league followed by the semi-finals and final. The league toppers will feature in the semi-final eliminator.

PRO BASH Thursday’s fixtures 6pm: Hyderabad Nawabs v Pakhtoon Warriors 10pm: Lahore Sikandars v Pakhtoon Blasters Teams Chennai Knights, Lahore Sikandars, Pakhtoon Blasters, Abu Dhabi Stars, Abu Dhabi Dragons, Pakhtoon Warriors and Hyderabad Nawabs. Squad rules All teams consist of 15-player squads that include those contracted in the diamond (3), platinum (2) and gold (2) categories, plus eight free to sign team members. Tournament rules The matches are of 25 over-a-side with an 8-over power play in which only two fielders allowed outside the 30-yard circle. Teams play in a single round robin league followed by the semi-finals and final. The league toppers will feature in the semi-final eliminator.

Quick pearls of wisdom Focus on gratitude: And do so deeply, he says. “Think of one to three things a day that you’re grateful for. It needs to be specific, too, don’t just say ‘air.’ Really think about it. If you’re grateful for, say, what your parents have done for you, that will motivate you to do more for the world.” Know how to fight: Shetty married his wife, Radhi, three years ago (he met her in a meditation class before he went off and became a monk). He says they’ve had to learn to respect each other’s “fighting styles” – he’s a talk it-out-immediately person, while she needs space to think. “When you’re having an argument, remember, it’s not you against each other. It’s both of you against the problem. When you win, they lose. If you’re on a team you have to win together.”

Quick pearls of wisdom Focus on gratitude: And do so deeply, he says. “Think of one to three things a day that you’re grateful for. It needs to be specific, too, don’t just say ‘air.’ Really think about it. If you’re grateful for, say, what your parents have done for you, that will motivate you to do more for the world.” Know how to fight: Shetty married his wife, Radhi, three years ago (he met her in a meditation class before he went off and became a monk). He says they’ve had to learn to respect each other’s “fighting styles” – he’s a talk it-out-immediately person, while she needs space to think. “When you’re having an argument, remember, it’s not you against each other. It’s both of you against the problem. When you win, they lose. If you’re on a team you have to win together.”

Quick pearls of wisdom Focus on gratitude: And do so deeply, he says. “Think of one to three things a day that you’re grateful for. It needs to be specific, too, don’t just say ‘air.’ Really think about it. If you’re grateful for, say, what your parents have done for you, that will motivate you to do more for the world.” Know how to fight: Shetty married his wife, Radhi, three years ago (he met her in a meditation class before he went off and became a monk). He says they’ve had to learn to respect each other’s “fighting styles” – he’s a talk it-out-immediately person, while she needs space to think. “When you’re having an argument, remember, it’s not you against each other. It’s both of you against the problem. When you win, they lose. If you’re on a team you have to win together.”

Quick pearls of wisdom Focus on gratitude: And do so deeply, he says. “Think of one to three things a day that you’re grateful for. It needs to be specific, too, don’t just say ‘air.’ Really think about it. If you’re grateful for, say, what your parents have done for you, that will motivate you to do more for the world.” Know how to fight: Shetty married his wife, Radhi, three years ago (he met her in a meditation class before he went off and became a monk). He says they’ve had to learn to respect each other’s “fighting styles” – he’s a talk it-out-immediately person, while she needs space to think. “When you’re having an argument, remember, it’s not you against each other. It’s both of you against the problem. When you win, they lose. If you’re on a team you have to win together.”

Quick pearls of wisdom Focus on gratitude: And do so deeply, he says. “Think of one to three things a day that you’re grateful for. It needs to be specific, too, don’t just say ‘air.’ Really think about it. If you’re grateful for, say, what your parents have done for you, that will motivate you to do more for the world.” Know how to fight: Shetty married his wife, Radhi, three years ago (he met her in a meditation class before he went off and became a monk). He says they’ve had to learn to respect each other’s “fighting styles” – he’s a talk it-out-immediately person, while she needs space to think. “When you’re having an argument, remember, it’s not you against each other. It’s both of you against the problem. When you win, they lose. If you’re on a team you have to win together.”

Quick pearls of wisdom Focus on gratitude: And do so deeply, he says. “Think of one to three things a day that you’re grateful for. It needs to be specific, too, don’t just say ‘air.’ Really think about it. If you’re grateful for, say, what your parents have done for you, that will motivate you to do more for the world.” Know how to fight: Shetty married his wife, Radhi, three years ago (he met her in a meditation class before he went off and became a monk). He says they’ve had to learn to respect each other’s “fighting styles” – he’s a talk it-out-immediately person, while she needs space to think. “When you’re having an argument, remember, it’s not you against each other. It’s both of you against the problem. When you win, they lose. If you’re on a team you have to win together.”

Quick pearls of wisdom Focus on gratitude: And do so deeply, he says. “Think of one to three things a day that you’re grateful for. It needs to be specific, too, don’t just say ‘air.’ Really think about it. If you’re grateful for, say, what your parents have done for you, that will motivate you to do more for the world.” Know how to fight: Shetty married his wife, Radhi, three years ago (he met her in a meditation class before he went off and became a monk). He says they’ve had to learn to respect each other’s “fighting styles” – he’s a talk it-out-immediately person, while she needs space to think. “When you’re having an argument, remember, it’s not you against each other. It’s both of you against the problem. When you win, they lose. If you’re on a team you have to win together.”

Quick pearls of wisdom Focus on gratitude: And do so deeply, he says. “Think of one to three things a day that you’re grateful for. It needs to be specific, too, don’t just say ‘air.’ Really think about it. If you’re grateful for, say, what your parents have done for you, that will motivate you to do more for the world.” Know how to fight: Shetty married his wife, Radhi, three years ago (he met her in a meditation class before he went off and became a monk). He says they’ve had to learn to respect each other’s “fighting styles” – he’s a talk it-out-immediately person, while she needs space to think. “When you’re having an argument, remember, it’s not you against each other. It’s both of you against the problem. When you win, they lose. If you’re on a team you have to win together.”

Quick pearls of wisdom Focus on gratitude: And do so deeply, he says. “Think of one to three things a day that you’re grateful for. It needs to be specific, too, don’t just say ‘air.’ Really think about it. If you’re grateful for, say, what your parents have done for you, that will motivate you to do more for the world.” Know how to fight: Shetty married his wife, Radhi, three years ago (he met her in a meditation class before he went off and became a monk). He says they’ve had to learn to respect each other’s “fighting styles” – he’s a talk it-out-immediately person, while she needs space to think. “When you’re having an argument, remember, it’s not you against each other. It’s both of you against the problem. When you win, they lose. If you’re on a team you have to win together.”

Quick pearls of wisdom Focus on gratitude: And do so deeply, he says. “Think of one to three things a day that you’re grateful for. It needs to be specific, too, don’t just say ‘air.’ Really think about it. If you’re grateful for, say, what your parents have done for you, that will motivate you to do more for the world.” Know how to fight: Shetty married his wife, Radhi, three years ago (he met her in a meditation class before he went off and became a monk). He says they’ve had to learn to respect each other’s “fighting styles” – he’s a talk it-out-immediately person, while she needs space to think. “When you’re having an argument, remember, it’s not you against each other. It’s both of you against the problem. When you win, they lose. If you’re on a team you have to win together.”

Quick pearls of wisdom Focus on gratitude: And do so deeply, he says. “Think of one to three things a day that you’re grateful for. It needs to be specific, too, don’t just say ‘air.’ Really think about it. If you’re grateful for, say, what your parents have done for you, that will motivate you to do more for the world.” Know how to fight: Shetty married his wife, Radhi, three years ago (he met her in a meditation class before he went off and became a monk). He says they’ve had to learn to respect each other’s “fighting styles” – he’s a talk it-out-immediately person, while she needs space to think. “When you’re having an argument, remember, it’s not you against each other. It’s both of you against the problem. When you win, they lose. If you’re on a team you have to win together.”

Quick pearls of wisdom Focus on gratitude: And do so deeply, he says. “Think of one to three things a day that you’re grateful for. It needs to be specific, too, don’t just say ‘air.’ Really think about it. If you’re grateful for, say, what your parents have done for you, that will motivate you to do more for the world.” Know how to fight: Shetty married his wife, Radhi, three years ago (he met her in a meditation class before he went off and became a monk). He says they’ve had to learn to respect each other’s “fighting styles” – he’s a talk it-out-immediately person, while she needs space to think. “When you’re having an argument, remember, it’s not you against each other. It’s both of you against the problem. When you win, they lose. If you’re on a team you have to win together.”

Quick pearls of wisdom Focus on gratitude: And do so deeply, he says. “Think of one to three things a day that you’re grateful for. It needs to be specific, too, don’t just say ‘air.’ Really think about it. If you’re grateful for, say, what your parents have done for you, that will motivate you to do more for the world.” Know how to fight: Shetty married his wife, Radhi, three years ago (he met her in a meditation class before he went off and became a monk). He says they’ve had to learn to respect each other’s “fighting styles” – he’s a talk it-out-immediately person, while she needs space to think. “When you’re having an argument, remember, it’s not you against each other. It’s both of you against the problem. When you win, they lose. If you’re on a team you have to win together.”

Quick pearls of wisdom Focus on gratitude: And do so deeply, he says. “Think of one to three things a day that you’re grateful for. It needs to be specific, too, don’t just say ‘air.’ Really think about it. If you’re grateful for, say, what your parents have done for you, that will motivate you to do more for the world.” Know how to fight: Shetty married his wife, Radhi, three years ago (he met her in a meditation class before he went off and became a monk). He says they’ve had to learn to respect each other’s “fighting styles” – he’s a talk it-out-immediately person, while she needs space to think. “When you’re having an argument, remember, it’s not you against each other. It’s both of you against the problem. When you win, they lose. If you’re on a team you have to win together.”

Quick pearls of wisdom Focus on gratitude: And do so deeply, he says. “Think of one to three things a day that you’re grateful for. It needs to be specific, too, don’t just say ‘air.’ Really think about it. If you’re grateful for, say, what your parents have done for you, that will motivate you to do more for the world.” Know how to fight: Shetty married his wife, Radhi, three years ago (he met her in a meditation class before he went off and became a monk). He says they’ve had to learn to respect each other’s “fighting styles” – he’s a talk it-out-immediately person, while she needs space to think. “When you’re having an argument, remember, it’s not you against each other. It’s both of you against the problem. When you win, they lose. If you’re on a team you have to win together.”

Quick pearls of wisdom Focus on gratitude: And do so deeply, he says. “Think of one to three things a day that you’re grateful for. It needs to be specific, too, don’t just say ‘air.’ Really think about it. If you’re grateful for, say, what your parents have done for you, that will motivate you to do more for the world.” Know how to fight: Shetty married his wife, Radhi, three years ago (he met her in a meditation class before he went off and became a monk). He says they’ve had to learn to respect each other’s “fighting styles” – he’s a talk it-out-immediately person, while she needs space to think. “When you’re having an argument, remember, it’s not you against each other. It’s both of you against the problem. When you win, they lose. If you’re on a team you have to win together.”

The Florida Project Director: Sean Baker Starring: Bria Vinaite, Brooklynn Prince, Willem Dafoe Four stars

The Florida Project Director: Sean Baker Starring: Bria Vinaite, Brooklynn Prince, Willem Dafoe Four stars

The Florida Project Director: Sean Baker Starring: Bria Vinaite, Brooklynn Prince, Willem Dafoe Four stars

The Florida Project Director: Sean Baker Starring: Bria Vinaite, Brooklynn Prince, Willem Dafoe Four stars

The Florida Project Director: Sean Baker Starring: Bria Vinaite, Brooklynn Prince, Willem Dafoe Four stars

The Florida Project Director: Sean Baker Starring: Bria Vinaite, Brooklynn Prince, Willem Dafoe Four stars

The Florida Project Director: Sean Baker Starring: Bria Vinaite, Brooklynn Prince, Willem Dafoe Four stars

The Florida Project Director: Sean Baker Starring: Bria Vinaite, Brooklynn Prince, Willem Dafoe Four stars

The Florida Project Director: Sean Baker Starring: Bria Vinaite, Brooklynn Prince, Willem Dafoe Four stars

The Florida Project Director: Sean Baker Starring: Bria Vinaite, Brooklynn Prince, Willem Dafoe Four stars

The Florida Project Director: Sean Baker Starring: Bria Vinaite, Brooklynn Prince, Willem Dafoe Four stars

The Florida Project Director: Sean Baker Starring: Bria Vinaite, Brooklynn Prince, Willem Dafoe Four stars

The Florida Project Director: Sean Baker Starring: Bria Vinaite, Brooklynn Prince, Willem Dafoe Four stars

The Florida Project Director: Sean Baker Starring: Bria Vinaite, Brooklynn Prince, Willem Dafoe Four stars

The Florida Project Director: Sean Baker Starring: Bria Vinaite, Brooklynn Prince, Willem Dafoe Four stars

The Florida Project Director: Sean Baker Starring: Bria Vinaite, Brooklynn Prince, Willem Dafoe Four stars

The bio Academics: Phd in strategic management in University of Wales Number one caps: His best-seller caps are in shades of grey, blue, black and yellow Reading: Is immersed in books on colours to understand more about the usage of different shades Sport: Started playing polo two years ago. Helps him relax, plus he enjoys the speed and focus Cars: Loves exotic cars and currently drives a Bentley Bentayga Holiday: Favourite travel destinations are London and St Tropez

The bio Academics: Phd in strategic management in University of Wales Number one caps: His best-seller caps are in shades of grey, blue, black and yellow Reading: Is immersed in books on colours to understand more about the usage of different shades Sport: Started playing polo two years ago. Helps him relax, plus he enjoys the speed and focus Cars: Loves exotic cars and currently drives a Bentley Bentayga Holiday: Favourite travel destinations are London and St Tropez

The bio Academics: Phd in strategic management in University of Wales Number one caps: His best-seller caps are in shades of grey, blue, black and yellow Reading: Is immersed in books on colours to understand more about the usage of different shades Sport: Started playing polo two years ago. Helps him relax, plus he enjoys the speed and focus Cars: Loves exotic cars and currently drives a Bentley Bentayga Holiday: Favourite travel destinations are London and St Tropez

The bio Academics: Phd in strategic management in University of Wales Number one caps: His best-seller caps are in shades of grey, blue, black and yellow Reading: Is immersed in books on colours to understand more about the usage of different shades Sport: Started playing polo two years ago. Helps him relax, plus he enjoys the speed and focus Cars: Loves exotic cars and currently drives a Bentley Bentayga Holiday: Favourite travel destinations are London and St Tropez

The bio Academics: Phd in strategic management in University of Wales Number one caps: His best-seller caps are in shades of grey, blue, black and yellow Reading: Is immersed in books on colours to understand more about the usage of different shades Sport: Started playing polo two years ago. Helps him relax, plus he enjoys the speed and focus Cars: Loves exotic cars and currently drives a Bentley Bentayga Holiday: Favourite travel destinations are London and St Tropez

The bio Academics: Phd in strategic management in University of Wales Number one caps: His best-seller caps are in shades of grey, blue, black and yellow Reading: Is immersed in books on colours to understand more about the usage of different shades Sport: Started playing polo two years ago. Helps him relax, plus he enjoys the speed and focus Cars: Loves exotic cars and currently drives a Bentley Bentayga Holiday: Favourite travel destinations are London and St Tropez

