Coronavirus: UAE records lowest daily cases this year for second day in a row

The UAE recorded 1,321 new Covid-19 cases on Saturday, a new low for the year.



Another 1,302 people beat the virus as recoveries rose to 525,080 over the past 24 hours.

The death toll stands at 1,629 following three further fatalities.

The previous day's figure of 1,452 new cases was the lowest in a single day since December 28. This was despite people across the country enjoying a long weekend for muted Eid Al Fitr celebrations.

Case numbers have remained below 2,000 every day since late April.

Since the outbreak began, the UAE has recorded 544,931 cases. The number of active infections in the Emirates is 18,222.

An additional 161,182 tests were conducted in the 24-hour period as part of an ongoing mass screening drive.

Since the UAE embarked on its nationwide testing and vaccination campaign, more than 46.8 million tests have been conducted and more than 11.4m doses given to eligible patients.

On Saturday, the health ministry said 2,683 vaccine doses were administered in the preceding 24 hours. A total of 11,448,363 doses have been given across the country, which equates to 115.75 doses per 100 eligible people.

Several countries are preparing to give out a Covid-19 booster shot between six and 12 months after people were vaccinated.

The latest country to join the list is Bahrain. It will begin to issue third Covid-19 vaccine doses six months after the second shot.

The US, Israel and the UK are among other countries putting procedures in place to offer additional vaccines to protect against a possible winter wave.

The makers of the Pfizer-BioNTech and Moderna coronavirus vaccines said boosters would probably be required later this year. In the UAE, some patients have already received a booster shot after taking the Sinopharm vaccine.