The bio Academics: Phd in strategic management in University of Wales Number one caps: His best-seller caps are in shades of grey, blue, black and yellow Reading: Is immersed in books on colours to understand more about the usage of different shades Sport: Started playing polo two years ago. Helps him relax, plus he enjoys the speed and focus Cars: Loves exotic cars and currently drives a Bentley Bentayga Holiday: Favourite travel destinations are London and St Tropez

The bio Academics: Phd in strategic management in University of Wales Number one caps: His best-seller caps are in shades of grey, blue, black and yellow Reading: Is immersed in books on colours to understand more about the usage of different shades Sport: Started playing polo two years ago. Helps him relax, plus he enjoys the speed and focus Cars: Loves exotic cars and currently drives a Bentley Bentayga Holiday: Favourite travel destinations are London and St Tropez

The bio Academics: Phd in strategic management in University of Wales Number one caps: His best-seller caps are in shades of grey, blue, black and yellow Reading: Is immersed in books on colours to understand more about the usage of different shades Sport: Started playing polo two years ago. Helps him relax, plus he enjoys the speed and focus Cars: Loves exotic cars and currently drives a Bentley Bentayga Holiday: Favourite travel destinations are London and St Tropez

The bio Academics: Phd in strategic management in University of Wales Number one caps: His best-seller caps are in shades of grey, blue, black and yellow Reading: Is immersed in books on colours to understand more about the usage of different shades Sport: Started playing polo two years ago. Helps him relax, plus he enjoys the speed and focus Cars: Loves exotic cars and currently drives a Bentley Bentayga Holiday: Favourite travel destinations are London and St Tropez

The bio Academics: Phd in strategic management in University of Wales Number one caps: His best-seller caps are in shades of grey, blue, black and yellow Reading: Is immersed in books on colours to understand more about the usage of different shades Sport: Started playing polo two years ago. Helps him relax, plus he enjoys the speed and focus Cars: Loves exotic cars and currently drives a Bentley Bentayga Holiday: Favourite travel destinations are London and St Tropez

The bio Academics: Phd in strategic management in University of Wales Number one caps: His best-seller caps are in shades of grey, blue, black and yellow Reading: Is immersed in books on colours to understand more about the usage of different shades Sport: Started playing polo two years ago. Helps him relax, plus he enjoys the speed and focus Cars: Loves exotic cars and currently drives a Bentley Bentayga Holiday: Favourite travel destinations are London and St Tropez

The bio Academics: Phd in strategic management in University of Wales Number one caps: His best-seller caps are in shades of grey, blue, black and yellow Reading: Is immersed in books on colours to understand more about the usage of different shades Sport: Started playing polo two years ago. Helps him relax, plus he enjoys the speed and focus Cars: Loves exotic cars and currently drives a Bentley Bentayga Holiday: Favourite travel destinations are London and St Tropez

The bio Academics: Phd in strategic management in University of Wales Number one caps: His best-seller caps are in shades of grey, blue, black and yellow Reading: Is immersed in books on colours to understand more about the usage of different shades Sport: Started playing polo two years ago. Helps him relax, plus he enjoys the speed and focus Cars: Loves exotic cars and currently drives a Bentley Bentayga Holiday: Favourite travel destinations are London and St Tropez

The bio Academics: Phd in strategic management in University of Wales Number one caps: His best-seller caps are in shades of grey, blue, black and yellow Reading: Is immersed in books on colours to understand more about the usage of different shades Sport: Started playing polo two years ago. Helps him relax, plus he enjoys the speed and focus Cars: Loves exotic cars and currently drives a Bentley Bentayga Holiday: Favourite travel destinations are London and St Tropez

The bio Academics: Phd in strategic management in University of Wales Number one caps: His best-seller caps are in shades of grey, blue, black and yellow Reading: Is immersed in books on colours to understand more about the usage of different shades Sport: Started playing polo two years ago. Helps him relax, plus he enjoys the speed and focus Cars: Loves exotic cars and currently drives a Bentley Bentayga Holiday: Favourite travel destinations are London and St Tropez

Dolittle Director: Stephen Gaghan Stars: Robert Downey Jr, Michael Sheen One-and-a-half out of five stars

Dolittle Director: Stephen Gaghan Stars: Robert Downey Jr, Michael Sheen One-and-a-half out of five stars

Dolittle Director: Stephen Gaghan Stars: Robert Downey Jr, Michael Sheen One-and-a-half out of five stars

Dolittle Director: Stephen Gaghan Stars: Robert Downey Jr, Michael Sheen One-and-a-half out of five stars

Dolittle Director: Stephen Gaghan Stars: Robert Downey Jr, Michael Sheen One-and-a-half out of five stars

Dolittle Director: Stephen Gaghan Stars: Robert Downey Jr, Michael Sheen One-and-a-half out of five stars

Dolittle Director: Stephen Gaghan Stars: Robert Downey Jr, Michael Sheen One-and-a-half out of five stars

Dolittle Director: Stephen Gaghan Stars: Robert Downey Jr, Michael Sheen One-and-a-half out of five stars

Dolittle Director: Stephen Gaghan Stars: Robert Downey Jr, Michael Sheen One-and-a-half out of five stars

Dolittle Director: Stephen Gaghan Stars: Robert Downey Jr, Michael Sheen One-and-a-half out of five stars

Dolittle Director: Stephen Gaghan Stars: Robert Downey Jr, Michael Sheen One-and-a-half out of five stars

Dolittle Director: Stephen Gaghan Stars: Robert Downey Jr, Michael Sheen One-and-a-half out of five stars

Dolittle Director: Stephen Gaghan Stars: Robert Downey Jr, Michael Sheen One-and-a-half out of five stars

Dolittle Director: Stephen Gaghan Stars: Robert Downey Jr, Michael Sheen One-and-a-half out of five stars

Dolittle Director: Stephen Gaghan Stars: Robert Downey Jr, Michael Sheen One-and-a-half out of five stars

Dolittle Director: Stephen Gaghan Stars: Robert Downey Jr, Michael Sheen One-and-a-half out of five stars

Profile of Udrive Date started: March 2016 Founder: Hasib Khan Based: Dubai Employees: 40 Amount raised (to date): $3.25m – $750,000 seed funding in 2017 and a Seed+ round of $2.5m last year. Raised $1.3m from Eureeca investors in January 2021 as part of a Series A round with a $5m target.

Profile of Udrive Date started: March 2016 Founder: Hasib Khan Based: Dubai Employees: 40 Amount raised (to date): $3.25m – $750,000 seed funding in 2017 and a Seed+ round of $2.5m last year. Raised $1.3m from Eureeca investors in January 2021 as part of a Series A round with a $5m target.

Profile of Udrive Date started: March 2016 Founder: Hasib Khan Based: Dubai Employees: 40 Amount raised (to date): $3.25m – $750,000 seed funding in 2017 and a Seed+ round of $2.5m last year. Raised $1.3m from Eureeca investors in January 2021 as part of a Series A round with a $5m target.

Profile of Udrive Date started: March 2016 Founder: Hasib Khan Based: Dubai Employees: 40 Amount raised (to date): $3.25m – $750,000 seed funding in 2017 and a Seed+ round of $2.5m last year. Raised $1.3m from Eureeca investors in January 2021 as part of a Series A round with a $5m target.

Profile of Udrive Date started: March 2016 Founder: Hasib Khan Based: Dubai Employees: 40 Amount raised (to date): $3.25m – $750,000 seed funding in 2017 and a Seed+ round of $2.5m last year. Raised $1.3m from Eureeca investors in January 2021 as part of a Series A round with a $5m target.

Profile of Udrive Date started: March 2016 Founder: Hasib Khan Based: Dubai Employees: 40 Amount raised (to date): $3.25m – $750,000 seed funding in 2017 and a Seed+ round of $2.5m last year. Raised $1.3m from Eureeca investors in January 2021 as part of a Series A round with a $5m target.

Profile of Udrive Date started: March 2016 Founder: Hasib Khan Based: Dubai Employees: 40 Amount raised (to date): $3.25m – $750,000 seed funding in 2017 and a Seed+ round of $2.5m last year. Raised $1.3m from Eureeca investors in January 2021 as part of a Series A round with a $5m target.

Profile of Udrive Date started: March 2016 Founder: Hasib Khan Based: Dubai Employees: 40 Amount raised (to date): $3.25m – $750,000 seed funding in 2017 and a Seed+ round of $2.5m last year. Raised $1.3m from Eureeca investors in January 2021 as part of a Series A round with a $5m target.

Profile of Udrive Date started: March 2016 Founder: Hasib Khan Based: Dubai Employees: 40 Amount raised (to date): $3.25m – $750,000 seed funding in 2017 and a Seed+ round of $2.5m last year. Raised $1.3m from Eureeca investors in January 2021 as part of a Series A round with a $5m target.

Profile of Udrive Date started: March 2016 Founder: Hasib Khan Based: Dubai Employees: 40 Amount raised (to date): $3.25m – $750,000 seed funding in 2017 and a Seed+ round of $2.5m last year. Raised $1.3m from Eureeca investors in January 2021 as part of a Series A round with a $5m target.

Profile of Udrive Date started: March 2016 Founder: Hasib Khan Based: Dubai Employees: 40 Amount raised (to date): $3.25m – $750,000 seed funding in 2017 and a Seed+ round of $2.5m last year. Raised $1.3m from Eureeca investors in January 2021 as part of a Series A round with a $5m target.

Profile of Udrive Date started: March 2016 Founder: Hasib Khan Based: Dubai Employees: 40 Amount raised (to date): $3.25m – $750,000 seed funding in 2017 and a Seed+ round of $2.5m last year. Raised $1.3m from Eureeca investors in January 2021 as part of a Series A round with a $5m target.

Profile of Udrive Date started: March 2016 Founder: Hasib Khan Based: Dubai Employees: 40 Amount raised (to date): $3.25m – $750,000 seed funding in 2017 and a Seed+ round of $2.5m last year. Raised $1.3m from Eureeca investors in January 2021 as part of a Series A round with a $5m target.

Profile of Udrive Date started: March 2016 Founder: Hasib Khan Based: Dubai Employees: 40 Amount raised (to date): $3.25m – $750,000 seed funding in 2017 and a Seed+ round of $2.5m last year. Raised $1.3m from Eureeca investors in January 2021 as part of a Series A round with a $5m target.

Profile of Udrive Date started: March 2016 Founder: Hasib Khan Based: Dubai Employees: 40 Amount raised (to date): $3.25m – $750,000 seed funding in 2017 and a Seed+ round of $2.5m last year. Raised $1.3m from Eureeca investors in January 2021 as part of a Series A round with a $5m target.

Profile of Udrive Date started: March 2016 Founder: Hasib Khan Based: Dubai Employees: 40 Amount raised (to date): $3.25m – $750,000 seed funding in 2017 and a Seed+ round of $2.5m last year. Raised $1.3m from Eureeca investors in January 2021 as part of a Series A round with a $5m target.

MATCH INFO Schalke 0 Werder Bremen 1 (Bittencourt 32') Man of the match Leonardo Bittencourt (Werder Bremen)

MATCH INFO Schalke 0 Werder Bremen 1 (Bittencourt 32') Man of the match Leonardo Bittencourt (Werder Bremen)

MATCH INFO Schalke 0 Werder Bremen 1 (Bittencourt 32') Man of the match Leonardo Bittencourt (Werder Bremen)

MATCH INFO Schalke 0 Werder Bremen 1 (Bittencourt 32') Man of the match Leonardo Bittencourt (Werder Bremen)

MATCH INFO Schalke 0 Werder Bremen 1 (Bittencourt 32') Man of the match Leonardo Bittencourt (Werder Bremen)

MATCH INFO Schalke 0 Werder Bremen 1 (Bittencourt 32') Man of the match Leonardo Bittencourt (Werder Bremen)

MATCH INFO Schalke 0 Werder Bremen 1 (Bittencourt 32') Man of the match Leonardo Bittencourt (Werder Bremen)

MATCH INFO Schalke 0 Werder Bremen 1 (Bittencourt 32') Man of the match Leonardo Bittencourt (Werder Bremen)

MATCH INFO Schalke 0 Werder Bremen 1 (Bittencourt 32') Man of the match Leonardo Bittencourt (Werder Bremen)

MATCH INFO Schalke 0 Werder Bremen 1 (Bittencourt 32') Man of the match Leonardo Bittencourt (Werder Bremen)

MATCH INFO Schalke 0 Werder Bremen 1 (Bittencourt 32') Man of the match Leonardo Bittencourt (Werder Bremen)

MATCH INFO Schalke 0 Werder Bremen 1 (Bittencourt 32') Man of the match Leonardo Bittencourt (Werder Bremen)

MATCH INFO Schalke 0 Werder Bremen 1 (Bittencourt 32') Man of the match Leonardo Bittencourt (Werder Bremen)

MATCH INFO Schalke 0 Werder Bremen 1 (Bittencourt 32') Man of the match Leonardo Bittencourt (Werder Bremen)

MATCH INFO Schalke 0 Werder Bremen 1 (Bittencourt 32') Man of the match Leonardo Bittencourt (Werder Bremen)

MATCH INFO Schalke 0 Werder Bremen 1 (Bittencourt 32') Man of the match Leonardo Bittencourt (Werder Bremen)

Generation Start-up: Awok company profile Started: 2013 Founder: Ulugbek Yuldashev Sector: e-commerce Size: 600 plus Stage: still in talks with VCs Principal Investors: self-financed by founder

Generation Start-up: Awok company profile Started: 2013 Founder: Ulugbek Yuldashev Sector: e-commerce Size: 600 plus Stage: still in talks with VCs Principal Investors: self-financed by founder

Generation Start-up: Awok company profile Started: 2013 Founder: Ulugbek Yuldashev Sector: e-commerce Size: 600 plus Stage: still in talks with VCs Principal Investors: self-financed by founder

Generation Start-up: Awok company profile Started: 2013 Founder: Ulugbek Yuldashev Sector: e-commerce Size: 600 plus Stage: still in talks with VCs Principal Investors: self-financed by founder

Generation Start-up: Awok company profile Started: 2013 Founder: Ulugbek Yuldashev Sector: e-commerce Size: 600 plus Stage: still in talks with VCs Principal Investors: self-financed by founder

Generation Start-up: Awok company profile Started: 2013 Founder: Ulugbek Yuldashev Sector: e-commerce Size: 600 plus Stage: still in talks with VCs Principal Investors: self-financed by founder

Generation Start-up: Awok company profile Started: 2013 Founder: Ulugbek Yuldashev Sector: e-commerce Size: 600 plus Stage: still in talks with VCs Principal Investors: self-financed by founder

Generation Start-up: Awok company profile Started: 2013 Founder: Ulugbek Yuldashev Sector: e-commerce Size: 600 plus Stage: still in talks with VCs Principal Investors: self-financed by founder

Generation Start-up: Awok company profile Started: 2013 Founder: Ulugbek Yuldashev Sector: e-commerce Size: 600 plus Stage: still in talks with VCs Principal Investors: self-financed by founder

Generation Start-up: Awok company profile Started: 2013 Founder: Ulugbek Yuldashev Sector: e-commerce Size: 600 plus Stage: still in talks with VCs Principal Investors: self-financed by founder

Generation Start-up: Awok company profile Started: 2013 Founder: Ulugbek Yuldashev Sector: e-commerce Size: 600 plus Stage: still in talks with VCs Principal Investors: self-financed by founder

Generation Start-up: Awok company profile Started: 2013 Founder: Ulugbek Yuldashev Sector: e-commerce Size: 600 plus Stage: still in talks with VCs Principal Investors: self-financed by founder

Generation Start-up: Awok company profile Started: 2013 Founder: Ulugbek Yuldashev Sector: e-commerce Size: 600 plus Stage: still in talks with VCs Principal Investors: self-financed by founder

Generation Start-up: Awok company profile Started: 2013 Founder: Ulugbek Yuldashev Sector: e-commerce Size: 600 plus Stage: still in talks with VCs Principal Investors: self-financed by founder

Generation Start-up: Awok company profile Started: 2013 Founder: Ulugbek Yuldashev Sector: e-commerce Size: 600 plus Stage: still in talks with VCs Principal Investors: self-financed by founder

Generation Start-up: Awok company profile Started: 2013 Founder: Ulugbek Yuldashev Sector: e-commerce Size: 600 plus Stage: still in talks with VCs Principal Investors: self-financed by founder

Results 6.30pm: Maiden Dh165,000 (Dirt) 1,400m. Winner: Rio Angie, Pat Dobbs (jockey), Doug Watson (trainer). 7.05pm: Handicap Dh170,000 (D) 1,600m. Winner: Trenchard, Pat Dobbs, Doug Watson. 7.40pm: Maiden Dh165,000 (D) 1,600m. Winner: Mulfit, Pat Dobbs, Doug Watson. 8.15pm: Handicap Dh210,000 (D) 1,200m. Winner: Waady, Dane O’Neill, Doug Watson. 8.50pm: Handicap Dh210,000 (D) 2,000m. Winner: Tried And True, Pat Dobbs, Doug Watson. 9.25pm:Handicap Dh185,000 (D) 1,400m. Winner: Midnight Sands, Pat Dobbs, Doug Watson.

Results 6.30pm: Maiden Dh165,000 (Dirt) 1,400m. Winner: Rio Angie, Pat Dobbs (jockey), Doug Watson (trainer). 7.05pm: Handicap Dh170,000 (D) 1,600m. Winner: Trenchard, Pat Dobbs, Doug Watson. 7.40pm: Maiden Dh165,000 (D) 1,600m. Winner: Mulfit, Pat Dobbs, Doug Watson. 8.15pm: Handicap Dh210,000 (D) 1,200m. Winner: Waady, Dane O’Neill, Doug Watson. 8.50pm: Handicap Dh210,000 (D) 2,000m. Winner: Tried And True, Pat Dobbs, Doug Watson. 9.25pm:Handicap Dh185,000 (D) 1,400m. Winner: Midnight Sands, Pat Dobbs, Doug Watson.

Results 6.30pm: Maiden Dh165,000 (Dirt) 1,400m. Winner: Rio Angie, Pat Dobbs (jockey), Doug Watson (trainer). 7.05pm: Handicap Dh170,000 (D) 1,600m. Winner: Trenchard, Pat Dobbs, Doug Watson. 7.40pm: Maiden Dh165,000 (D) 1,600m. Winner: Mulfit, Pat Dobbs, Doug Watson. 8.15pm: Handicap Dh210,000 (D) 1,200m. Winner: Waady, Dane O’Neill, Doug Watson. 8.50pm: Handicap Dh210,000 (D) 2,000m. Winner: Tried And True, Pat Dobbs, Doug Watson. 9.25pm:Handicap Dh185,000 (D) 1,400m. Winner: Midnight Sands, Pat Dobbs, Doug Watson.

Results 6.30pm: Maiden Dh165,000 (Dirt) 1,400m. Winner: Rio Angie, Pat Dobbs (jockey), Doug Watson (trainer). 7.05pm: Handicap Dh170,000 (D) 1,600m. Winner: Trenchard, Pat Dobbs, Doug Watson. 7.40pm: Maiden Dh165,000 (D) 1,600m. Winner: Mulfit, Pat Dobbs, Doug Watson. 8.15pm: Handicap Dh210,000 (D) 1,200m. Winner: Waady, Dane O’Neill, Doug Watson. 8.50pm: Handicap Dh210,000 (D) 2,000m. Winner: Tried And True, Pat Dobbs, Doug Watson. 9.25pm:Handicap Dh185,000 (D) 1,400m. Winner: Midnight Sands, Pat Dobbs, Doug Watson.

Results 6.30pm: Maiden Dh165,000 (Dirt) 1,400m. Winner: Rio Angie, Pat Dobbs (jockey), Doug Watson (trainer). 7.05pm: Handicap Dh170,000 (D) 1,600m. Winner: Trenchard, Pat Dobbs, Doug Watson. 7.40pm: Maiden Dh165,000 (D) 1,600m. Winner: Mulfit, Pat Dobbs, Doug Watson. 8.15pm: Handicap Dh210,000 (D) 1,200m. Winner: Waady, Dane O’Neill, Doug Watson. 8.50pm: Handicap Dh210,000 (D) 2,000m. Winner: Tried And True, Pat Dobbs, Doug Watson. 9.25pm:Handicap Dh185,000 (D) 1,400m. Winner: Midnight Sands, Pat Dobbs, Doug Watson.

Results 6.30pm: Maiden Dh165,000 (Dirt) 1,400m. Winner: Rio Angie, Pat Dobbs (jockey), Doug Watson (trainer). 7.05pm: Handicap Dh170,000 (D) 1,600m. Winner: Trenchard, Pat Dobbs, Doug Watson. 7.40pm: Maiden Dh165,000 (D) 1,600m. Winner: Mulfit, Pat Dobbs, Doug Watson. 8.15pm: Handicap Dh210,000 (D) 1,200m. Winner: Waady, Dane O’Neill, Doug Watson. 8.50pm: Handicap Dh210,000 (D) 2,000m. Winner: Tried And True, Pat Dobbs, Doug Watson. 9.25pm:Handicap Dh185,000 (D) 1,400m. Winner: Midnight Sands, Pat Dobbs, Doug Watson.

Results 6.30pm: Maiden Dh165,000 (Dirt) 1,400m. Winner: Rio Angie, Pat Dobbs (jockey), Doug Watson (trainer). 7.05pm: Handicap Dh170,000 (D) 1,600m. Winner: Trenchard, Pat Dobbs, Doug Watson. 7.40pm: Maiden Dh165,000 (D) 1,600m. Winner: Mulfit, Pat Dobbs, Doug Watson. 8.15pm: Handicap Dh210,000 (D) 1,200m. Winner: Waady, Dane O’Neill, Doug Watson. 8.50pm: Handicap Dh210,000 (D) 2,000m. Winner: Tried And True, Pat Dobbs, Doug Watson. 9.25pm:Handicap Dh185,000 (D) 1,400m. Winner: Midnight Sands, Pat Dobbs, Doug Watson.

Results 6.30pm: Maiden Dh165,000 (Dirt) 1,400m. Winner: Rio Angie, Pat Dobbs (jockey), Doug Watson (trainer). 7.05pm: Handicap Dh170,000 (D) 1,600m. Winner: Trenchard, Pat Dobbs, Doug Watson. 7.40pm: Maiden Dh165,000 (D) 1,600m. Winner: Mulfit, Pat Dobbs, Doug Watson. 8.15pm: Handicap Dh210,000 (D) 1,200m. Winner: Waady, Dane O’Neill, Doug Watson. 8.50pm: Handicap Dh210,000 (D) 2,000m. Winner: Tried And True, Pat Dobbs, Doug Watson. 9.25pm:Handicap Dh185,000 (D) 1,400m. Winner: Midnight Sands, Pat Dobbs, Doug Watson.

Results 6.30pm: Maiden Dh165,000 (Dirt) 1,400m. Winner: Rio Angie, Pat Dobbs (jockey), Doug Watson (trainer). 7.05pm: Handicap Dh170,000 (D) 1,600m. Winner: Trenchard, Pat Dobbs, Doug Watson. 7.40pm: Maiden Dh165,000 (D) 1,600m. Winner: Mulfit, Pat Dobbs, Doug Watson. 8.15pm: Handicap Dh210,000 (D) 1,200m. Winner: Waady, Dane O’Neill, Doug Watson. 8.50pm: Handicap Dh210,000 (D) 2,000m. Winner: Tried And True, Pat Dobbs, Doug Watson. 9.25pm:Handicap Dh185,000 (D) 1,400m. Winner: Midnight Sands, Pat Dobbs, Doug Watson.

Results 6.30pm: Maiden Dh165,000 (Dirt) 1,400m. Winner: Rio Angie, Pat Dobbs (jockey), Doug Watson (trainer). 7.05pm: Handicap Dh170,000 (D) 1,600m. Winner: Trenchard, Pat Dobbs, Doug Watson. 7.40pm: Maiden Dh165,000 (D) 1,600m. Winner: Mulfit, Pat Dobbs, Doug Watson. 8.15pm: Handicap Dh210,000 (D) 1,200m. Winner: Waady, Dane O’Neill, Doug Watson. 8.50pm: Handicap Dh210,000 (D) 2,000m. Winner: Tried And True, Pat Dobbs, Doug Watson. 9.25pm:Handicap Dh185,000 (D) 1,400m. Winner: Midnight Sands, Pat Dobbs, Doug Watson.

Results 6.30pm: Maiden Dh165,000 (Dirt) 1,400m. Winner: Rio Angie, Pat Dobbs (jockey), Doug Watson (trainer). 7.05pm: Handicap Dh170,000 (D) 1,600m. Winner: Trenchard, Pat Dobbs, Doug Watson. 7.40pm: Maiden Dh165,000 (D) 1,600m. Winner: Mulfit, Pat Dobbs, Doug Watson. 8.15pm: Handicap Dh210,000 (D) 1,200m. Winner: Waady, Dane O’Neill, Doug Watson. 8.50pm: Handicap Dh210,000 (D) 2,000m. Winner: Tried And True, Pat Dobbs, Doug Watson. 9.25pm:Handicap Dh185,000 (D) 1,400m. Winner: Midnight Sands, Pat Dobbs, Doug Watson.

Results 6.30pm: Maiden Dh165,000 (Dirt) 1,400m. Winner: Rio Angie, Pat Dobbs (jockey), Doug Watson (trainer). 7.05pm: Handicap Dh170,000 (D) 1,600m. Winner: Trenchard, Pat Dobbs, Doug Watson. 7.40pm: Maiden Dh165,000 (D) 1,600m. Winner: Mulfit, Pat Dobbs, Doug Watson. 8.15pm: Handicap Dh210,000 (D) 1,200m. Winner: Waady, Dane O’Neill, Doug Watson. 8.50pm: Handicap Dh210,000 (D) 2,000m. Winner: Tried And True, Pat Dobbs, Doug Watson. 9.25pm:Handicap Dh185,000 (D) 1,400m. Winner: Midnight Sands, Pat Dobbs, Doug Watson.

Results 6.30pm: Maiden Dh165,000 (Dirt) 1,400m. Winner: Rio Angie, Pat Dobbs (jockey), Doug Watson (trainer). 7.05pm: Handicap Dh170,000 (D) 1,600m. Winner: Trenchard, Pat Dobbs, Doug Watson. 7.40pm: Maiden Dh165,000 (D) 1,600m. Winner: Mulfit, Pat Dobbs, Doug Watson. 8.15pm: Handicap Dh210,000 (D) 1,200m. Winner: Waady, Dane O’Neill, Doug Watson. 8.50pm: Handicap Dh210,000 (D) 2,000m. Winner: Tried And True, Pat Dobbs, Doug Watson. 9.25pm:Handicap Dh185,000 (D) 1,400m. Winner: Midnight Sands, Pat Dobbs, Doug Watson.

Results 6.30pm: Maiden Dh165,000 (Dirt) 1,400m. Winner: Rio Angie, Pat Dobbs (jockey), Doug Watson (trainer). 7.05pm: Handicap Dh170,000 (D) 1,600m. Winner: Trenchard, Pat Dobbs, Doug Watson. 7.40pm: Maiden Dh165,000 (D) 1,600m. Winner: Mulfit, Pat Dobbs, Doug Watson. 8.15pm: Handicap Dh210,000 (D) 1,200m. Winner: Waady, Dane O’Neill, Doug Watson. 8.50pm: Handicap Dh210,000 (D) 2,000m. Winner: Tried And True, Pat Dobbs, Doug Watson. 9.25pm:Handicap Dh185,000 (D) 1,400m. Winner: Midnight Sands, Pat Dobbs, Doug Watson.

Results 6.30pm: Maiden Dh165,000 (Dirt) 1,400m. Winner: Rio Angie, Pat Dobbs (jockey), Doug Watson (trainer). 7.05pm: Handicap Dh170,000 (D) 1,600m. Winner: Trenchard, Pat Dobbs, Doug Watson. 7.40pm: Maiden Dh165,000 (D) 1,600m. Winner: Mulfit, Pat Dobbs, Doug Watson. 8.15pm: Handicap Dh210,000 (D) 1,200m. Winner: Waady, Dane O’Neill, Doug Watson. 8.50pm: Handicap Dh210,000 (D) 2,000m. Winner: Tried And True, Pat Dobbs, Doug Watson. 9.25pm:Handicap Dh185,000 (D) 1,400m. Winner: Midnight Sands, Pat Dobbs, Doug Watson.

Results 6.30pm: Maiden Dh165,000 (Dirt) 1,400m. Winner: Rio Angie, Pat Dobbs (jockey), Doug Watson (trainer). 7.05pm: Handicap Dh170,000 (D) 1,600m. Winner: Trenchard, Pat Dobbs, Doug Watson. 7.40pm: Maiden Dh165,000 (D) 1,600m. Winner: Mulfit, Pat Dobbs, Doug Watson. 8.15pm: Handicap Dh210,000 (D) 1,200m. Winner: Waady, Dane O’Neill, Doug Watson. 8.50pm: Handicap Dh210,000 (D) 2,000m. Winner: Tried And True, Pat Dobbs, Doug Watson. 9.25pm:Handicap Dh185,000 (D) 1,400m. Winner: Midnight Sands, Pat Dobbs, Doug Watson.

Anghami

Started: December 2011

Co-founders: Elie Habib, Eddy Maroun

Based: Beirut and Dubai

Sector: Entertainment

Size: 85 employees

Stage: Series C

Investors: MEVP, du, Mobily, MBC, Samena Capital

Anghami

Started: December 2011

Co-founders: Elie Habib, Eddy Maroun

Based: Beirut and Dubai

Sector: Entertainment

Size: 85 employees

Stage: Series C

Investors: MEVP, du, Mobily, MBC, Samena Capital

Anghami

Started: December 2011

Co-founders: Elie Habib, Eddy Maroun

Based: Beirut and Dubai

Sector: Entertainment

Size: 85 employees

Stage: Series C

Investors: MEVP, du, Mobily, MBC, Samena Capital

Anghami

Started: December 2011

Co-founders: Elie Habib, Eddy Maroun

Based: Beirut and Dubai

Sector: Entertainment

Size: 85 employees

Stage: Series C

Investors: MEVP, du, Mobily, MBC, Samena Capital

Anghami

Started: December 2011

Co-founders: Elie Habib, Eddy Maroun

Based: Beirut and Dubai

Sector: Entertainment

Size: 85 employees

Stage: Series C

Investors: MEVP, du, Mobily, MBC, Samena Capital

Anghami

Started: December 2011

Co-founders: Elie Habib, Eddy Maroun

Based: Beirut and Dubai

Sector: Entertainment

Size: 85 employees

Stage: Series C

Investors: MEVP, du, Mobily, MBC, Samena Capital

Anghami

Started: December 2011

Co-founders: Elie Habib, Eddy Maroun

Based: Beirut and Dubai

Sector: Entertainment

Size: 85 employees

Stage: Series C

Investors: MEVP, du, Mobily, MBC, Samena Capital

Anghami

Started: December 2011

Co-founders: Elie Habib, Eddy Maroun

Based: Beirut and Dubai

Sector: Entertainment

Size: 85 employees

Stage: Series C

Investors: MEVP, du, Mobily, MBC, Samena Capital

Anghami

Started: December 2011

Co-founders: Elie Habib, Eddy Maroun

Based: Beirut and Dubai

Sector: Entertainment

Size: 85 employees

Stage: Series C

Investors: MEVP, du, Mobily, MBC, Samena Capital

Anghami

Started: December 2011

Co-founders: Elie Habib, Eddy Maroun

Based: Beirut and Dubai

Sector: Entertainment

Size: 85 employees

Stage: Series C

Investors: MEVP, du, Mobily, MBC, Samena Capital

Anghami

Started: December 2011

Co-founders: Elie Habib, Eddy Maroun

Based: Beirut and Dubai

Sector: Entertainment

Size: 85 employees

Stage: Series C

Investors: MEVP, du, Mobily, MBC, Samena Capital

Anghami

Started: December 2011

Co-founders: Elie Habib, Eddy Maroun

Based: Beirut and Dubai

Sector: Entertainment

Size: 85 employees

Stage: Series C

Investors: MEVP, du, Mobily, MBC, Samena Capital

Anghami

Started: December 2011

Co-founders: Elie Habib, Eddy Maroun

Based: Beirut and Dubai

Sector: Entertainment

Size: 85 employees

Stage: Series C

Investors: MEVP, du, Mobily, MBC, Samena Capital

Anghami

Started: December 2011

Co-founders: Elie Habib, Eddy Maroun

Based: Beirut and Dubai

Sector: Entertainment

Size: 85 employees

Stage: Series C

Investors: MEVP, du, Mobily, MBC, Samena Capital

Anghami

Started: December 2011

Co-founders: Elie Habib, Eddy Maroun

Based: Beirut and Dubai

Sector: Entertainment

Size: 85 employees

Stage: Series C

Investors: MEVP, du, Mobily, MBC, Samena Capital

Anghami

Started: December 2011

Co-founders: Elie Habib, Eddy Maroun

Based: Beirut and Dubai

Sector: Entertainment

Size: 85 employees

Stage: Series C

Investors: MEVP, du, Mobily, MBC, Samena Capital

The specs Engine: four-litre V6 and 3.5-litre V6 twin-turbo Transmission: six-speed and 10-speed Power: 271 and 409 horsepower Torque: 385 and 650Nm Price: from Dh229,900 to Dh355,000

The specs Engine: four-litre V6 and 3.5-litre V6 twin-turbo Transmission: six-speed and 10-speed Power: 271 and 409 horsepower Torque: 385 and 650Nm Price: from Dh229,900 to Dh355,000

The specs Engine: four-litre V6 and 3.5-litre V6 twin-turbo Transmission: six-speed and 10-speed Power: 271 and 409 horsepower Torque: 385 and 650Nm Price: from Dh229,900 to Dh355,000

The specs Engine: four-litre V6 and 3.5-litre V6 twin-turbo Transmission: six-speed and 10-speed Power: 271 and 409 horsepower Torque: 385 and 650Nm Price: from Dh229,900 to Dh355,000

The specs Engine: four-litre V6 and 3.5-litre V6 twin-turbo Transmission: six-speed and 10-speed Power: 271 and 409 horsepower Torque: 385 and 650Nm Price: from Dh229,900 to Dh355,000

The specs Engine: four-litre V6 and 3.5-litre V6 twin-turbo Transmission: six-speed and 10-speed Power: 271 and 409 horsepower Torque: 385 and 650Nm Price: from Dh229,900 to Dh355,000

The specs Engine: four-litre V6 and 3.5-litre V6 twin-turbo Transmission: six-speed and 10-speed Power: 271 and 409 horsepower Torque: 385 and 650Nm Price: from Dh229,900 to Dh355,000

The specs Engine: four-litre V6 and 3.5-litre V6 twin-turbo Transmission: six-speed and 10-speed Power: 271 and 409 horsepower Torque: 385 and 650Nm Price: from Dh229,900 to Dh355,000

The specs Engine: four-litre V6 and 3.5-litre V6 twin-turbo Transmission: six-speed and 10-speed Power: 271 and 409 horsepower Torque: 385 and 650Nm Price: from Dh229,900 to Dh355,000

The specs Engine: four-litre V6 and 3.5-litre V6 twin-turbo Transmission: six-speed and 10-speed Power: 271 and 409 horsepower Torque: 385 and 650Nm Price: from Dh229,900 to Dh355,000

The specs Engine: four-litre V6 and 3.5-litre V6 twin-turbo Transmission: six-speed and 10-speed Power: 271 and 409 horsepower Torque: 385 and 650Nm Price: from Dh229,900 to Dh355,000

The specs Engine: four-litre V6 and 3.5-litre V6 twin-turbo Transmission: six-speed and 10-speed Power: 271 and 409 horsepower Torque: 385 and 650Nm Price: from Dh229,900 to Dh355,000

The specs Engine: four-litre V6 and 3.5-litre V6 twin-turbo Transmission: six-speed and 10-speed Power: 271 and 409 horsepower Torque: 385 and 650Nm Price: from Dh229,900 to Dh355,000

The specs Engine: four-litre V6 and 3.5-litre V6 twin-turbo Transmission: six-speed and 10-speed Power: 271 and 409 horsepower Torque: 385 and 650Nm Price: from Dh229,900 to Dh355,000

The specs Engine: four-litre V6 and 3.5-litre V6 twin-turbo Transmission: six-speed and 10-speed Power: 271 and 409 horsepower Torque: 385 and 650Nm Price: from Dh229,900 to Dh355,000

The specs Engine: four-litre V6 and 3.5-litre V6 twin-turbo Transmission: six-speed and 10-speed Power: 271 and 409 horsepower Torque: 385 and 650Nm Price: from Dh229,900 to Dh355,000

Results 5pm: Maiden (PA) Dh80,000 (Turf) 1,600m; Winner: Rawat Al Reef, Adrie de Vries (jockey), Abdallah Al Hammadi (trainer) 5.30pm: Wathba Stallions Cup Handicap (PA) Dh70,000 (T) 1,400m; Winner: Noof KB, Richard Mullen, Ernst Oertel 6pm: Handicap (PA) Dh80,000 (T) 1,200m; Winner: AF Seven Skies, Bernardo Pinheiro, Qaiss Aboud 6.30pm: Handicap (PA) Dh80,000 (T) 2,200m; Winner: Jabalini, Szczepan Mazur, Ibrahim Al Hadhrami 7pm: UAE Arabian Derby – Prestige (PA) Dh150,000 (T) 2,200m; Winner: Dergham Athbah, Richard Mullen, Mohamed Daggash 7.30pm: Emirates Championship – Group 1 (PA) Dh1,000,000 (T) 2,200m; Winner: Somoud, Richard Mullen, Jean de Roualle 8pm: Abu Dhabi Championship – Group 3 (TB) Dh380,000 (T) 2,200m; Winner: Irish Freedom, Antonio Fresu, Satish Seemar

Results 5pm: Maiden (PA) Dh80,000 (Turf) 1,600m; Winner: Rawat Al Reef, Adrie de Vries (jockey), Abdallah Al Hammadi (trainer) 5.30pm: Wathba Stallions Cup Handicap (PA) Dh70,000 (T) 1,400m; Winner: Noof KB, Richard Mullen, Ernst Oertel 6pm: Handicap (PA) Dh80,000 (T) 1,200m; Winner: AF Seven Skies, Bernardo Pinheiro, Qaiss Aboud 6.30pm: Handicap (PA) Dh80,000 (T) 2,200m; Winner: Jabalini, Szczepan Mazur, Ibrahim Al Hadhrami 7pm: UAE Arabian Derby – Prestige (PA) Dh150,000 (T) 2,200m; Winner: Dergham Athbah, Richard Mullen, Mohamed Daggash 7.30pm: Emirates Championship – Group 1 (PA) Dh1,000,000 (T) 2,200m; Winner: Somoud, Richard Mullen, Jean de Roualle 8pm: Abu Dhabi Championship – Group 3 (TB) Dh380,000 (T) 2,200m; Winner: Irish Freedom, Antonio Fresu, Satish Seemar

Results 5pm: Maiden (PA) Dh80,000 (Turf) 1,600m; Winner: Rawat Al Reef, Adrie de Vries (jockey), Abdallah Al Hammadi (trainer) 5.30pm: Wathba Stallions Cup Handicap (PA) Dh70,000 (T) 1,400m; Winner: Noof KB, Richard Mullen, Ernst Oertel 6pm: Handicap (PA) Dh80,000 (T) 1,200m; Winner: AF Seven Skies, Bernardo Pinheiro, Qaiss Aboud 6.30pm: Handicap (PA) Dh80,000 (T) 2,200m; Winner: Jabalini, Szczepan Mazur, Ibrahim Al Hadhrami 7pm: UAE Arabian Derby – Prestige (PA) Dh150,000 (T) 2,200m; Winner: Dergham Athbah, Richard Mullen, Mohamed Daggash 7.30pm: Emirates Championship – Group 1 (PA) Dh1,000,000 (T) 2,200m; Winner: Somoud, Richard Mullen, Jean de Roualle 8pm: Abu Dhabi Championship – Group 3 (TB) Dh380,000 (T) 2,200m; Winner: Irish Freedom, Antonio Fresu, Satish Seemar

Results 5pm: Maiden (PA) Dh80,000 (Turf) 1,600m; Winner: Rawat Al Reef, Adrie de Vries (jockey), Abdallah Al Hammadi (trainer) 5.30pm: Wathba Stallions Cup Handicap (PA) Dh70,000 (T) 1,400m; Winner: Noof KB, Richard Mullen, Ernst Oertel 6pm: Handicap (PA) Dh80,000 (T) 1,200m; Winner: AF Seven Skies, Bernardo Pinheiro, Qaiss Aboud 6.30pm: Handicap (PA) Dh80,000 (T) 2,200m; Winner: Jabalini, Szczepan Mazur, Ibrahim Al Hadhrami 7pm: UAE Arabian Derby – Prestige (PA) Dh150,000 (T) 2,200m; Winner: Dergham Athbah, Richard Mullen, Mohamed Daggash 7.30pm: Emirates Championship – Group 1 (PA) Dh1,000,000 (T) 2,200m; Winner: Somoud, Richard Mullen, Jean de Roualle 8pm: Abu Dhabi Championship – Group 3 (TB) Dh380,000 (T) 2,200m; Winner: Irish Freedom, Antonio Fresu, Satish Seemar

Results 5pm: Maiden (PA) Dh80,000 (Turf) 1,600m; Winner: Rawat Al Reef, Adrie de Vries (jockey), Abdallah Al Hammadi (trainer) 5.30pm: Wathba Stallions Cup Handicap (PA) Dh70,000 (T) 1,400m; Winner: Noof KB, Richard Mullen, Ernst Oertel 6pm: Handicap (PA) Dh80,000 (T) 1,200m; Winner: AF Seven Skies, Bernardo Pinheiro, Qaiss Aboud 6.30pm: Handicap (PA) Dh80,000 (T) 2,200m; Winner: Jabalini, Szczepan Mazur, Ibrahim Al Hadhrami 7pm: UAE Arabian Derby – Prestige (PA) Dh150,000 (T) 2,200m; Winner: Dergham Athbah, Richard Mullen, Mohamed Daggash 7.30pm: Emirates Championship – Group 1 (PA) Dh1,000,000 (T) 2,200m; Winner: Somoud, Richard Mullen, Jean de Roualle 8pm: Abu Dhabi Championship – Group 3 (TB) Dh380,000 (T) 2,200m; Winner: Irish Freedom, Antonio Fresu, Satish Seemar

Results 5pm: Maiden (PA) Dh80,000 (Turf) 1,600m; Winner: Rawat Al Reef, Adrie de Vries (jockey), Abdallah Al Hammadi (trainer) 5.30pm: Wathba Stallions Cup Handicap (PA) Dh70,000 (T) 1,400m; Winner: Noof KB, Richard Mullen, Ernst Oertel 6pm: Handicap (PA) Dh80,000 (T) 1,200m; Winner: AF Seven Skies, Bernardo Pinheiro, Qaiss Aboud 6.30pm: Handicap (PA) Dh80,000 (T) 2,200m; Winner: Jabalini, Szczepan Mazur, Ibrahim Al Hadhrami 7pm: UAE Arabian Derby – Prestige (PA) Dh150,000 (T) 2,200m; Winner: Dergham Athbah, Richard Mullen, Mohamed Daggash 7.30pm: Emirates Championship – Group 1 (PA) Dh1,000,000 (T) 2,200m; Winner: Somoud, Richard Mullen, Jean de Roualle 8pm: Abu Dhabi Championship – Group 3 (TB) Dh380,000 (T) 2,200m; Winner: Irish Freedom, Antonio Fresu, Satish Seemar

Results 5pm: Maiden (PA) Dh80,000 (Turf) 1,600m; Winner: Rawat Al Reef, Adrie de Vries (jockey), Abdallah Al Hammadi (trainer) 5.30pm: Wathba Stallions Cup Handicap (PA) Dh70,000 (T) 1,400m; Winner: Noof KB, Richard Mullen, Ernst Oertel 6pm: Handicap (PA) Dh80,000 (T) 1,200m; Winner: AF Seven Skies, Bernardo Pinheiro, Qaiss Aboud 6.30pm: Handicap (PA) Dh80,000 (T) 2,200m; Winner: Jabalini, Szczepan Mazur, Ibrahim Al Hadhrami 7pm: UAE Arabian Derby – Prestige (PA) Dh150,000 (T) 2,200m; Winner: Dergham Athbah, Richard Mullen, Mohamed Daggash 7.30pm: Emirates Championship – Group 1 (PA) Dh1,000,000 (T) 2,200m; Winner: Somoud, Richard Mullen, Jean de Roualle 8pm: Abu Dhabi Championship – Group 3 (TB) Dh380,000 (T) 2,200m; Winner: Irish Freedom, Antonio Fresu, Satish Seemar

Results 5pm: Maiden (PA) Dh80,000 (Turf) 1,600m; Winner: Rawat Al Reef, Adrie de Vries (jockey), Abdallah Al Hammadi (trainer) 5.30pm: Wathba Stallions Cup Handicap (PA) Dh70,000 (T) 1,400m; Winner: Noof KB, Richard Mullen, Ernst Oertel 6pm: Handicap (PA) Dh80,000 (T) 1,200m; Winner: AF Seven Skies, Bernardo Pinheiro, Qaiss Aboud 6.30pm: Handicap (PA) Dh80,000 (T) 2,200m; Winner: Jabalini, Szczepan Mazur, Ibrahim Al Hadhrami 7pm: UAE Arabian Derby – Prestige (PA) Dh150,000 (T) 2,200m; Winner: Dergham Athbah, Richard Mullen, Mohamed Daggash 7.30pm: Emirates Championship – Group 1 (PA) Dh1,000,000 (T) 2,200m; Winner: Somoud, Richard Mullen, Jean de Roualle 8pm: Abu Dhabi Championship – Group 3 (TB) Dh380,000 (T) 2,200m; Winner: Irish Freedom, Antonio Fresu, Satish Seemar

Results 5pm: Maiden (PA) Dh80,000 (Turf) 1,600m; Winner: Rawat Al Reef, Adrie de Vries (jockey), Abdallah Al Hammadi (trainer) 5.30pm: Wathba Stallions Cup Handicap (PA) Dh70,000 (T) 1,400m; Winner: Noof KB, Richard Mullen, Ernst Oertel 6pm: Handicap (PA) Dh80,000 (T) 1,200m; Winner: AF Seven Skies, Bernardo Pinheiro, Qaiss Aboud 6.30pm: Handicap (PA) Dh80,000 (T) 2,200m; Winner: Jabalini, Szczepan Mazur, Ibrahim Al Hadhrami 7pm: UAE Arabian Derby – Prestige (PA) Dh150,000 (T) 2,200m; Winner: Dergham Athbah, Richard Mullen, Mohamed Daggash 7.30pm: Emirates Championship – Group 1 (PA) Dh1,000,000 (T) 2,200m; Winner: Somoud, Richard Mullen, Jean de Roualle 8pm: Abu Dhabi Championship – Group 3 (TB) Dh380,000 (T) 2,200m; Winner: Irish Freedom, Antonio Fresu, Satish Seemar

Results 5pm: Maiden (PA) Dh80,000 (Turf) 1,600m; Winner: Rawat Al Reef, Adrie de Vries (jockey), Abdallah Al Hammadi (trainer) 5.30pm: Wathba Stallions Cup Handicap (PA) Dh70,000 (T) 1,400m; Winner: Noof KB, Richard Mullen, Ernst Oertel 6pm: Handicap (PA) Dh80,000 (T) 1,200m; Winner: AF Seven Skies, Bernardo Pinheiro, Qaiss Aboud 6.30pm: Handicap (PA) Dh80,000 (T) 2,200m; Winner: Jabalini, Szczepan Mazur, Ibrahim Al Hadhrami 7pm: UAE Arabian Derby – Prestige (PA) Dh150,000 (T) 2,200m; Winner: Dergham Athbah, Richard Mullen, Mohamed Daggash 7.30pm: Emirates Championship – Group 1 (PA) Dh1,000,000 (T) 2,200m; Winner: Somoud, Richard Mullen, Jean de Roualle 8pm: Abu Dhabi Championship – Group 3 (TB) Dh380,000 (T) 2,200m; Winner: Irish Freedom, Antonio Fresu, Satish Seemar

Results 5pm: Maiden (PA) Dh80,000 (Turf) 1,600m; Winner: Rawat Al Reef, Adrie de Vries (jockey), Abdallah Al Hammadi (trainer) 5.30pm: Wathba Stallions Cup Handicap (PA) Dh70,000 (T) 1,400m; Winner: Noof KB, Richard Mullen, Ernst Oertel 6pm: Handicap (PA) Dh80,000 (T) 1,200m; Winner: AF Seven Skies, Bernardo Pinheiro, Qaiss Aboud 6.30pm: Handicap (PA) Dh80,000 (T) 2,200m; Winner: Jabalini, Szczepan Mazur, Ibrahim Al Hadhrami 7pm: UAE Arabian Derby – Prestige (PA) Dh150,000 (T) 2,200m; Winner: Dergham Athbah, Richard Mullen, Mohamed Daggash 7.30pm: Emirates Championship – Group 1 (PA) Dh1,000,000 (T) 2,200m; Winner: Somoud, Richard Mullen, Jean de Roualle 8pm: Abu Dhabi Championship – Group 3 (TB) Dh380,000 (T) 2,200m; Winner: Irish Freedom, Antonio Fresu, Satish Seemar

Results 5pm: Maiden (PA) Dh80,000 (Turf) 1,600m; Winner: Rawat Al Reef, Adrie de Vries (jockey), Abdallah Al Hammadi (trainer) 5.30pm: Wathba Stallions Cup Handicap (PA) Dh70,000 (T) 1,400m; Winner: Noof KB, Richard Mullen, Ernst Oertel 6pm: Handicap (PA) Dh80,000 (T) 1,200m; Winner: AF Seven Skies, Bernardo Pinheiro, Qaiss Aboud 6.30pm: Handicap (PA) Dh80,000 (T) 2,200m; Winner: Jabalini, Szczepan Mazur, Ibrahim Al Hadhrami 7pm: UAE Arabian Derby – Prestige (PA) Dh150,000 (T) 2,200m; Winner: Dergham Athbah, Richard Mullen, Mohamed Daggash 7.30pm: Emirates Championship – Group 1 (PA) Dh1,000,000 (T) 2,200m; Winner: Somoud, Richard Mullen, Jean de Roualle 8pm: Abu Dhabi Championship – Group 3 (TB) Dh380,000 (T) 2,200m; Winner: Irish Freedom, Antonio Fresu, Satish Seemar

Results 5pm: Maiden (PA) Dh80,000 (Turf) 1,600m; Winner: Rawat Al Reef, Adrie de Vries (jockey), Abdallah Al Hammadi (trainer) 5.30pm: Wathba Stallions Cup Handicap (PA) Dh70,000 (T) 1,400m; Winner: Noof KB, Richard Mullen, Ernst Oertel 6pm: Handicap (PA) Dh80,000 (T) 1,200m; Winner: AF Seven Skies, Bernardo Pinheiro, Qaiss Aboud 6.30pm: Handicap (PA) Dh80,000 (T) 2,200m; Winner: Jabalini, Szczepan Mazur, Ibrahim Al Hadhrami 7pm: UAE Arabian Derby – Prestige (PA) Dh150,000 (T) 2,200m; Winner: Dergham Athbah, Richard Mullen, Mohamed Daggash 7.30pm: Emirates Championship – Group 1 (PA) Dh1,000,000 (T) 2,200m; Winner: Somoud, Richard Mullen, Jean de Roualle 8pm: Abu Dhabi Championship – Group 3 (TB) Dh380,000 (T) 2,200m; Winner: Irish Freedom, Antonio Fresu, Satish Seemar

Results 5pm: Maiden (PA) Dh80,000 (Turf) 1,600m; Winner: Rawat Al Reef, Adrie de Vries (jockey), Abdallah Al Hammadi (trainer) 5.30pm: Wathba Stallions Cup Handicap (PA) Dh70,000 (T) 1,400m; Winner: Noof KB, Richard Mullen, Ernst Oertel 6pm: Handicap (PA) Dh80,000 (T) 1,200m; Winner: AF Seven Skies, Bernardo Pinheiro, Qaiss Aboud 6.30pm: Handicap (PA) Dh80,000 (T) 2,200m; Winner: Jabalini, Szczepan Mazur, Ibrahim Al Hadhrami 7pm: UAE Arabian Derby – Prestige (PA) Dh150,000 (T) 2,200m; Winner: Dergham Athbah, Richard Mullen, Mohamed Daggash 7.30pm: Emirates Championship – Group 1 (PA) Dh1,000,000 (T) 2,200m; Winner: Somoud, Richard Mullen, Jean de Roualle 8pm: Abu Dhabi Championship – Group 3 (TB) Dh380,000 (T) 2,200m; Winner: Irish Freedom, Antonio Fresu, Satish Seemar

Results 5pm: Maiden (PA) Dh80,000 (Turf) 1,600m; Winner: Rawat Al Reef, Adrie de Vries (jockey), Abdallah Al Hammadi (trainer) 5.30pm: Wathba Stallions Cup Handicap (PA) Dh70,000 (T) 1,400m; Winner: Noof KB, Richard Mullen, Ernst Oertel 6pm: Handicap (PA) Dh80,000 (T) 1,200m; Winner: AF Seven Skies, Bernardo Pinheiro, Qaiss Aboud 6.30pm: Handicap (PA) Dh80,000 (T) 2,200m; Winner: Jabalini, Szczepan Mazur, Ibrahim Al Hadhrami 7pm: UAE Arabian Derby – Prestige (PA) Dh150,000 (T) 2,200m; Winner: Dergham Athbah, Richard Mullen, Mohamed Daggash 7.30pm: Emirates Championship – Group 1 (PA) Dh1,000,000 (T) 2,200m; Winner: Somoud, Richard Mullen, Jean de Roualle 8pm: Abu Dhabi Championship – Group 3 (TB) Dh380,000 (T) 2,200m; Winner: Irish Freedom, Antonio Fresu, Satish Seemar

Results 5pm: Maiden (PA) Dh80,000 (Turf) 1,600m; Winner: Rawat Al Reef, Adrie de Vries (jockey), Abdallah Al Hammadi (trainer) 5.30pm: Wathba Stallions Cup Handicap (PA) Dh70,000 (T) 1,400m; Winner: Noof KB, Richard Mullen, Ernst Oertel 6pm: Handicap (PA) Dh80,000 (T) 1,200m; Winner: AF Seven Skies, Bernardo Pinheiro, Qaiss Aboud 6.30pm: Handicap (PA) Dh80,000 (T) 2,200m; Winner: Jabalini, Szczepan Mazur, Ibrahim Al Hadhrami 7pm: UAE Arabian Derby – Prestige (PA) Dh150,000 (T) 2,200m; Winner: Dergham Athbah, Richard Mullen, Mohamed Daggash 7.30pm: Emirates Championship – Group 1 (PA) Dh1,000,000 (T) 2,200m; Winner: Somoud, Richard Mullen, Jean de Roualle 8pm: Abu Dhabi Championship – Group 3 (TB) Dh380,000 (T) 2,200m; Winner: Irish Freedom, Antonio Fresu, Satish Seemar

Adele: The Stories Behind The Songs

Caroline Sullivan

Carlton Books

Adele: The Stories Behind The Songs

Caroline Sullivan

Carlton Books

Adele: The Stories Behind The Songs

Caroline Sullivan

Carlton Books

Adele: The Stories Behind The Songs

Caroline Sullivan

Carlton Books

Adele: The Stories Behind The Songs

Caroline Sullivan

Carlton Books

Adele: The Stories Behind The Songs

Caroline Sullivan

Carlton Books

Adele: The Stories Behind The Songs

Caroline Sullivan

Carlton Books

Adele: The Stories Behind The Songs

Caroline Sullivan

Carlton Books

Adele: The Stories Behind The Songs

Caroline Sullivan

Carlton Books

Adele: The Stories Behind The Songs

Caroline Sullivan

Carlton Books

Adele: The Stories Behind The Songs

Caroline Sullivan

Carlton Books

Adele: The Stories Behind The Songs

Caroline Sullivan

Carlton Books

Adele: The Stories Behind The Songs

Caroline Sullivan

Carlton Books

Adele: The Stories Behind The Songs

Caroline Sullivan

Carlton Books

Adele: The Stories Behind The Songs

Caroline Sullivan

Carlton Books

Adele: The Stories Behind The Songs

Caroline Sullivan

Carlton Books

What is a Ponzi scheme? A fraudulent investment operation where the scammer provides fake reports and generates returns for old investors through money paid by new investors, rather than through ligitimate business activities.

What is a Ponzi scheme? A fraudulent investment operation where the scammer provides fake reports and generates returns for old investors through money paid by new investors, rather than through ligitimate business activities.

What is a Ponzi scheme? A fraudulent investment operation where the scammer provides fake reports and generates returns for old investors through money paid by new investors, rather than through ligitimate business activities.

What is a Ponzi scheme? A fraudulent investment operation where the scammer provides fake reports and generates returns for old investors through money paid by new investors, rather than through ligitimate business activities.

What is a Ponzi scheme? A fraudulent investment operation where the scammer provides fake reports and generates returns for old investors through money paid by new investors, rather than through ligitimate business activities.

What is a Ponzi scheme? A fraudulent investment operation where the scammer provides fake reports and generates returns for old investors through money paid by new investors, rather than through ligitimate business activities.

What is a Ponzi scheme? A fraudulent investment operation where the scammer provides fake reports and generates returns for old investors through money paid by new investors, rather than through ligitimate business activities.

What is a Ponzi scheme? A fraudulent investment operation where the scammer provides fake reports and generates returns for old investors through money paid by new investors, rather than through ligitimate business activities.

What is a Ponzi scheme? A fraudulent investment operation where the scammer provides fake reports and generates returns for old investors through money paid by new investors, rather than through ligitimate business activities.

What is a Ponzi scheme? A fraudulent investment operation where the scammer provides fake reports and generates returns for old investors through money paid by new investors, rather than through ligitimate business activities.

What is a Ponzi scheme? A fraudulent investment operation where the scammer provides fake reports and generates returns for old investors through money paid by new investors, rather than through ligitimate business activities.

What is a Ponzi scheme? A fraudulent investment operation where the scammer provides fake reports and generates returns for old investors through money paid by new investors, rather than through ligitimate business activities.

What is a Ponzi scheme? A fraudulent investment operation where the scammer provides fake reports and generates returns for old investors through money paid by new investors, rather than through ligitimate business activities.

What is a Ponzi scheme? A fraudulent investment operation where the scammer provides fake reports and generates returns for old investors through money paid by new investors, rather than through ligitimate business activities.

What is a Ponzi scheme? A fraudulent investment operation where the scammer provides fake reports and generates returns for old investors through money paid by new investors, rather than through ligitimate business activities.

What is a Ponzi scheme? A fraudulent investment operation where the scammer provides fake reports and generates returns for old investors through money paid by new investors, rather than through ligitimate business activities.

The specs: 2018 Mercedes-Benz E 300 Cabriolet Price, base / as tested: Dh275,250 / Dh328,465 Engine: 2.0-litre four-cylinder Power: 245hp @ 5,500rpm Torque: 370Nm @ 1,300rpm Transmission: Nine-speed automatic Fuel consumption, combined: 7.0L / 100km

The specs: 2018 Mercedes-Benz E 300 Cabriolet Price, base / as tested: Dh275,250 / Dh328,465 Engine: 2.0-litre four-cylinder Power: 245hp @ 5,500rpm Torque: 370Nm @ 1,300rpm Transmission: Nine-speed automatic Fuel consumption, combined: 7.0L / 100km

The specs: 2018 Mercedes-Benz E 300 Cabriolet Price, base / as tested: Dh275,250 / Dh328,465 Engine: 2.0-litre four-cylinder Power: 245hp @ 5,500rpm Torque: 370Nm @ 1,300rpm Transmission: Nine-speed automatic Fuel consumption, combined: 7.0L / 100km

The specs: 2018 Mercedes-Benz E 300 Cabriolet Price, base / as tested: Dh275,250 / Dh328,465 Engine: 2.0-litre four-cylinder Power: 245hp @ 5,500rpm Torque: 370Nm @ 1,300rpm Transmission: Nine-speed automatic Fuel consumption, combined: 7.0L / 100km

The specs: 2018 Mercedes-Benz E 300 Cabriolet Price, base / as tested: Dh275,250 / Dh328,465 Engine: 2.0-litre four-cylinder Power: 245hp @ 5,500rpm Torque: 370Nm @ 1,300rpm Transmission: Nine-speed automatic Fuel consumption, combined: 7.0L / 100km

The specs: 2018 Mercedes-Benz E 300 Cabriolet Price, base / as tested: Dh275,250 / Dh328,465 Engine: 2.0-litre four-cylinder Power: 245hp @ 5,500rpm Torque: 370Nm @ 1,300rpm Transmission: Nine-speed automatic Fuel consumption, combined: 7.0L / 100km

The specs: 2018 Mercedes-Benz E 300 Cabriolet Price, base / as tested: Dh275,250 / Dh328,465 Engine: 2.0-litre four-cylinder Power: 245hp @ 5,500rpm Torque: 370Nm @ 1,300rpm Transmission: Nine-speed automatic Fuel consumption, combined: 7.0L / 100km

The specs: 2018 Mercedes-Benz E 300 Cabriolet Price, base / as tested: Dh275,250 / Dh328,465 Engine: 2.0-litre four-cylinder Power: 245hp @ 5,500rpm Torque: 370Nm @ 1,300rpm Transmission: Nine-speed automatic Fuel consumption, combined: 7.0L / 100km

The specs: 2018 Mercedes-Benz E 300 Cabriolet Price, base / as tested: Dh275,250 / Dh328,465 Engine: 2.0-litre four-cylinder Power: 245hp @ 5,500rpm Torque: 370Nm @ 1,300rpm Transmission: Nine-speed automatic Fuel consumption, combined: 7.0L / 100km

The specs: 2018 Mercedes-Benz E 300 Cabriolet Price, base / as tested: Dh275,250 / Dh328,465 Engine: 2.0-litre four-cylinder Power: 245hp @ 5,500rpm Torque: 370Nm @ 1,300rpm Transmission: Nine-speed automatic Fuel consumption, combined: 7.0L / 100km

The specs: 2018 Mercedes-Benz E 300 Cabriolet Price, base / as tested: Dh275,250 / Dh328,465 Engine: 2.0-litre four-cylinder Power: 245hp @ 5,500rpm Torque: 370Nm @ 1,300rpm Transmission: Nine-speed automatic Fuel consumption, combined: 7.0L / 100km

The specs: 2018 Mercedes-Benz E 300 Cabriolet Price, base / as tested: Dh275,250 / Dh328,465 Engine: 2.0-litre four-cylinder Power: 245hp @ 5,500rpm Torque: 370Nm @ 1,300rpm Transmission: Nine-speed automatic Fuel consumption, combined: 7.0L / 100km

The specs: 2018 Mercedes-Benz E 300 Cabriolet Price, base / as tested: Dh275,250 / Dh328,465 Engine: 2.0-litre four-cylinder Power: 245hp @ 5,500rpm Torque: 370Nm @ 1,300rpm Transmission: Nine-speed automatic Fuel consumption, combined: 7.0L / 100km

The specs: 2018 Mercedes-Benz E 300 Cabriolet Price, base / as tested: Dh275,250 / Dh328,465 Engine: 2.0-litre four-cylinder Power: 245hp @ 5,500rpm Torque: 370Nm @ 1,300rpm Transmission: Nine-speed automatic Fuel consumption, combined: 7.0L / 100km

The specs: 2018 Mercedes-Benz E 300 Cabriolet Price, base / as tested: Dh275,250 / Dh328,465 Engine: 2.0-litre four-cylinder Power: 245hp @ 5,500rpm Torque: 370Nm @ 1,300rpm Transmission: Nine-speed automatic Fuel consumption, combined: 7.0L / 100km

The specs: 2018 Mercedes-Benz E 300 Cabriolet Price, base / as tested: Dh275,250 / Dh328,465 Engine: 2.0-litre four-cylinder Power: 245hp @ 5,500rpm Torque: 370Nm @ 1,300rpm Transmission: Nine-speed automatic Fuel consumption, combined: 7.0L / 100km

SPAIN SQUAD Goalkeepers Simon (Athletic Bilbao), De Gea (Manchester United), Sanchez (Brighton) Defenders Gaya (Valencia), Alba (Barcelona), P Torres (Villarreal), Laporte (Manchester City), Garcia (Manchester City), D Llorente (Leeds), Azpilicueta (Chelsea) Midfielders Busquets (Barcelona), Rodri (Manchester City), Pedri (Barcelona), Thiago (Liverpool), Koke (Atletico Madrid), Ruiz (Napoli), M Llorente (Atletico Madrid) Forwards: Olmo (RB Leipzig), Oyarzabal (Real Sociedad), Morata (Juventus), Moreno (Villarreal), F Torres (Manchester City), Traore (Wolves), Sarabia (PSG)

SPAIN SQUAD Goalkeepers Simon (Athletic Bilbao), De Gea (Manchester United), Sanchez (Brighton) Defenders Gaya (Valencia), Alba (Barcelona), P Torres (Villarreal), Laporte (Manchester City), Garcia (Manchester City), D Llorente (Leeds), Azpilicueta (Chelsea) Midfielders Busquets (Barcelona), Rodri (Manchester City), Pedri (Barcelona), Thiago (Liverpool), Koke (Atletico Madrid), Ruiz (Napoli), M Llorente (Atletico Madrid) Forwards: Olmo (RB Leipzig), Oyarzabal (Real Sociedad), Morata (Juventus), Moreno (Villarreal), F Torres (Manchester City), Traore (Wolves), Sarabia (PSG)

SPAIN SQUAD Goalkeepers Simon (Athletic Bilbao), De Gea (Manchester United), Sanchez (Brighton) Defenders Gaya (Valencia), Alba (Barcelona), P Torres (Villarreal), Laporte (Manchester City), Garcia (Manchester City), D Llorente (Leeds), Azpilicueta (Chelsea) Midfielders Busquets (Barcelona), Rodri (Manchester City), Pedri (Barcelona), Thiago (Liverpool), Koke (Atletico Madrid), Ruiz (Napoli), M Llorente (Atletico Madrid) Forwards: Olmo (RB Leipzig), Oyarzabal (Real Sociedad), Morata (Juventus), Moreno (Villarreal), F Torres (Manchester City), Traore (Wolves), Sarabia (PSG)

SPAIN SQUAD Goalkeepers Simon (Athletic Bilbao), De Gea (Manchester United), Sanchez (Brighton) Defenders Gaya (Valencia), Alba (Barcelona), P Torres (Villarreal), Laporte (Manchester City), Garcia (Manchester City), D Llorente (Leeds), Azpilicueta (Chelsea) Midfielders Busquets (Barcelona), Rodri (Manchester City), Pedri (Barcelona), Thiago (Liverpool), Koke (Atletico Madrid), Ruiz (Napoli), M Llorente (Atletico Madrid) Forwards: Olmo (RB Leipzig), Oyarzabal (Real Sociedad), Morata (Juventus), Moreno (Villarreal), F Torres (Manchester City), Traore (Wolves), Sarabia (PSG)

SPAIN SQUAD Goalkeepers Simon (Athletic Bilbao), De Gea (Manchester United), Sanchez (Brighton) Defenders Gaya (Valencia), Alba (Barcelona), P Torres (Villarreal), Laporte (Manchester City), Garcia (Manchester City), D Llorente (Leeds), Azpilicueta (Chelsea) Midfielders Busquets (Barcelona), Rodri (Manchester City), Pedri (Barcelona), Thiago (Liverpool), Koke (Atletico Madrid), Ruiz (Napoli), M Llorente (Atletico Madrid) Forwards: Olmo (RB Leipzig), Oyarzabal (Real Sociedad), Morata (Juventus), Moreno (Villarreal), F Torres (Manchester City), Traore (Wolves), Sarabia (PSG)

SPAIN SQUAD Goalkeepers Simon (Athletic Bilbao), De Gea (Manchester United), Sanchez (Brighton) Defenders Gaya (Valencia), Alba (Barcelona), P Torres (Villarreal), Laporte (Manchester City), Garcia (Manchester City), D Llorente (Leeds), Azpilicueta (Chelsea) Midfielders Busquets (Barcelona), Rodri (Manchester City), Pedri (Barcelona), Thiago (Liverpool), Koke (Atletico Madrid), Ruiz (Napoli), M Llorente (Atletico Madrid) Forwards: Olmo (RB Leipzig), Oyarzabal (Real Sociedad), Morata (Juventus), Moreno (Villarreal), F Torres (Manchester City), Traore (Wolves), Sarabia (PSG)

SPAIN SQUAD Goalkeepers Simon (Athletic Bilbao), De Gea (Manchester United), Sanchez (Brighton) Defenders Gaya (Valencia), Alba (Barcelona), P Torres (Villarreal), Laporte (Manchester City), Garcia (Manchester City), D Llorente (Leeds), Azpilicueta (Chelsea) Midfielders Busquets (Barcelona), Rodri (Manchester City), Pedri (Barcelona), Thiago (Liverpool), Koke (Atletico Madrid), Ruiz (Napoli), M Llorente (Atletico Madrid) Forwards: Olmo (RB Leipzig), Oyarzabal (Real Sociedad), Morata (Juventus), Moreno (Villarreal), F Torres (Manchester City), Traore (Wolves), Sarabia (PSG)

SPAIN SQUAD Goalkeepers Simon (Athletic Bilbao), De Gea (Manchester United), Sanchez (Brighton) Defenders Gaya (Valencia), Alba (Barcelona), P Torres (Villarreal), Laporte (Manchester City), Garcia (Manchester City), D Llorente (Leeds), Azpilicueta (Chelsea) Midfielders Busquets (Barcelona), Rodri (Manchester City), Pedri (Barcelona), Thiago (Liverpool), Koke (Atletico Madrid), Ruiz (Napoli), M Llorente (Atletico Madrid) Forwards: Olmo (RB Leipzig), Oyarzabal (Real Sociedad), Morata (Juventus), Moreno (Villarreal), F Torres (Manchester City), Traore (Wolves), Sarabia (PSG)

SPAIN SQUAD Goalkeepers Simon (Athletic Bilbao), De Gea (Manchester United), Sanchez (Brighton) Defenders Gaya (Valencia), Alba (Barcelona), P Torres (Villarreal), Laporte (Manchester City), Garcia (Manchester City), D Llorente (Leeds), Azpilicueta (Chelsea) Midfielders Busquets (Barcelona), Rodri (Manchester City), Pedri (Barcelona), Thiago (Liverpool), Koke (Atletico Madrid), Ruiz (Napoli), M Llorente (Atletico Madrid) Forwards: Olmo (RB Leipzig), Oyarzabal (Real Sociedad), Morata (Juventus), Moreno (Villarreal), F Torres (Manchester City), Traore (Wolves), Sarabia (PSG)

SPAIN SQUAD Goalkeepers Simon (Athletic Bilbao), De Gea (Manchester United), Sanchez (Brighton) Defenders Gaya (Valencia), Alba (Barcelona), P Torres (Villarreal), Laporte (Manchester City), Garcia (Manchester City), D Llorente (Leeds), Azpilicueta (Chelsea) Midfielders Busquets (Barcelona), Rodri (Manchester City), Pedri (Barcelona), Thiago (Liverpool), Koke (Atletico Madrid), Ruiz (Napoli), M Llorente (Atletico Madrid) Forwards: Olmo (RB Leipzig), Oyarzabal (Real Sociedad), Morata (Juventus), Moreno (Villarreal), F Torres (Manchester City), Traore (Wolves), Sarabia (PSG)

SPAIN SQUAD Goalkeepers Simon (Athletic Bilbao), De Gea (Manchester United), Sanchez (Brighton) Defenders Gaya (Valencia), Alba (Barcelona), P Torres (Villarreal), Laporte (Manchester City), Garcia (Manchester City), D Llorente (Leeds), Azpilicueta (Chelsea) Midfielders Busquets (Barcelona), Rodri (Manchester City), Pedri (Barcelona), Thiago (Liverpool), Koke (Atletico Madrid), Ruiz (Napoli), M Llorente (Atletico Madrid) Forwards: Olmo (RB Leipzig), Oyarzabal (Real Sociedad), Morata (Juventus), Moreno (Villarreal), F Torres (Manchester City), Traore (Wolves), Sarabia (PSG)

SPAIN SQUAD Goalkeepers Simon (Athletic Bilbao), De Gea (Manchester United), Sanchez (Brighton) Defenders Gaya (Valencia), Alba (Barcelona), P Torres (Villarreal), Laporte (Manchester City), Garcia (Manchester City), D Llorente (Leeds), Azpilicueta (Chelsea) Midfielders Busquets (Barcelona), Rodri (Manchester City), Pedri (Barcelona), Thiago (Liverpool), Koke (Atletico Madrid), Ruiz (Napoli), M Llorente (Atletico Madrid) Forwards: Olmo (RB Leipzig), Oyarzabal (Real Sociedad), Morata (Juventus), Moreno (Villarreal), F Torres (Manchester City), Traore (Wolves), Sarabia (PSG)

SPAIN SQUAD Goalkeepers Simon (Athletic Bilbao), De Gea (Manchester United), Sanchez (Brighton) Defenders Gaya (Valencia), Alba (Barcelona), P Torres (Villarreal), Laporte (Manchester City), Garcia (Manchester City), D Llorente (Leeds), Azpilicueta (Chelsea) Midfielders Busquets (Barcelona), Rodri (Manchester City), Pedri (Barcelona), Thiago (Liverpool), Koke (Atletico Madrid), Ruiz (Napoli), M Llorente (Atletico Madrid) Forwards: Olmo (RB Leipzig), Oyarzabal (Real Sociedad), Morata (Juventus), Moreno (Villarreal), F Torres (Manchester City), Traore (Wolves), Sarabia (PSG)

SPAIN SQUAD Goalkeepers Simon (Athletic Bilbao), De Gea (Manchester United), Sanchez (Brighton) Defenders Gaya (Valencia), Alba (Barcelona), P Torres (Villarreal), Laporte (Manchester City), Garcia (Manchester City), D Llorente (Leeds), Azpilicueta (Chelsea) Midfielders Busquets (Barcelona), Rodri (Manchester City), Pedri (Barcelona), Thiago (Liverpool), Koke (Atletico Madrid), Ruiz (Napoli), M Llorente (Atletico Madrid) Forwards: Olmo (RB Leipzig), Oyarzabal (Real Sociedad), Morata (Juventus), Moreno (Villarreal), F Torres (Manchester City), Traore (Wolves), Sarabia (PSG)

SPAIN SQUAD Goalkeepers Simon (Athletic Bilbao), De Gea (Manchester United), Sanchez (Brighton) Defenders Gaya (Valencia), Alba (Barcelona), P Torres (Villarreal), Laporte (Manchester City), Garcia (Manchester City), D Llorente (Leeds), Azpilicueta (Chelsea) Midfielders Busquets (Barcelona), Rodri (Manchester City), Pedri (Barcelona), Thiago (Liverpool), Koke (Atletico Madrid), Ruiz (Napoli), M Llorente (Atletico Madrid) Forwards: Olmo (RB Leipzig), Oyarzabal (Real Sociedad), Morata (Juventus), Moreno (Villarreal), F Torres (Manchester City), Traore (Wolves), Sarabia (PSG)

SPAIN SQUAD Goalkeepers Simon (Athletic Bilbao), De Gea (Manchester United), Sanchez (Brighton) Defenders Gaya (Valencia), Alba (Barcelona), P Torres (Villarreal), Laporte (Manchester City), Garcia (Manchester City), D Llorente (Leeds), Azpilicueta (Chelsea) Midfielders Busquets (Barcelona), Rodri (Manchester City), Pedri (Barcelona), Thiago (Liverpool), Koke (Atletico Madrid), Ruiz (Napoli), M Llorente (Atletico Madrid) Forwards: Olmo (RB Leipzig), Oyarzabal (Real Sociedad), Morata (Juventus), Moreno (Villarreal), F Torres (Manchester City), Traore (Wolves), Sarabia (PSG)

Sri Lanka squad for tri-nation series Angelo Mathews (c), Upul Tharanga, Danushka Gunathilaka, Kusal Mendis, Dinesh Chandimal, Kusal Janith Perera, Thisara Perera, Asela Gunaratne, Niroshan Dickwella, Suranga Lakmal, Nuwan Pradeep, Dushmantha Chameera, Shehan Madushanka, Akila Dananjaya, Lakshan Sandakan and Wanidu Hasaranga

Sri Lanka squad for tri-nation series Angelo Mathews (c), Upul Tharanga, Danushka Gunathilaka, Kusal Mendis, Dinesh Chandimal, Kusal Janith Perera, Thisara Perera, Asela Gunaratne, Niroshan Dickwella, Suranga Lakmal, Nuwan Pradeep, Dushmantha Chameera, Shehan Madushanka, Akila Dananjaya, Lakshan Sandakan and Wanidu Hasaranga

Sri Lanka squad for tri-nation series Angelo Mathews (c), Upul Tharanga, Danushka Gunathilaka, Kusal Mendis, Dinesh Chandimal, Kusal Janith Perera, Thisara Perera, Asela Gunaratne, Niroshan Dickwella, Suranga Lakmal, Nuwan Pradeep, Dushmantha Chameera, Shehan Madushanka, Akila Dananjaya, Lakshan Sandakan and Wanidu Hasaranga

Sri Lanka squad for tri-nation series Angelo Mathews (c), Upul Tharanga, Danushka Gunathilaka, Kusal Mendis, Dinesh Chandimal, Kusal Janith Perera, Thisara Perera, Asela Gunaratne, Niroshan Dickwella, Suranga Lakmal, Nuwan Pradeep, Dushmantha Chameera, Shehan Madushanka, Akila Dananjaya, Lakshan Sandakan and Wanidu Hasaranga

Sri Lanka squad for tri-nation series Angelo Mathews (c), Upul Tharanga, Danushka Gunathilaka, Kusal Mendis, Dinesh Chandimal, Kusal Janith Perera, Thisara Perera, Asela Gunaratne, Niroshan Dickwella, Suranga Lakmal, Nuwan Pradeep, Dushmantha Chameera, Shehan Madushanka, Akila Dananjaya, Lakshan Sandakan and Wanidu Hasaranga

Sri Lanka squad for tri-nation series Angelo Mathews (c), Upul Tharanga, Danushka Gunathilaka, Kusal Mendis, Dinesh Chandimal, Kusal Janith Perera, Thisara Perera, Asela Gunaratne, Niroshan Dickwella, Suranga Lakmal, Nuwan Pradeep, Dushmantha Chameera, Shehan Madushanka, Akila Dananjaya, Lakshan Sandakan and Wanidu Hasaranga

Sri Lanka squad for tri-nation series Angelo Mathews (c), Upul Tharanga, Danushka Gunathilaka, Kusal Mendis, Dinesh Chandimal, Kusal Janith Perera, Thisara Perera, Asela Gunaratne, Niroshan Dickwella, Suranga Lakmal, Nuwan Pradeep, Dushmantha Chameera, Shehan Madushanka, Akila Dananjaya, Lakshan Sandakan and Wanidu Hasaranga

Sri Lanka squad for tri-nation series Angelo Mathews (c), Upul Tharanga, Danushka Gunathilaka, Kusal Mendis, Dinesh Chandimal, Kusal Janith Perera, Thisara Perera, Asela Gunaratne, Niroshan Dickwella, Suranga Lakmal, Nuwan Pradeep, Dushmantha Chameera, Shehan Madushanka, Akila Dananjaya, Lakshan Sandakan and Wanidu Hasaranga

Sri Lanka squad for tri-nation series Angelo Mathews (c), Upul Tharanga, Danushka Gunathilaka, Kusal Mendis, Dinesh Chandimal, Kusal Janith Perera, Thisara Perera, Asela Gunaratne, Niroshan Dickwella, Suranga Lakmal, Nuwan Pradeep, Dushmantha Chameera, Shehan Madushanka, Akila Dananjaya, Lakshan Sandakan and Wanidu Hasaranga

Sri Lanka squad for tri-nation series Angelo Mathews (c), Upul Tharanga, Danushka Gunathilaka, Kusal Mendis, Dinesh Chandimal, Kusal Janith Perera, Thisara Perera, Asela Gunaratne, Niroshan Dickwella, Suranga Lakmal, Nuwan Pradeep, Dushmantha Chameera, Shehan Madushanka, Akila Dananjaya, Lakshan Sandakan and Wanidu Hasaranga

Sri Lanka squad for tri-nation series Angelo Mathews (c), Upul Tharanga, Danushka Gunathilaka, Kusal Mendis, Dinesh Chandimal, Kusal Janith Perera, Thisara Perera, Asela Gunaratne, Niroshan Dickwella, Suranga Lakmal, Nuwan Pradeep, Dushmantha Chameera, Shehan Madushanka, Akila Dananjaya, Lakshan Sandakan and Wanidu Hasaranga

Sri Lanka squad for tri-nation series Angelo Mathews (c), Upul Tharanga, Danushka Gunathilaka, Kusal Mendis, Dinesh Chandimal, Kusal Janith Perera, Thisara Perera, Asela Gunaratne, Niroshan Dickwella, Suranga Lakmal, Nuwan Pradeep, Dushmantha Chameera, Shehan Madushanka, Akila Dananjaya, Lakshan Sandakan and Wanidu Hasaranga

Sri Lanka squad for tri-nation series Angelo Mathews (c), Upul Tharanga, Danushka Gunathilaka, Kusal Mendis, Dinesh Chandimal, Kusal Janith Perera, Thisara Perera, Asela Gunaratne, Niroshan Dickwella, Suranga Lakmal, Nuwan Pradeep, Dushmantha Chameera, Shehan Madushanka, Akila Dananjaya, Lakshan Sandakan and Wanidu Hasaranga

Sri Lanka squad for tri-nation series Angelo Mathews (c), Upul Tharanga, Danushka Gunathilaka, Kusal Mendis, Dinesh Chandimal, Kusal Janith Perera, Thisara Perera, Asela Gunaratne, Niroshan Dickwella, Suranga Lakmal, Nuwan Pradeep, Dushmantha Chameera, Shehan Madushanka, Akila Dananjaya, Lakshan Sandakan and Wanidu Hasaranga

Sri Lanka squad for tri-nation series Angelo Mathews (c), Upul Tharanga, Danushka Gunathilaka, Kusal Mendis, Dinesh Chandimal, Kusal Janith Perera, Thisara Perera, Asela Gunaratne, Niroshan Dickwella, Suranga Lakmal, Nuwan Pradeep, Dushmantha Chameera, Shehan Madushanka, Akila Dananjaya, Lakshan Sandakan and Wanidu Hasaranga

Sri Lanka squad for tri-nation series Angelo Mathews (c), Upul Tharanga, Danushka Gunathilaka, Kusal Mendis, Dinesh Chandimal, Kusal Janith Perera, Thisara Perera, Asela Gunaratne, Niroshan Dickwella, Suranga Lakmal, Nuwan Pradeep, Dushmantha Chameera, Shehan Madushanka, Akila Dananjaya, Lakshan Sandakan and Wanidu Hasaranga

Super 30 Produced: Sajid Nadiadwala and Phantom Productions

Directed: Vikas Bahl

Cast: Hrithik Roshan, Pankaj Tripathi, Aditya Srivastav, Mrinal Thakur

Rating: 3.5 /5

Super 30 Produced: Sajid Nadiadwala and Phantom Productions

Directed: Vikas Bahl

Cast: Hrithik Roshan, Pankaj Tripathi, Aditya Srivastav, Mrinal Thakur

Rating: 3.5 /5

Super 30 Produced: Sajid Nadiadwala and Phantom Productions

Directed: Vikas Bahl

Cast: Hrithik Roshan, Pankaj Tripathi, Aditya Srivastav, Mrinal Thakur

Rating: 3.5 /5

Super 30 Produced: Sajid Nadiadwala and Phantom Productions

Directed: Vikas Bahl

Cast: Hrithik Roshan, Pankaj Tripathi, Aditya Srivastav, Mrinal Thakur

Rating: 3.5 /5

Super 30 Produced: Sajid Nadiadwala and Phantom Productions

Directed: Vikas Bahl

Cast: Hrithik Roshan, Pankaj Tripathi, Aditya Srivastav, Mrinal Thakur

Rating: 3.5 /5

Super 30 Produced: Sajid Nadiadwala and Phantom Productions

Directed: Vikas Bahl

Cast: Hrithik Roshan, Pankaj Tripathi, Aditya Srivastav, Mrinal Thakur

Rating: 3.5 /5

Super 30 Produced: Sajid Nadiadwala and Phantom Productions

Directed: Vikas Bahl

Cast: Hrithik Roshan, Pankaj Tripathi, Aditya Srivastav, Mrinal Thakur

Rating: 3.5 /5

Super 30 Produced: Sajid Nadiadwala and Phantom Productions

Directed: Vikas Bahl

Cast: Hrithik Roshan, Pankaj Tripathi, Aditya Srivastav, Mrinal Thakur

Rating: 3.5 /5

Super 30 Produced: Sajid Nadiadwala and Phantom Productions

Directed: Vikas Bahl

Cast: Hrithik Roshan, Pankaj Tripathi, Aditya Srivastav, Mrinal Thakur

Rating: 3.5 /5

Super 30 Produced: Sajid Nadiadwala and Phantom Productions

Directed: Vikas Bahl

Cast: Hrithik Roshan, Pankaj Tripathi, Aditya Srivastav, Mrinal Thakur

Rating: 3.5 /5

Super 30 Produced: Sajid Nadiadwala and Phantom Productions

Directed: Vikas Bahl

Cast: Hrithik Roshan, Pankaj Tripathi, Aditya Srivastav, Mrinal Thakur

Rating: 3.5 /5

Super 30 Produced: Sajid Nadiadwala and Phantom Productions

Directed: Vikas Bahl

Cast: Hrithik Roshan, Pankaj Tripathi, Aditya Srivastav, Mrinal Thakur

Rating: 3.5 /5

Super 30 Produced: Sajid Nadiadwala and Phantom Productions

Directed: Vikas Bahl

Cast: Hrithik Roshan, Pankaj Tripathi, Aditya Srivastav, Mrinal Thakur

Rating: 3.5 /5

Super 30 Produced: Sajid Nadiadwala and Phantom Productions

Directed: Vikas Bahl

Cast: Hrithik Roshan, Pankaj Tripathi, Aditya Srivastav, Mrinal Thakur

Rating: 3.5 /5

Super 30 Produced: Sajid Nadiadwala and Phantom Productions

Directed: Vikas Bahl

Cast: Hrithik Roshan, Pankaj Tripathi, Aditya Srivastav, Mrinal Thakur

Rating: 3.5 /5

Super 30 Produced: Sajid Nadiadwala and Phantom Productions

Directed: Vikas Bahl

Cast: Hrithik Roshan, Pankaj Tripathi, Aditya Srivastav, Mrinal Thakur

Rating: 3.5 /5

India squad for fourth and fifth Tests Kohli (c), Dhawan, Rahul, Shaw, Pujara, Rahane (vc), Karun, Karthik (wk), Pant (wk), Ashwin, Jadeja, Pandya, Ishant, Shami, Umesh, Bumrah, Thakur, Vihari

India squad for fourth and fifth Tests Kohli (c), Dhawan, Rahul, Shaw, Pujara, Rahane (vc), Karun, Karthik (wk), Pant (wk), Ashwin, Jadeja, Pandya, Ishant, Shami, Umesh, Bumrah, Thakur, Vihari

India squad for fourth and fifth Tests Kohli (c), Dhawan, Rahul, Shaw, Pujara, Rahane (vc), Karun, Karthik (wk), Pant (wk), Ashwin, Jadeja, Pandya, Ishant, Shami, Umesh, Bumrah, Thakur, Vihari

India squad for fourth and fifth Tests Kohli (c), Dhawan, Rahul, Shaw, Pujara, Rahane (vc), Karun, Karthik (wk), Pant (wk), Ashwin, Jadeja, Pandya, Ishant, Shami, Umesh, Bumrah, Thakur, Vihari

India squad for fourth and fifth Tests Kohli (c), Dhawan, Rahul, Shaw, Pujara, Rahane (vc), Karun, Karthik (wk), Pant (wk), Ashwin, Jadeja, Pandya, Ishant, Shami, Umesh, Bumrah, Thakur, Vihari

India squad for fourth and fifth Tests Kohli (c), Dhawan, Rahul, Shaw, Pujara, Rahane (vc), Karun, Karthik (wk), Pant (wk), Ashwin, Jadeja, Pandya, Ishant, Shami, Umesh, Bumrah, Thakur, Vihari

India squad for fourth and fifth Tests Kohli (c), Dhawan, Rahul, Shaw, Pujara, Rahane (vc), Karun, Karthik (wk), Pant (wk), Ashwin, Jadeja, Pandya, Ishant, Shami, Umesh, Bumrah, Thakur, Vihari

India squad for fourth and fifth Tests Kohli (c), Dhawan, Rahul, Shaw, Pujara, Rahane (vc), Karun, Karthik (wk), Pant (wk), Ashwin, Jadeja, Pandya, Ishant, Shami, Umesh, Bumrah, Thakur, Vihari

India squad for fourth and fifth Tests Kohli (c), Dhawan, Rahul, Shaw, Pujara, Rahane (vc), Karun, Karthik (wk), Pant (wk), Ashwin, Jadeja, Pandya, Ishant, Shami, Umesh, Bumrah, Thakur, Vihari

India squad for fourth and fifth Tests Kohli (c), Dhawan, Rahul, Shaw, Pujara, Rahane (vc), Karun, Karthik (wk), Pant (wk), Ashwin, Jadeja, Pandya, Ishant, Shami, Umesh, Bumrah, Thakur, Vihari

India squad for fourth and fifth Tests Kohli (c), Dhawan, Rahul, Shaw, Pujara, Rahane (vc), Karun, Karthik (wk), Pant (wk), Ashwin, Jadeja, Pandya, Ishant, Shami, Umesh, Bumrah, Thakur, Vihari

India squad for fourth and fifth Tests Kohli (c), Dhawan, Rahul, Shaw, Pujara, Rahane (vc), Karun, Karthik (wk), Pant (wk), Ashwin, Jadeja, Pandya, Ishant, Shami, Umesh, Bumrah, Thakur, Vihari

India squad for fourth and fifth Tests Kohli (c), Dhawan, Rahul, Shaw, Pujara, Rahane (vc), Karun, Karthik (wk), Pant (wk), Ashwin, Jadeja, Pandya, Ishant, Shami, Umesh, Bumrah, Thakur, Vihari

India squad for fourth and fifth Tests Kohli (c), Dhawan, Rahul, Shaw, Pujara, Rahane (vc), Karun, Karthik (wk), Pant (wk), Ashwin, Jadeja, Pandya, Ishant, Shami, Umesh, Bumrah, Thakur, Vihari

India squad for fourth and fifth Tests Kohli (c), Dhawan, Rahul, Shaw, Pujara, Rahane (vc), Karun, Karthik (wk), Pant (wk), Ashwin, Jadeja, Pandya, Ishant, Shami, Umesh, Bumrah, Thakur, Vihari

India squad for fourth and fifth Tests Kohli (c), Dhawan, Rahul, Shaw, Pujara, Rahane (vc), Karun, Karthik (wk), Pant (wk), Ashwin, Jadeja, Pandya, Ishant, Shami, Umesh, Bumrah, Thakur, Vihari

'Unrivaled: Why America Will Remain the World’s Sole Superpower'

Michael Beckley, Cornell Press

'Unrivaled: Why America Will Remain the World’s Sole Superpower'

Michael Beckley, Cornell Press

'Unrivaled: Why America Will Remain the World’s Sole Superpower'

Michael Beckley, Cornell Press

'Unrivaled: Why America Will Remain the World’s Sole Superpower'

Michael Beckley, Cornell Press

'Unrivaled: Why America Will Remain the World’s Sole Superpower'

Michael Beckley, Cornell Press

'Unrivaled: Why America Will Remain the World’s Sole Superpower'

Michael Beckley, Cornell Press

'Unrivaled: Why America Will Remain the World’s Sole Superpower'

Michael Beckley, Cornell Press

'Unrivaled: Why America Will Remain the World’s Sole Superpower'

Michael Beckley, Cornell Press

'Unrivaled: Why America Will Remain the World’s Sole Superpower'

Michael Beckley, Cornell Press

'Unrivaled: Why America Will Remain the World’s Sole Superpower'

Michael Beckley, Cornell Press

'Unrivaled: Why America Will Remain the World’s Sole Superpower'

Michael Beckley, Cornell Press

'Unrivaled: Why America Will Remain the World’s Sole Superpower'

Michael Beckley, Cornell Press

'Unrivaled: Why America Will Remain the World’s Sole Superpower'

Michael Beckley, Cornell Press

'Unrivaled: Why America Will Remain the World’s Sole Superpower'

Michael Beckley, Cornell Press

'Unrivaled: Why America Will Remain the World’s Sole Superpower'

Michael Beckley, Cornell Press

'Unrivaled: Why America Will Remain the World’s Sole Superpower'

Michael Beckley, Cornell Press

Keep it fun and engaging Stuart Ritchie, director of wealth advice at AES International, says children cannot learn something overnight, so it helps to have a fun routine that keeps them engaged and interested. “I explain to my daughter that the money I draw from an ATM or the money on my bank card doesn’t just magically appear – it’s money I have earned from my job. I show her how this works by giving her little chores around the house so she can earn pocket money,” says Mr Ritchie. His daughter is allowed to spend half of her pocket money, while the other half goes into a bank account. When this money hits a certain milestone, Mr Ritchie rewards his daughter with a small lump sum. He also recommends books that teach the importance of money management for children, such as The Squirrel Manifesto by Ric Edelman and Jean Edelman.

Keep it fun and engaging Stuart Ritchie, director of wealth advice at AES International, says children cannot learn something overnight, so it helps to have a fun routine that keeps them engaged and interested. “I explain to my daughter that the money I draw from an ATM or the money on my bank card doesn’t just magically appear – it’s money I have earned from my job. I show her how this works by giving her little chores around the house so she can earn pocket money,” says Mr Ritchie. His daughter is allowed to spend half of her pocket money, while the other half goes into a bank account. When this money hits a certain milestone, Mr Ritchie rewards his daughter with a small lump sum. He also recommends books that teach the importance of money management for children, such as The Squirrel Manifesto by Ric Edelman and Jean Edelman.

Keep it fun and engaging Stuart Ritchie, director of wealth advice at AES International, says children cannot learn something overnight, so it helps to have a fun routine that keeps them engaged and interested. “I explain to my daughter that the money I draw from an ATM or the money on my bank card doesn’t just magically appear – it’s money I have earned from my job. I show her how this works by giving her little chores around the house so she can earn pocket money,” says Mr Ritchie. His daughter is allowed to spend half of her pocket money, while the other half goes into a bank account. When this money hits a certain milestone, Mr Ritchie rewards his daughter with a small lump sum. He also recommends books that teach the importance of money management for children, such as The Squirrel Manifesto by Ric Edelman and Jean Edelman.

Keep it fun and engaging Stuart Ritchie, director of wealth advice at AES International, says children cannot learn something overnight, so it helps to have a fun routine that keeps them engaged and interested. “I explain to my daughter that the money I draw from an ATM or the money on my bank card doesn’t just magically appear – it’s money I have earned from my job. I show her how this works by giving her little chores around the house so she can earn pocket money,” says Mr Ritchie. His daughter is allowed to spend half of her pocket money, while the other half goes into a bank account. When this money hits a certain milestone, Mr Ritchie rewards his daughter with a small lump sum. He also recommends books that teach the importance of money management for children, such as The Squirrel Manifesto by Ric Edelman and Jean Edelman.

Keep it fun and engaging Stuart Ritchie, director of wealth advice at AES International, says children cannot learn something overnight, so it helps to have a fun routine that keeps them engaged and interested. “I explain to my daughter that the money I draw from an ATM or the money on my bank card doesn’t just magically appear – it’s money I have earned from my job. I show her how this works by giving her little chores around the house so she can earn pocket money,” says Mr Ritchie. His daughter is allowed to spend half of her pocket money, while the other half goes into a bank account. When this money hits a certain milestone, Mr Ritchie rewards his daughter with a small lump sum. He also recommends books that teach the importance of money management for children, such as The Squirrel Manifesto by Ric Edelman and Jean Edelman.

Keep it fun and engaging Stuart Ritchie, director of wealth advice at AES International, says children cannot learn something overnight, so it helps to have a fun routine that keeps them engaged and interested. “I explain to my daughter that the money I draw from an ATM or the money on my bank card doesn’t just magically appear – it’s money I have earned from my job. I show her how this works by giving her little chores around the house so she can earn pocket money,” says Mr Ritchie. His daughter is allowed to spend half of her pocket money, while the other half goes into a bank account. When this money hits a certain milestone, Mr Ritchie rewards his daughter with a small lump sum. He also recommends books that teach the importance of money management for children, such as The Squirrel Manifesto by Ric Edelman and Jean Edelman.

Keep it fun and engaging Stuart Ritchie, director of wealth advice at AES International, says children cannot learn something overnight, so it helps to have a fun routine that keeps them engaged and interested. “I explain to my daughter that the money I draw from an ATM or the money on my bank card doesn’t just magically appear – it’s money I have earned from my job. I show her how this works by giving her little chores around the house so she can earn pocket money,” says Mr Ritchie. His daughter is allowed to spend half of her pocket money, while the other half goes into a bank account. When this money hits a certain milestone, Mr Ritchie rewards his daughter with a small lump sum. He also recommends books that teach the importance of money management for children, such as The Squirrel Manifesto by Ric Edelman and Jean Edelman.

Keep it fun and engaging Stuart Ritchie, director of wealth advice at AES International, says children cannot learn something overnight, so it helps to have a fun routine that keeps them engaged and interested. “I explain to my daughter that the money I draw from an ATM or the money on my bank card doesn’t just magically appear – it’s money I have earned from my job. I show her how this works by giving her little chores around the house so she can earn pocket money,” says Mr Ritchie. His daughter is allowed to spend half of her pocket money, while the other half goes into a bank account. When this money hits a certain milestone, Mr Ritchie rewards his daughter with a small lump sum. He also recommends books that teach the importance of money management for children, such as The Squirrel Manifesto by Ric Edelman and Jean Edelman.

Keep it fun and engaging Stuart Ritchie, director of wealth advice at AES International, says children cannot learn something overnight, so it helps to have a fun routine that keeps them engaged and interested. “I explain to my daughter that the money I draw from an ATM or the money on my bank card doesn’t just magically appear – it’s money I have earned from my job. I show her how this works by giving her little chores around the house so she can earn pocket money,” says Mr Ritchie. His daughter is allowed to spend half of her pocket money, while the other half goes into a bank account. When this money hits a certain milestone, Mr Ritchie rewards his daughter with a small lump sum. He also recommends books that teach the importance of money management for children, such as The Squirrel Manifesto by Ric Edelman and Jean Edelman.

Keep it fun and engaging Stuart Ritchie, director of wealth advice at AES International, says children cannot learn something overnight, so it helps to have a fun routine that keeps them engaged and interested. “I explain to my daughter that the money I draw from an ATM or the money on my bank card doesn’t just magically appear – it’s money I have earned from my job. I show her how this works by giving her little chores around the house so she can earn pocket money,” says Mr Ritchie. His daughter is allowed to spend half of her pocket money, while the other half goes into a bank account. When this money hits a certain milestone, Mr Ritchie rewards his daughter with a small lump sum. He also recommends books that teach the importance of money management for children, such as The Squirrel Manifesto by Ric Edelman and Jean Edelman.

Keep it fun and engaging Stuart Ritchie, director of wealth advice at AES International, says children cannot learn something overnight, so it helps to have a fun routine that keeps them engaged and interested. “I explain to my daughter that the money I draw from an ATM or the money on my bank card doesn’t just magically appear – it’s money I have earned from my job. I show her how this works by giving her little chores around the house so she can earn pocket money,” says Mr Ritchie. His daughter is allowed to spend half of her pocket money, while the other half goes into a bank account. When this money hits a certain milestone, Mr Ritchie rewards his daughter with a small lump sum. He also recommends books that teach the importance of money management for children, such as The Squirrel Manifesto by Ric Edelman and Jean Edelman.

Keep it fun and engaging Stuart Ritchie, director of wealth advice at AES International, says children cannot learn something overnight, so it helps to have a fun routine that keeps them engaged and interested. “I explain to my daughter that the money I draw from an ATM or the money on my bank card doesn’t just magically appear – it’s money I have earned from my job. I show her how this works by giving her little chores around the house so she can earn pocket money,” says Mr Ritchie. His daughter is allowed to spend half of her pocket money, while the other half goes into a bank account. When this money hits a certain milestone, Mr Ritchie rewards his daughter with a small lump sum. He also recommends books that teach the importance of money management for children, such as The Squirrel Manifesto by Ric Edelman and Jean Edelman.

Keep it fun and engaging Stuart Ritchie, director of wealth advice at AES International, says children cannot learn something overnight, so it helps to have a fun routine that keeps them engaged and interested. “I explain to my daughter that the money I draw from an ATM or the money on my bank card doesn’t just magically appear – it’s money I have earned from my job. I show her how this works by giving her little chores around the house so she can earn pocket money,” says Mr Ritchie. His daughter is allowed to spend half of her pocket money, while the other half goes into a bank account. When this money hits a certain milestone, Mr Ritchie rewards his daughter with a small lump sum. He also recommends books that teach the importance of money management for children, such as The Squirrel Manifesto by Ric Edelman and Jean Edelman.

Keep it fun and engaging Stuart Ritchie, director of wealth advice at AES International, says children cannot learn something overnight, so it helps to have a fun routine that keeps them engaged and interested. “I explain to my daughter that the money I draw from an ATM or the money on my bank card doesn’t just magically appear – it’s money I have earned from my job. I show her how this works by giving her little chores around the house so she can earn pocket money,” says Mr Ritchie. His daughter is allowed to spend half of her pocket money, while the other half goes into a bank account. When this money hits a certain milestone, Mr Ritchie rewards his daughter with a small lump sum. He also recommends books that teach the importance of money management for children, such as The Squirrel Manifesto by Ric Edelman and Jean Edelman.

Keep it fun and engaging Stuart Ritchie, director of wealth advice at AES International, says children cannot learn something overnight, so it helps to have a fun routine that keeps them engaged and interested. “I explain to my daughter that the money I draw from an ATM or the money on my bank card doesn’t just magically appear – it’s money I have earned from my job. I show her how this works by giving her little chores around the house so she can earn pocket money,” says Mr Ritchie. His daughter is allowed to spend half of her pocket money, while the other half goes into a bank account. When this money hits a certain milestone, Mr Ritchie rewards his daughter with a small lump sum. He also recommends books that teach the importance of money management for children, such as The Squirrel Manifesto by Ric Edelman and Jean Edelman.

Keep it fun and engaging Stuart Ritchie, director of wealth advice at AES International, says children cannot learn something overnight, so it helps to have a fun routine that keeps them engaged and interested. “I explain to my daughter that the money I draw from an ATM or the money on my bank card doesn’t just magically appear – it’s money I have earned from my job. I show her how this works by giving her little chores around the house so she can earn pocket money,” says Mr Ritchie. His daughter is allowed to spend half of her pocket money, while the other half goes into a bank account. When this money hits a certain milestone, Mr Ritchie rewards his daughter with a small lump sum. He also recommends books that teach the importance of money management for children, such as The Squirrel Manifesto by Ric Edelman and Jean Edelman.

SPECS Nissan 370z Nismo Engine: 3.7-litre V6 Transmission: seven-speed automatic Power: 363hp Torque: 560Nm Price: Dh184,500

SPECS Nissan 370z Nismo Engine: 3.7-litre V6 Transmission: seven-speed automatic Power: 363hp Torque: 560Nm Price: Dh184,500

SPECS Nissan 370z Nismo Engine: 3.7-litre V6 Transmission: seven-speed automatic Power: 363hp Torque: 560Nm Price: Dh184,500

SPECS Nissan 370z Nismo Engine: 3.7-litre V6 Transmission: seven-speed automatic Power: 363hp Torque: 560Nm Price: Dh184,500

SPECS Nissan 370z Nismo Engine: 3.7-litre V6 Transmission: seven-speed automatic Power: 363hp Torque: 560Nm Price: Dh184,500

SPECS Nissan 370z Nismo Engine: 3.7-litre V6 Transmission: seven-speed automatic Power: 363hp Torque: 560Nm Price: Dh184,500

SPECS Nissan 370z Nismo Engine: 3.7-litre V6 Transmission: seven-speed automatic Power: 363hp Torque: 560Nm Price: Dh184,500

SPECS Nissan 370z Nismo Engine: 3.7-litre V6 Transmission: seven-speed automatic Power: 363hp Torque: 560Nm Price: Dh184,500

SPECS Nissan 370z Nismo Engine: 3.7-litre V6 Transmission: seven-speed automatic Power: 363hp Torque: 560Nm Price: Dh184,500

SPECS Nissan 370z Nismo Engine: 3.7-litre V6 Transmission: seven-speed automatic Power: 363hp Torque: 560Nm Price: Dh184,500

SPECS Nissan 370z Nismo Engine: 3.7-litre V6 Transmission: seven-speed automatic Power: 363hp Torque: 560Nm Price: Dh184,500

SPECS Nissan 370z Nismo Engine: 3.7-litre V6 Transmission: seven-speed automatic Power: 363hp Torque: 560Nm Price: Dh184,500

SPECS Nissan 370z Nismo Engine: 3.7-litre V6 Transmission: seven-speed automatic Power: 363hp Torque: 560Nm Price: Dh184,500

SPECS Nissan 370z Nismo Engine: 3.7-litre V6 Transmission: seven-speed automatic Power: 363hp Torque: 560Nm Price: Dh184,500

SPECS Nissan 370z Nismo Engine: 3.7-litre V6 Transmission: seven-speed automatic Power: 363hp Torque: 560Nm Price: Dh184,500